Quilt and Crafts Show and Sale
Edwardsville United Methodist Church, 4830 Ind. 62, Georgetown, will sponsor a quilt and crafts show and sale, Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24, in the church fellowship hall. Admission is $1 at the door and all money collected at the door will be donated to charity. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Masks will be required. For more information call 812-945-2939.
Paper shredding at the library
The Floyd County Library will offer a free paper shredding service on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring St, New Albany. Guests can bring up to four tall 13-gallon kitchen bags worth of paper. Paper clips, rubber bands, staples, CDs and credit cards can be shredded. Batteries and binder rings are not accepted. No registration is required.
During this event, the library will also collect donations for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, which helps fund breakthrough research, support for breast cancer patients, and access to lifesaving screenings.
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 24 at the center. The program will be a leaf rubbing collage activity. This event is the last Saturday of every month.
Lineage, history and archaeology Organizations Day
Would you like to know more about Southern Indiana history? Would you like to show your family artifacts from our area’s past? Would you like to participate in re-enactments and other history-themed events? Would you like to take your interest in history or genealogy to the next level by joining a lineage society or volunteering with a local history organization?
Join a group at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location to learn more about many area organizations. Each group will have a table with information and displays. While you’re there, you can learn more about Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s resources for family and local history research.
All attendees will be invited to enter the door prize drawing. Prizes include an Ancestry DNA kit!
Organizations’ tables will be set up in the North Program Room and Center Program Room at Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Jeffersonville location. This program is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Annual Muster & Parade
Annual Muster & Parade hosted by the Vintage Fire Museum will be Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade will begin on Spring Street at 11 a.m. and Water Pumping from Fire Trucks at the riverfront will be at 2 p.m.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to the Jeffersonville location for Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy.
New oils and products will be available. Come and learn how these new products can make a difference in your life. Plus, you will find some of the latest research and science highlights from the most recent essential oils convention.
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies.
Clarksville Library hosting Kids Create
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s theme is space. We will delve into all things space-related, learn about the library’s telescope, and make our own space-related crafts, such as an air-powered rocket and a flying space shuttle. The program is for youth in grades K-5 and requires registration.
For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library welcomes adults (18 and older) to join the Feature Film Series on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. For September, this romance/drama follows an indecisive woman through years of navigating her love life and career.
Family Fun Bash
The Floyd County Democratic Party will host a Family Fun Bash, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Silver Street Park, 2043 Silver Street in New Albany.
“Our Family Fun Bash serves to highlight the friendship and fellowship we share together as a community,” said Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey. “Families play an important part in each of our lives, and we want to celebrate that bond by inviting the community to enjoy a light-hearted Saturday in the park together.”
This family fun celebration will include free food, cornhole, putt-putt golf, and kid activities. Individuals can also meet with candidates for public office, register to vote, and complete absentee ballot applications at the event.
“Our Democratic Party candidates and officeholders will be on hand to greet and interact with attendees,” added Dickey. “This makes the event a perfect opportunity to learn more about them and their vision for Floyd County as we approach the General Election.”
The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the event, please, go to www.floyddems.org or contact Party Headquarters at 812-725-2020.
Rock the Rocks
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation presents Ben Sollee for a live concert on the 390-million-year-old fossil beds of the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24. Opening for Sollee will be Jill Anderson.
Tickets for Rock the Rocks at the Falls of the Ohio are on sale at www.fallsoftheohio.com. For more information call 812-283-4999.
Free House Concert
The Community Music Alliance will sponsor a free house concert, Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the recital room at the Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany. The concert will be by Fireflying.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., Sept. 25, at Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims
National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims will be Sunday, Sept. 25. In 2007 Congress designated Sept. 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for murder victims to remember and honor those lost to homicide. The goal is to have churches across the state engage in this day of remembrance.
Diversity, Missions and Justice Ministries of the United Methodist Churches of Indiana has selected Sellersburg United Methodist Church, 226 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, as a host site for the special day. The Day of Remembrance will be during the Sunday morning worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. by Rev. Joseph Sanford. Both are a blended service with traditional and contemporary style.
