New Albany BMV closed during October
The New Albany office of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be temporarily closed from Monday, Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 30. Employees of branch will be reassigned to support nearby locations for the month.
BMV Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced Friday the BMV will temporarily close eight branches for the month of October due to a continued staffing shortage.
October is the second month the BMV has temporarily closed branches due to an employee shortage.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you go to IN.gov/BMV.
Chicken Dinner at K of C Hall
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Volunteers invited to Wrangle Weeds
The Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP) and the Floyd County Native Habitat Restoration Team (Floyd County Native) is sponsoring Weed Wrangle, also known as invasive plants.
The Wrangle will take place Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Lapping Park’s disc golf course in Clarksville at 2404 Greentree Blvd. North.
Familiarity with invasive plants is not a requirement, nor is knowledge of plants. If you just want to help improve the environment, come on out. The event will be led by an expert in invasive species management who will provide education on invasive plant ID and tips on invasive management before beginning. Group members will be available to assist volunteers throughout the Wrangle.
Look for directional signs once you enter the park. Those participating are asked to dress appropriately for the weather, and bring gloves to protect your hands; sturdy boots are recommended. For more information, contact the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) office at (812) 256-2330, ext. 3.
Chili, Brats & Brew at The Vintage Fire Museum
The annual Fire Museum’s “Chili, Brats, & Brew" event will be Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors with social distancing at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring St., Jeffersonville.
• The brats, chili, hot dogs, and beverages will be on sale beginning at 11 a.m.
• Craft beer from OLPH (Our Lady of Perpetual Hops).
• Live music from “The 3rd Street Garage Band” and “Jesse and the Hogg Brothers.”
• Rides offered on a vintage fire truck.
• Tour the Museum (half price) in its new location with special fire safety exhibits and displays of equipment dating back as far as 1756.
Go to the website at vintagefiremuseum.org. The museum’s regular hours are Tuesday thru Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A Christmas Story Auditions
During the Christmas season of 1983 an instant Christmas Classic opened in movie theatres across the country. A Christmas Story by Jean Shepherd was born. Sixteen years later Philip Grecian created the play by the same name. This Christmas tradition is coming to the Hayswood Theatre in Corydon this Holiday Season. Auditions will be held at the theatre Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. and Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
The performances will be Dec. 2 through Dec. 12 at the Hayswood Theatre, 115 S. Capitol Avenue, Corydon. The open auditions will be for 19 roles (two men, two women, and 15 children ages 6 to 15.
Actors will be doing cold readings and should bring a headshot and a brief resume. Everyone at auditions must wear a mask except while reading. Experience is not required. Questions may be e-mailed to Director Bob Trinkle bobtprin@aol.com .
Clark County Ghost Stories
The Clark County Museum Presents Clark County Ghost Stories by Jeanne Burke, 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14 at 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville. Not for children younger than 14.
Limited seating. Call 502-548-0259 to reserve a seat.
Zoom introduction to Medicare
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual introduction to Medicare, 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16. Matthew Wiegman from Senior Source Insurance will present a virtual Introduction to Medicare. This program is designed for those individuals who are interested in enrolling for Medicare or need more information about it. He will discuss the enrollment period as well as the different parts of Medicare (hospital, medical, prescription) and the types of supplemental coverage that is available. He will also answer any questions from those in attendance.
To register, email or call Matthew at: matthewwiegman@seniorsourceinsurance.com or 502- 645-4730. Once you are registered, a Zoom link will be sent to you. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Flag Disposal Ceremony
The Forty and Eight Veterans Organization at 221 Albany St., New Albany, will sponsor a flag disposal ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 23 at noon. Guest speaker will be Mayor Jeff Gahan. The event is open to the public.
