Annual Plant Sale
Terrace Garden Club's annual plant sale will be Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at WesBanco Bank back parking lot, 201 West Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, May 27, at Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing hour begins at 9 a.m. Cliff Burnstein will talk about "Okinawa and the end of World War II."
All are invited to attend. For more information call 812-246-4983.
Free Community Walk
One Holistic Living is proud to host the Give Greatness Walk 2022, scheduled for July 2 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Richard L. Vissing Park, 2728 Vissing Park Rd., Jeffersonville. Research shows that when individuals incorporate nature walks into their daily routine they increase their mental, emotional and physical health. This walk will allow for individuals, families and the community to make a pledge showing their oneness to come together to give greatness to all. Participating in this walk means making a pledge for the following:
• Promoting a healthy and holistic lifestyle of going outside in nature
• To take part in visiting local parks in the community
• Creating a grassroots community by building and strengthening relationships
At the walk One Holistic Living will announce the recipient of a $500 scholarship. To register for the walk or apply for the scholarship, go to www.oneholisticliving.com
Family History Research for Beginners, Part 2
Those interested in learning more about genealogy are invited to attend a meeting at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 28, at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library offering many helpful resources, many online and most at no charge.
Learn where to start to create your family tree and explore the past though United States census records. This is an especially exciting time for census research, as the 1950 census individual results became available to researchers this year. Recent census results are a gold mine of information for family historians.
Join Diane Stepro, Family and Local History Librarian, in the Center Program Room at the Jeffersonville Library, 211 E. Court Avenue. This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons. Family researchers of all skill levels are welcome. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5630.
Kids Create at the Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to Kids Create on Saturday, May 28, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Clarksville location. Kids Create is a monthly program for children in grades K-5 that focuses on STEAM skills. This month participants will put their engineering skills to the test in the “Stack ‘em up Challenge.” This challenge will require teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving. Please register for this event. Children in grades K-2 must have a parent or guardian accompany them.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Memorial Day Celebration in Sellersburg
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a Memorial Day program, Monday, May 30 beginning at 11 a.m. at Wilkerson Park in downtown Sellersburg.
Following the program will be an afternoon celebration at the Sellersburg American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. A free lunch will be served. All are invited to attend
Itty Bitty Kitty Shower and Block Party
Animal Protection Association (APA), an all-volunteer, no-kill rescue for homeless cats and kittens, invites the public to an afternoon of fun with their newest additions — the 2022 kittens. The Itty Bitty Kitty Shower and Block Party will be Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the APA Shelter, 702 East 11th Street, Jeffersonville.
APA is hosting the shower to gather supplies and raise much-needed funds for all of the kittens that they will care for throughout the year. Last year APA took in 194 kittens and adopted out 209 cats and kittens.
Veterinary care alone costs approximately $150 per kitten, not to mention food, litter, and supplies. The adoption fee is $80 per kitten.
The Itty Bitty Kitties are in need of:
• Breeder’s Edge feline milk replacer (powder)
• Royal Canin Baby Cat Dry Food
• Royal Canin Baby Cat Wet Food
• Gift Cards (Petsmart, Wal-Mart, Target)
If you can’t make it to The Itty Bitty Kitty Shower, online donations are always welcome at www.apa-pets.org.
As a thank you, APA is offering cake, hot dogs and bottled water for anyone who donates supplies. They will also have a number of games, prizes and a dunking booth. People will have a chance to dunk some local politicians and school board members. You can also nominate someone to be in the dunking booth. Send an email to info@apa-pets.org for more information.
APA is always looking for experienced fosters for kittens. If you’re interested, the Itty Bitty Kitty Shower will be a great opportunity to learn more about what that would entail. You can also meet their amazing adult cats at the shelter and learn more about becoming a volunteer.
