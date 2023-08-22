World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing starts at 9 a.m.
Speaker will be Bob Dawson who will talk about “A Sailor’s Story: From Pearl Harbor to VJ Day.”
Military veterans, history buffs and the public are invited to attend. For more information, call 812-246-4983.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Friends of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library Book Sale provides the public with the opportunity to find new books to enjoy while helping support the library.
The next book sale is Aug. 25 and 26. The book sale room is on the lower level of the Jeffersonville location at 211 E. Court Avenue in Jeffersonville. The sale is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
Children’s and romance books are buy-one, get-one-free. CDs are priced at 25 cents each. Most prices in the bookstore are one dollar or less for hardbacks, paperbacks, CDs, and DVDs. Available are some specially priced items like vintage or collector’s sets.
Proceeds from the sale support the Summer Reading Program, Big Read, and Staff Institute Learning. Those interested in becoming a Friend of the Library can pay dues at the sale. Membership is $5 a year for individuals, $10 a year for families and $75 to become a lifetime member.
The group is now accepting book donations. For more information, contact 812-285–5630 ext. 332 or email info@jtplfriends.org.
Regular store hours are the second and fourth Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (some holidays excluded). To stay informed about future sale events, go to the website at jtplfriends.org and follow on Facebook at JTPL.Friends.
Bad Kid Bash – Super Mario Bros.
Clarksville Cove, 800 S. Clark Blvd., Clarksville, is the location for mischievous kids and nostalgic adults. On Friday, Aug. 25, Clarksville Cove will host the Bad Kid Bash, featuring a special screening of the newly released film “Super Mario Bros.” The movie will start at 7:30 p.m.
The empty swimming pool will be transformed into a theater with a giant LED screen and a sound system.
Community Vendor Sale
Community Vendor Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
The annual Clarksville Community Vendor Sale provided something for everyone with more than 70 vendor booths.
Digging the Past
Digging the Past will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Drive, Clarksville.
Homeless Coalition Fundraising Cruise-In
Christian Jeep Association, Indiana Chapter 3 is sponsoring a Homeless Coalition Fundraising Cruise-In, Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jacob Chapel United Methodist Church, 4725 Charlestown Rd., New Albany.
The event is open to all makes, models, cars, trucks, bikes or any other motorized vehicle you’d like to take to the cruise-in and support a wonderful cause.
The Jeep Association will be raising funds and collecting supplies for the homeless population of New Albany.
Items being collected include toothpaste, soap, baby wash, razors, hand lotion and socks.
Art History Themed Book Discussion Groups
The Carnegie Center for Art and History is sponsoring an Art History themed book discussion group: the Art Tales Book Club. This book discussion group will adventure through the fiction and nonfiction of books, journals, and articles alike as guests investigate, interpret, and tell the story of art. For the next discussion meeting on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1-2 p.m., patrons are invited to discuss Linda Nochlin’s “Why have there been no great women artists?”
Many scholars have called Linda Nochlin’s seminal essay on women artists the first real attempt at a feminist history of art. In her revolutionary essay, Nochlin refused to answer the question of why there had been no “great women artists” on its own corrupted terms, and instead, she dismantled the very concept of greatness, unraveling the basic assumptions that created the male-centric genius in art.
Copies are available to pick up at the Floyd County Library Upper Customer Service Desk, and additional printed essays are available at Carnegie Center for Art and History. Patrons are encouraged to register for this book discussion at nafclibrary.libcal.com. For the next Art Tales book discussion, patrons are invited to read two sections of Latin American Art since 1900 with a discussion on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1-2 p.m.
In-Depth Conversation About Diabetes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m. for a bi-monthly program devoted to men’s health with Dr. Giavonne Rondo.
Diabetes is a disease that is characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose. If not treated, it can cause severe damage to our heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves. Dr. Rondo first discussed this topic last year, but this discussion is a more in-depth conversation about diabetes and one you don’t want to miss.
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine, and she has been practicing for 21 years in Kentuckiana.
Writing Workshop for Adults
Grab your pencils and pens and take part in a creative writing program for aspiring writers. This monthly workshop is made to help writers refine their craft and connect with fellow writers. The next Write On: Adult Writing Workshop will take place on Monday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at New Albany Central Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Either bring your own work to improve your personal projects or take part in monthly writing prompts designed to inspire creativity and strengthen your writing. Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10129176 or call (812) 944-8464.
Free Yoga Class
Enjoy a free yoga class on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Galena Digital Library at 6954 Highway 150, Floyds Knobs. This outdoor Hatha Yoga class will be led by Abby Newton, who will emphasize finding ease in movement. Abby Newton Yoga classes are fun and accessible to all with a focus on body and breath awareness. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mat, as a limited supply is available.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/11068091 or call (812) 949-3060.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to gather at the library on Monday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a Housing Stability Clinic.
Sidney’s Choice Opening Reception
The exhibit, “Mark Priest: Sidney’s Choice” will open Aug. 31 and continue through Nov. 11 at Carnegie Center of Arts & History, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
