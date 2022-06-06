Clark County Museum
The Clark County Museum Second Thursdays program will be June 9 at 6 p.m. at the museum, 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville.
Speaker will be Charles “Chuck” Lewis. His topic of discussion will be “A History of Our Community’s and the Nation’s Interstate Highway System.”
The program is free to the public. Donations for the museum are gratefully accepted and refreshments will be served.
Safe Place Cookout
Clark County Youth Shelter, 118 E. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a community cookout on Thursday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the youth shelter. Outside seating only will be available.
For $5 you will receive a boxed lunch of hamburger or hot dog, beans or macaroni and cheese, chips, drink and a dessert. All proceeds benefit the Safe Place at Clark County Youth Shelter & Family Services.
Opening reception at Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
Bourne—Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will sponsor an opening reception for “In Title Meant, Intaglio and Paste-up Print Murals” by Rosemarie Bernardi and sculptures by Donna Stallard and Wende Cudmore from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10. The exhibit will be through July 19.
“I am drawn to the poetry of forgotten spaces. As a printmaker, I am passionate about the medium’s beautiful processes that encourage layerings of techniques, histories, meanings, and craftsmanship. Beginning with intaglio/etching and working for years with a photographic process, and drawing — I am now working with oversized linocuts that aim, in their placement as paste-paper exhibitions, to highlight public spaces that are forgotten,” said Rosemarie Bernardi.
Wende Cudmore said her series of work with fruits and vegetable pressings create a process of reflection and connection with her traditional past. Memories of gardening, harvesting, and sewing have strongly influenced her work as an artist and how she processes and interprets her art. Her current series of work has been focused intentionally on transforming the usual way we think of fruits and vegetables and the way we think of ordinary things such as hats, clothing, lampshades, and dinnerware.
Instead of traditional 2-dimensional prints, Donna Stallard transforms her prints into 3-dimensional sculptural installations. “As a printmaker, we have coined the term ‘printstallations’, which I enjoy fabricating,” says Stallard. She will be exhibiting a series of boxes (BX) that have been repurposed. The boxes hold special meaning to Stallard as some have held gifts, others hold memories while several have been given to her by family and friends. All are mixed media pieces combining wood, acrylics, prints, plastics, etc.
The gallery is open Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 3 op.m. or by appointment. For more information call 502-649-3220.
Let’s Learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an hour devoted to the “Fossils in Clark County,” Friday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville Library, 211 East Court Avenue. These fossil beds date back to the Devonian period and are 390 million years old.
Alan Goldstein has had the pleasure of working at the Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center since it opened in January of 1994. Goldstein has seen many changes over the years, and he will educate and enlighten those in attendance about the fossils in Clark County. Did you know the fossil beds are a small part of extensive limestone deposits that cover a big part of the county? He will also tell us about upcoming programs at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, most notably Digging the Past, the park’s biggest geology event.
In addition to the titles he wears, Goldstein can now claim to be a published author. His debut novel, “The Dragon in my Back Yard,” was released in June 2021. He has also published over 150 periodical articles, two of which won national peer awards.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Outdoor Book Sale
Discover your next great summer read and stock up on books for the whole family at The Friends of the Library’s upcoming Outdoor Book Sale. This summer sale will take place on Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot, located at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
New books will be brought out throughout the sale. Rain date: Saturday, June 18th. All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library. Only cash or checks are accepted.
The Friends of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library was founded in 1982. Its purpose is to be a liaison between the library management and the public, focusing public attention on the library, and stimulating the use of its services. The Friends of the Library provides additional funding and labor for library programs.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11.
Whether hunting, fishing, working in the garage, barbecuing, working out in the gym, or improving your overall health, essential oils are a great tool. The speaker will cover essential oils and supplements and share some DIY recipes for shaving, mechanic hands cleanser, outdoor sprays, cologne, and more! (Optional: $10 Make & Take)
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Juneteenth Celebration
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Vincent Thomas, the library’s Computer Lab and Training Specialist, will present the heroic contributions of formerly enslaved people who settled in Southern Indiana for at least part of their lives. They made a difference through their perseverance, activism, and pioneering work in fields formerly barred to people of color.
The first Juneteenth celebration in the United States took place in 1866 and has occurred on June 19 every year since. The common vernacular was shortened to Juneteenth.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Gardening Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program with Jo Ann Hughes and Jett Rose on Growing Herbs in Containers on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to noon. If you love the fragrance of lavender or the taste of fresh basil in homemade spaghetti sauce, this program is for you.
Hughes and Rose, members of the Kentuckiana Herb Society, will present this program. The KYANA Herb Society was formed in 1983 by gardeners from Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky to further their studies and share their knowledge of herbs. Pre-registration for this event is required.
To pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Morgan Township School reunion
The graduates and friends of Morgan Township High School will hold their annual alumni dinner on Saturday, June 11. The dinner will be at the Morgan Elementary School cafeteria with the social hour starting at 5 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. The dinner will be catered by LaDonna Mitchell, owner of Country Cookin’ in Salem.
The price of the dinner is $13 per person. For information or reservations, call committee members Anna Book at 812-364-4252 or Ruth Graeter at 812-967-3196.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.