Jeff High Alumni Lunch Group
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Lunch Group will meet at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Garrett's General Grocery and Restaurant in Utica.
All Alumni and spouses, wherever they graduated from, are invited. It will be an afternoon of fun catching up with friends of long ago. Graduates from 1950 to 1973 attend the luncheons.
For more information call Peggy Mode Metzger ('55) 502-931-0190.
Compassionate Friends
The Compassionate Friends is now meeting at Colgate Baptist Church, 125 E. Montgomery Avenue, Clarksville. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Tuesday, May 18.
Floyd County Farmers Market
The Floyd County Farmers Market will open a second location on June 3, 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Optum Building, 4101 Technology Ave., New Albany. The new location, which is off Charlestown Road, will be open on Thursdays, June 3 through Oct. 28.
The original location is open on Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 6 through Oct 31, at 400 Lafollette Station, Floyds Knobs.
