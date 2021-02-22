Girl Scout Cookies are here
All across Kentuckiana cookies are being delivered to local troops eager to get customers their favorite cookies. The line-up includes Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups for $5 a box and Toffee-tastic (gluten free) and S’mores for $6 a box. All proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local to help support programming and troops in our communities. Girls decide how to allocate their portion of the earnings for community projects, leadership opportunities and exciting experiences.
The new National Cookie finder makes it easier for customers to connect with local Girl Scouts. Customers can go to www.girlscoutcookies.org and type in their ZIP code to connect with nearby troops where cookies can be purchased for direct shipment or donation. Through the end of February, shipping is $10 off when 12 or more boxes of cookies are purchased.
The website can also be used to find troops selling at booths nearby. Girl Scouts are keeping girls safe by pivoting from traditional booths at stores to drive-thru booths and other creative options that use social distancing, mask-wearing and contactless payments. Booths will run from Feb. 26-March 21.
Civic Saturday Zoom event
Spirit & Place is hosting Civic Saturday, a ritual that welcomes all who believe in the power of showing up for one another in civic life. It does not aim to replace faith traditions, instead, these gatherings serve as a way to come together as a community and wrestle with moral questions together. The event includes poetry, song, civic readings, and a civic "sermon."
The next event is hosted by the IU School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI and will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, via Zoom. The theme is “Making Meaning.” Civic Saturday is free to the public and those interested in attending can register at https://spiritandplacecivicsaturday.eventbrite.com/
Ohio University Dean's List
Fall semester 2020 Dean's List at Ohio University includes two local students:
Willard Brumfield from Georgetown in the Scripps College of Communication and Shannon Reel from Borden in the College of Business.
Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Blackburn College Dean's List
Quentin Parmenter of Otisco, was named to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL.
Miami University Dean's List
Inaara Ladha from Floyds Knobs was named to the Dean's list at Miami University for the 2020-21 fall semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic performance.
Red Cross Blood Drives
When winter weather forces a blood drive cancellation, the impact is more than just a canceled appointment — it means less blood products available for patient emergencies here and across the country.
The Red Cross needs the help of healthy donors to overcome donation shortfalls from recent heavy snows, ice storms and freezing temperatures in parts of the country. Every day, even during severe weather, thousands of patients rely on life-saving blood donations.
Locations to donate:
• March 1, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany
• March 2, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 951 Lewis and Clark Parkway, Clarksville
• March 8, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tunnel Hill Christian Church, 5105 Old Georgetown Road, Georgetown
• March 9, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 N. Sherwood Ave., Clarksville
• March 10, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., First Church of God, 2248 Charlestown Road, New Albany
• March 10, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Henryville Community Church, 115 N. U.S. 31, Henryville
• March 10, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1752 Scheller Lane, New Albany
• March 10, 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 2605 West St. Joe Road, Sellersburg
• March 11, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 16787 Klerner Lane, New Albany
• March 12, noon to 4 p.m., Arts & Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown
• March 15, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany
Hoosier Girls State applications
Area young women who are juniors in high school will be selected by the William Zeb Longest American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, to attend Hoosier Girls State. June 20-26, 2021.
Because of the pandemic, the 2021 session will be virtual, aired directly from the the campus of Trine University in Angola. Selected delegates will log on daily in the afternoon and again in the evening using their computers, Chromebooks, or tablets during the hours required for their virtual sessions. The opening session will begin on Sunday, June 20 at 1 p.m. All delegates are expected to participate daily until Saturday, June 26 through the closing Honor Day Program.
This is an amazing and prestigious leadership opportunity for girls in their junior year of high school and only attendees of Girls and Boys State are eligible to apply for the Samsung Scholarships which, in the past, have provided as many as ten $20,000 scholarships and 88 $1,000 scholarships. The amounts depend on earnings from a $5,000,000 scholarship fund, endowed by Samsung and administered by the American Legion.
Delegate fees are paid by the American Legion Auxiliary. The only cost to the delegate is a non-refundable application fee of $35. This fee also entitles the delegate to mementos of her time at HGS: certificates, pins, and a Federalist or Nationalist Party T-shirt.
Girls and Boys State, since the inception as a Legion and Auxiliary program in 1937 and 1935 respectively, have given over 2 million young people across the U.S. the opportunity to learn firsthand how their state and local government works. Participants are exposed to the rights and privileges, the duties and responsibilities of a U. S. citizen. They run for political office and are elected to various city, county and state governments; and participate in legislative sessions, court proceedings, assemblies, bands, chorus and recreational programs.
Interested youth should ask their school counselors for an application. Application forms have been sent to Floyd Central, Lanesville, Corydon, Providence and North Harrison High Schools, but, any high school junior is eligible to make application, regardless of the high school they attend. Competition is also open to those students who are homeschooled.
The application deadline is March 20, 2021. Girls State applications must be returned to Ann Carr, Girls State Chairman, 5024 Bent Creek Dr., Floyds Knobs, IN. Applicant questions may be directed to Ann at (502-741-6562), or sacarr@twc.com.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a chicken dinner, curbside order and pick-up only, Saturday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the K of C parking lot.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw. Cost, $9 per person for white meat and $8 for dark meat. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
