Girl Scouts launch Cookie Program
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana launched its 2021-22 Cookie Program digitally Friday. Customers can once again support the largest girl-led business in the world by purchasing Girl Scout Cookies online.
This year, nine flavors are available and include a brand-new cookie: Adventurefuls™ is a delicious brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt with an incredible taste of adventure in every bite.
Girl Scouts will use their digital marketing skills to create their own Digital Cookie websites and promote their business to customers through emails and social media.
Digital Cookie orders run through March 20. Additionally, cookie booths at local stores will begin at the end of February.
All funds raised through the Cookie Program stay local and support over 7,000 Girls Scouts as they participate in a one-of-a-kind leadership experience to build girls of courage, confidence and character that make the world a better place. Cookie funds help create outdoor camp experiences, adventure and leadership programming, service projects, and educational travel opportunities.
Girl Scouts learn entrepreneurial skills through the program including goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
Through Digital Cookie, customers can have cookies shipped directly to them or choose in-person delivery if they know a local Girl Scout. Customers also have an option to donate cookies that will go to the U.S. military both at home and overseas. You can reach out to your favorite Girl Scout or place an order at: bit.ly/gsktroop10000.
It’s never too late to join or volunteer! Girl Scouts is open to girls in kindergarten through 12th grade. Find more information at gskentuckiana.org/join.
Cooking under pressure with Instant PotDust off your electric programmable pressure cooker (Instant Pot) and learn how to make cooking easier through the holidays and beyond.
Purdue Extension Program, Floyd County, will sponsor a class on cooking with an Instant Pot, Thursday, Dec. 16, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Office Floyd County, 3000 Technology Avenue, New Albany. The cost is $10 per person (cash or check) covers recipes and food samples
To register by Dec.13, call (812) 948-5470. Masks are required and space is limited for safety.
