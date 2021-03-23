Floyd Central presents 'The Musical'
The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring beloved characters and hit songs from the Disney films. When the teenage offspring of your favorite princesses and villains meet for the first time, magical sparks fly.
Tickets to live performances are limited to accommodate social distancing requirements. Call the box office at (812) 542-2284 and leave a message. A volunteer will call you back. Main Stage in-person performances open Thursday March 25, 7:30 p.m. and continue, Friday March 26, 7:30 p.m., Saturday March 27, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday March 28, 2 p.m. Tickets $12/adult, $10/seniors, $6/students. At the March 26 performance, ASL interpreters will be offered onstage for patrons with hearing issues, a first for Floyd Central. Please inform box office when ordering or email lnevitt@nagcs.org for ASL seating.
JHS alumni lunch
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Lunch Group will meet at 11 a.m. March 25, 2021 at Garrett's in Utica for lunch and a lot of catching up. We have access to a shelter to keep the rain away, but if it's not the best idea, we can eat inside. If you have any questions, call Peggy Mode Metzger "55 at 502-931-0190.
Westminster fish fry
Westminster Village Kentuckiana, 2200 Greentree North, Clarksville, will sponsor a fish fry fundraiser, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, April 2 at the front office area. The fish box will include fried fish, cole slaw, hush puppies and French fries, $10 per box. Proceeds benefit the resident Christmas fund. For more information, call Carole Lorfing of Mary Brockmeier at 812-282-9691.
K of C fish dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a pick-up-only fish dinner on Friday, March 26 and on Good Friday, April 3 from 5p.m. to 7 p.m. in the K of C parking lot. The price is $8 per dinner.
BMV closed Good Friday
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Friday, April 2 in observance of the Good Friday holiday. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Saturday, April 3. For a list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you: IN.gov/BMV.
Charlestown-Clark County Public Library virtual program
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library will host musician, educator, and radio show host Craig Harris for Virtual Program “Laugh” at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 22. It is the perfect antidote to these pressure-filled times. Combining archival film/audio and storytelling, this rib-tickling, virtual program traces music and comedy from Jack Benny and the Marx Brothers to the Corona-19 parodies of today. Registration is required and include your email. A link to the Zoom event will be sent to you. Register online from the calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or 812-256-3337.
Mini-Pollinator Day
The Mini-Pollinator Day will take place virtually on April 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at https://www.sunnysidemg.org/pollinator-day.
The webinars will start at 9 a.m. with Sunnyside Master Gardener and beekeeper Roger Thomas presenting “Beekeeping 101.” At 10 a.m. Amanda Thomsen with Kiss My Aster, will present on “How to Create a Great Backyard. At 11 a.m. Troy Durham, a local horticulturist, will present “Not Just Nectar: Pollinator Pointers for the Home Landscape.” At noon the Sunnyside Master Gardeners will cover “Seed Saving.” To round out the day at 12:15 p.m., there will be an unveiling of the citizen scientist project titled “Sunnyside IN Pollinator Project 2021.” This project will start on April 24 because it will allow everyone to contribute to the fall Pollinator Day where the results of the citizen science project will be released. No registration is needed to attend the webinars.
Contact the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or email ANR Extension Educator Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu if you have questions.
Democratic Party educational scholarship
The Floyd County Democratic Party has announced it will offer an academic scholarship to graduating high school seniors attending post-secondary education in 2021. Individuals interested in applying for the non-renewable $1,000 scholarship have until Friday, May 7, 2021, to submit an application.
“Our party is deeply committed to public education,” said Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey. “This scholarship, now in its third year, is an extension of our commitment to empower local students to continue their academic endeavors.”
The scholarship can be used for tuition, school fees, campus housing, books, or meal plans. The recipient will be announced in May and will be recognized as part of the Democratic Party’s annual FDR Legacy Gala in June.
“College affordability continues to be a major concern for students looking to advance their education,” added Dickey. “While our party fights for programs to offer important relief, this scholarship serves as a critical local opportunity to provide financial assistance for Floyd County’s students.”
To be eligible for the scholarship, individuals must reside in Floyd County, have a Grade Point Average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be accepted into a college, university, trade, or vocational school. As part of the application process, individuals must also complete a scholarship application, present two letters of recommendation, provide a high school transcript, and complete a two-page essay.
“This opportunity wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of our scholarship committee and the generous donations offered by our party patrons,” Dickey said. “It is another example of the work Democrats undertake every day to make our community better.”
Full details on the scholarship and the application process can be obtained on the party’s website at www.floyddems.org. Contact Democratic Party Headquarters at 812-725-2020 for more information.
Cooke to Palmer College of Chiropractic
Brandon Cooke of Sellersburg has been accepted for enrollment for the spring 2021 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College's Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif., and Port Orange, Fla.
Simon joins First Savings Bank
Brian Simon, CMB, joined Jeffersonville-based First Savings as the senior vice president, mortgage banking director. In this role he is responsible for all day-to-day operations and strategic execution of the bank’s mortgage banking business. Most recently, Simon was an executive at Altisource and was president of the Lenders One, Trelix and Castleline business units. Previously, he held C-level leadership positions at some of the nation’s largest and most successful mortgage companies, including chief operating officer of New Penn Financial (now known as New Rez), chief executive officer of Caliber Home Loans and chief operating officer of Freedom Mortgage. He has served on the advisory boards of both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, holds the prestigious Certified Mortgage Banker designation, and has been voted one of the top one hundred mortgage banking executives in the industry.
