KofC chicken dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a chicken dinner, curbside order and pick-up only, Saturday, March 13, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the K of C parking lot. The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw. Cost, $9 per person for white meat and $8 for dark meat.
St. Patrick's Day blood drive
The office of Dr. James K. Homrighausen, Oral and Facial Surgery, New Albany is sponsoring a St. Patrick's Day Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, at the American Red Cross Bus at 5120 Charlestown Road, New Albany.
Prizes, drawings and snacks will be provided. For an appointment go to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code:NewAlbanyOralSurgery or call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
ServSafe food manager class
Indiana law requires certification of one food handler per food establishment. To help meet this requirement, Purdue Extension Service is offering the ServSafe Food Manager One-day Class and Examination.
ServSafe is a nationally recognized program developed by the foodservice industry dedicated to helping the restaurateur prevent food-borne illness potentials. ServSafe is the most universally recognized and accepted course by state, county and municipal health authorities that require sanitation training of food-service managers. ServSafe brings together best practices in food safety, as well as best practices for instruction to meet the industry's changing needs.
The one-day class is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Purdue Extension Office in Harrison County, 247 Atwood St., Corydon. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Class time is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with exam at 4:45 p.m.
The cost is $165 for training, book and exam; $115 for training and exam (no book); or $65 for exam only with proctor.
Pre-register by March 23 to ensure timely delivery of your study manual. Register at https://www.cvent.com/d/fjqz2z. More information is available at extension.purdue.edu or by calling Harrison County Extension Office at 812-738-4236.
Golf scramble
Come join the Southern Indiana Senior Golf League's first scramble at Covered Bridge, 12510 Covered Bridge Road, Sellersburg, Wednesday, March 31. Players should arrive at 8 a.m. for a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
The annual membership fee is $5. The league plays many area golf courses during the season. Due to the COVID-19 restaurant restrictions, there will be no kickoff breakfast this year.
For additional information, call John at 812-280-8720.
Jeffersonville library awarded grant
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has been awarded a Community Read grant from Indiana Humanities to participate in a statewide One State/One Story reading of Jean Thompson's book The Year We Left Home. Twenty-eight other communities and students at four Indiana colleges will be participating in the reading of this book.
Jean Thompson's 2011 novel offers a sweeping multigenerational look at life in the Midwest over the past several decades. The story follows the Erickson family through the many changes affecting American life at the end of the 20th century, asking readers to consider the enduring, uniting power of place — why we choose to leave and when we decide to come home.
In April 2021, the library will offer a series of four programs based on the book “The Year We Left Home,” most notably on April 14, 19, 21, and 28. More information about these programs will be coming soon. As part of the grant, the library received a substantial number of copies of the book; they are available now for pickup at either library location, while supplies last.
“One State/One Story: The Year We Left Home” is an initiative designed by Indiana Humanities, in partnership with the Indiana State Library and Indiana Center for the Book, to encourage Hoosiers to read and engage deeply with a book as part of a statewide conversation tied to Indiana Humanities' current theme. Learn more at www.IndianaHumanities.org/OneStateOneStory.
The Indiana Center for the Book is a program of the Indiana State Library and an affiliate of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress. It promotes interest in reading, writing, literacy, libraries, and Indiana's literary heritage by sponsoring events and serving as an information resource at the state and local level. Learn more at www.in.gov/library/icb.htm.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville.
Dining with Diabetes
Gain control of your blood sugars by participating in the Purdue Extension Dining with Diabetes program. Participate in this program from your own home by watching this virtual series on your computer. Classes meet on Tuesdays, April 6, 13, 20, and 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registration is $10 if you register by March 19, and includes classes, handout materials, and recipes. Call the Floyd County Extension Office at 812- 948-5470 for more information.
Dean's List at Hollins
Fiona Grannan, a first-year student at Hollins University, has been named to the Dean's List for the 2020 Fall Semester. To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.
A Floyds Knobs resident, she is a graduate of Floyd Central High School.
Hollins, in Roanoke, Virginia, is an independent liberal arts university offering undergraduate education to women, selected graduate programs for men and women, and community outreach initiatives.
