Benefit car show in Clarksville
"Love Doesn't Count Chromosomes Car Show" benefitting Down Syndrome of Louisville, will be Sunday afternoon, April 11 at Jim Butner Auto Group, 125 W. Lewis and Clark Pkwy., Clarksville.
Registration is $25 to enter a car, but the event is free and open to the public. Entertainment for children will be provided. The first 100 vehicles will receive a show T-shirt, dash plaque and goody bar.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week
Community Action of Southern Indiana will host a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday April 13, Wednesday April 14 and Thursday April 15. Clinic hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 201 East 15th St. Jeffersonville.
The clinic will administer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine and participants must be 18 or older to receive the shot. Anyone 16 or 17 will be referred to a clinic that administers the Pfizer vaccine.
Registration for the Clinic is now open. To register, log on to OurShot.IN.gov and choose the CASI location; call 211 anytime, or call 812-866-9966 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and mention the Community Action of Southern Indiana location. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Walk-ins will be served only as vaccine supply allows.
Masks and social distancing are required and those receiving the vaccine must confirm Indiana residency. A photo ID is preferred, but those without a photo ID can still get the COVID-19 shot. Documents such as a utility bill, a bank statement, a lease agreement, or mail confirming an Indiana address will be accepted.
Pamela Clark, the director of Community Action of Southern Indiana’s Minority Health Initiative points out that April is National Minority Health Month.
“Communities of Color have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic and those communities have not been given easy access to COVID testing and the vaccine,” Clark said. “We are encouraging everybody, especially people of color, to get vaccinated and we are trying to make it easy to do so.”
Zoom Essential Oils class
On Tuesday, April 20 from 2 p.m. to 2:40 p.m., the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a Zoom program for patrons who would like to use essential oils. From spring cleaning to being in the outdoors, there are some great Essential Oils that can help make spring time an even better experience. The class will teach how to use them and offer a few recipes for getting started.
The instructor, Sarah Lundy, has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness for many years and actively coaches and teaches others.
To register, email Sarah Lundy at sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent through Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
One State/One Story
A Community Read grant from Indiana Humanities has been awarded to the Jeffersonville Township Public Library to participate in a statewide read of Jean Thompson's “The Year We Left Home.”
As part of the grant, the library will offer a series of four programs, two of which are book discussions on “The Year We Left Home.” The four (ZOOM) programs will be April 14, 19, 21, and 28 and reflect on the enduring, uniting power of place and why we sometimes choose to leave, and when we decide to finally come home again.
The first ZOOM program will be Wednesday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is titled “Home: Loving Where I'm Planted.” The presenter is Rosaleen Crowley, a poet, artist, and community leader. A native of Ireland, she resides in Carmel, Indiana, and is President/Co-founder of Carmel Creative Writers, Inc. She also leads the International Women Indiana's Writing Group. Crowley's presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
The second ZOOM program, the Literary Ladies Book Club, will be Monday, April 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This book club is earmarked for anyone interested in reading books that focus on family, friendship, and relationships that feature strong female characters. “The Year We Left Home” definitely falls into that category. The facilitator of this event will be Jennifer Harl, the Clarksville Branch Manager.
The third ZOOM program will be Wednesday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is titled “I Grew Up in a Time Between Times.” The presenter, Ron Whitehead, is an American poet and author. In his presentation, Whitehead will share his gift of poetry and tell stories about his journeys all around the world and back home again. He grew up on a Kentucky backwoods wilderness farm and came from a long line of coal miners, farmers, and hardworking, strong, deeply spiritual, singing and storytelling men and women. Whitehead has authored 24 books and 34 albums. Whitehead's presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
The fourth ZOOM program, a book discussion, will be Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The facilitator of this event will be David Seckman, the library director. “I'm thrilled that we are participating in the One State, One Story program this year made possible by a grant from Indiana Humanities. It is a great opportunity for people in our community to connect around reading and discussing one particular book," Seckman said.
Altogether 28 communities and students at four Indiana colleges will be reading the book, “The Year We Left Home,” as part of One State/One Story.
For more information on programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Digital tours explore orphanages
In partnership with Jeffersonville Township Public Library, the Discover Indiana project announces the release of interpretive stories about the history, culture, and people of Clark County on the web at https://publichistory.iupui.edu/tours/show/49 and https://publichistory.iupui.edu/tours/show/56.
Made possible by a Digital Public Projects Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library developed two digital tours highlighting unique and interesting historical people, places, and events in Clark County.
The first tour, “Orphans of Clark County,” seeks to restore the histories of Clark County orphans, despite the loss of county orphanage records and damage to juvenile court records. To understand orphanages and the experiences of the children who lived there, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library stitched together records from the orphanage, local newspapers, diaries and personal records, family stories, and published histories.
The second tour, “At Freedom's Gate,” explores the early history of African Americans in Clark County, from the establishment of English settlements in 1781 to the end of school segregation in 1951. Stories in this tour include those of York, an enslaved man who traveled on the Lewis and Clark expedition, and Guinea Bottom, the earliest Black settlement in Clark County.
Discover Indiana is a project of the Public History Program at IUPUI, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, and the Indiana Historical Society.
“Whether you are doing so from the comfort of your couch at home or as you stand outside a building viewing the tour on your cell phone, digital tours are a great way to extend knowledge to the public about the history and experiences of the county,” said Dr. Jennifer Guiliano, who contributes to the Discover Indiana project. “These types of tours can spur individuals to come visit these sites and learn about the people who lived here before us.”
For more information or to partner with the Discover Indiana project, go to discoverin.org.
Marketing Palooza
The IU Southeast School of Business and One Southern Indiana will host Marketing Palooza, a three-part series that features three speakers discussing marketing issues and presenting tips on how to boost your marketing efforts.
This free virtual series, made possible by a grant from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, will feature different nationally renowned speakers on the following days:
• April 15, Noon to 1 p.m.
Topic: Customer Service Magic. Speaker: James Songster, Walt Disney World cast member trainer, recipient of the prestigious Disney Legacy Award
• April 22, Noon to 1 p.m.
Topic: How to Target Your Ideal Customer on Social Media to Grow Your Business. Speaker: Jenn Herman, best-selling author, social media consultant, speaker and globally recognized Instagram expert
• April 30, Noon to 1 p.m.
Topic: Reeling Them in and Bringing Them Home: Attracting Customers to Your Website. Speaker: Derral Eves, CEO of Creatus, best-selling author, YouTube expert & online marketing strategist
“We are grateful for the opportunity to leverage technology to make the insights of nationally recognized experts available to our Southern Indiana small businesses and nonprofits,” said John Ross, assistant professor of management at IU Southeast. “This is also an especially excellent opportunity for our students. Learning these lessons early in their careers will empower our students to be more prepared for the market.”
For more information about the series and to register, go to https://events.iu.edu/southeast/event/182453-marketing-palooza.
Recognizing Earth Day
The Carnegie Center for Art and History and the Floyd County Library welcome Steven Higgs as this month’s Lunch and Learn Zoom presenter on Tuesday April 20.
April is when Earth Day is officially observed throughout the world. This year’s celebration is scheduled for April 22 and has the theme “Restore Our Earth.” When the first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970, Steven Higgs was an Indiana University undergraduate following the festivities happening on Bloomington’s Dunn Meadow. He later earned undergraduate degrees in political science and psychology. In 1985, he received a Master’s in journalism from Indiana University.
Register at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/7691967 to receive a Zoom link to join the event and experience Higgs’ beautiful photography and his recommendations for day trips throughout the natural state of Indiana. For more information, email info@carnegiecenter.org.
Visitors to the Carnegie Center can pick up a free Earth Day Bag kit while supplies last. Decorate this natural canvas bag with an Earth Day message using the markers provided or with other art materials you have. These canvas tote bags are good for recycling, carrying books or art supplies and are a great alternative to plastic bags.
For more information contact the Carnegie Center for Arts & History at 812-944-7336.
Community Action of Southern Indiana
Community Action of Southern Indiana's annual meeting will be Wednesday, April 28 at noon via Zoom. The meeting will include entertainment, remarks from CASI Executive Director Phil Ellis, an overview of CASI programs, and the swearing in of the 2021–2022 officers of the CASI board of directors.
“At the Annual Meeting we will recap how CASI is overcoming the challenges of COVID-19 to continue to carry out its mission,” said Ellis. “We will also look at the future and discuss how Community Action of Southern Indiana will continue to expand its services and how it will use its new offices in the old Spring Hill School building to better serve the Community.”
People are encouraged to register for the virtual CASI annual meeting at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/148256618537.
Outside Craft Fair
Southern Indiana Rehab Hospital, 3104 Blackiston Blvd., New Albany, will have a free outside craft fair, 11 a.m. to 4:30 pm., Friday, May 7. For more information contact Laurie Stout at 812-941-8300.
Corydon historic programs
Corydon Capitol State Historic Site will offer five special programs this spring and summer dealing with subjects as diverse as beekeeping and Victorian architecture.
The events begin May 11 with Homeschool at the Capitol and continue with Beekeeping with Kelsey Gerhardt (May 22), Victorian Architecture (June 19), Dinner with Governor Hendricks (July 10) and Corydon Capital Day (July 17).
Registration for the programs is available online at indianamuseum.org/corydon, by calling 812-738-4890, or at the door pending availability.
• Homeschool at the Capitol (ages 5-14) 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., May 11, $8 per child. Explore Indiana's first state capitol building, play pioneer games, create your own constitution and more. Registration required by May 7.
• Beekeeping with Kelsey Gerhardt (ages 13 and older), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., May 22, $35 per person. Find out at this workshop with Kelsey Gerhardt, a fourth-generation beekeeper, what you need to know to start and maintain your own hive. Learn about the cost of investment, where to buy supplies, how to attract bees and about bee-friendly planting. Registration required by May 15.
• Victorian Architecture (ages 13 and older) 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., June 19, $5 per person. Discover what makes Victorian architecture so unique and why this style still inspires builders today. Registration required by June 18.
• Dinner with Governor Hendricks (ages 21 and older), 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 10, $50 per person. Attendees will experience food and entertainment true to the time when William Hendricks served as the third state governor. Registration required by June 30.
• Corydon Capital Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 17, free event. Step back in time during Corydon Capital Day. Experience demonstrations, enjoy live entertainment, try your hand at old-fashioned games and shop vendors and an outdoor food court. Be sure to be at Indiana's first state capitol building at 2 p.m. to find out what it takes to create a constitution.
Hawk Alfredson artwork at Jeff library
The artwork of International Artist Hawk Alfredson is now on display at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library and will continue until Monday, May 31, 2021.
Swedish-born Alfredson's painting style has been labeled as Surrealism, Magic Realism, Symbolist and Fantastic art and even Pansurrealism. The Tim Faulkner Gallery in Louisville, KY exhibits his work on an ongoing basis.
Alfredson moved to New York City in 1995 and lived and painted there in the historic Chelsea Hotel. In addition to Alfredson, the hotel has been the home of numerous artists, writers, and musicians through the years. The Chelsea Girls, which can be found at the library, is a work of historical fiction released in 2019 and written by nationally bestselling author Fiona Davis. Her novel brings the Chelsea Hotel to life for Alfredson and the artistically creative ones who settled there before him.
The exhibit will be available during normal hours of operation in the second-floor gallery of the main library at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
ServSafe food class, exam
Indiana law requires certification of one food handler per food establishment. To help meet this requirement, Purdue Extension Service is offering the ServSafe Food Manager One-day Class and Examination.
ServSafe is a nationally recognized program developed by the foodservice industry dedicated to helping the restaurateur prevent foodborne illness potentials. ServSafe is the most universally recognized and accepted course by state, county and municipal health authorities that require sanitation training of foodservice managers.
The one-day class is scheduled for Friday, May 21, 2021 at Purdue Polytechnic Bldg., 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany and is hosted by Purdue Extension Floyd County. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Class time is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with exam at 4:45 p.m.
The cost is $165 for training, book and exam; $115 for training and exam (no book); or $65 for exam only with proctor.
Pre-register by May 13 to ensure timely delivery of study manual. Register at https://www.cvent.com/d/cjqcv8. More information is available at extension.purdue.edu or by calling Floyd County Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.