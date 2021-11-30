Zoom Basic Sign Language for adults
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual Sign Language Class for Adults 18 and older, presented by Dustin Woods on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 7 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. The class will be ongoing and conducted every Tuesday evening from 7 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. Woods has been teaching basic sign language for seven years and previously taught this class at the library.
To register for this event, email Dustin Woods at: tyiphon@gmail.com. Once registered, he will send a Zoom link to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clark County Museum
Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a Merry Vintage Christmas celebration, Thursday, Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.
Take a look back at how Christmas has been celebrated in America through the decades and how decorations played a role in those celebrations. The event will include displays of vintage lights, trees, ornaments, lighted blow molds and other pre-1982 Christmas decorations.
Participants are invited to bring their favorite Christmas treasures and learn more about their origin with the help of skilled vintage Christmas collectors. The 11:30 a.m. program is bring your own brown bag lunch while the 7 p.m. program will offer simple refreshments.
The programs are free, however, donations supporting the museum are always appreciated. For more information call 502-548-0259.
Zoom Essential Oils class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual Oils of the Bible essential oils class. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. This class is back and with new oils.
Wellness Advocate and Joy Coach Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and in her home for eight years. In the past six years, she has taught classes and workshops so everyone can confidently use essential oils for their family and pets.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy at sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Breakfast with Santa
Pancake breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 IN-64, Georgetown.
Celebrate at Padgett Museum
Celebrate the holiday season at the Padgett Museum, 509 West Market St., New Albany, Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will be the last day highlighting the temporary exhibit, New Albany’s White House Department Store. This will also be the last Saturday the museum is open for the holiday season. Admission is free.
Holidays at the Library
The Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor Holidays at the Library, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. Meet Santa, make fun crafts and enjoy refreshments. See a live reindeer, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and pick up a free gingerbread house kit to take home. The event is free and open to the public.
Derby City Chamber Orchestra
The Floyd County Library and Art Alliance of Southern Indiana will sponsor the Derby City Chamber Orchestra with special guest Sydney Magers, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany. The event is free and open to the public.
Treats With Santa
The Vintage Fire Museum will hold its “Treats from Santa" — a family event — at the Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Saturday, Dec.11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Take a photo of your child or children with Santa and another of them on a fire truck.
• See a special exhibit of antique toy fire trucks.
• Be amazed by the Museum’s full collection of firefighting equipment dating back to 1756!
• Check out the new fire safety exhibits and equipment.
Admission for this event is half-price: $3.50 for adults and $2 for children 3 to 15; children younger than 3 are free.
Go to the website at www.vintagefiremuseum.org or call 812-282-4705 for more information. The museum’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Christmas Day). Or call for a special appointment.
Sellersburg Holiday Parade
The Town of Sellersburg will kick off its holiday season Dec. 18 beginning at 1 p.m. Santa will make a special stop in Sellersburg for a Santa Parade. Santa enjoyed coming to town so much last year, he’s decided to make this parade an annual event.
Santa asks to have your children make a sign to hold up as he passes, telling him what they would like for Christmas. While Santa can’t promise he’ll bring them all the gifts on their list, he promises to do his best. Some of Santa’s helpers will be along to toss out some candy treats as well.
The Santa Parade will start at 1 p.m. in the Lakeside/Silver Glades neighborhood then make its way all through town ending at Greenwood Road at about 3:30 p.m.
Kids Christmas Party Sellersburg
American Legion Post 302 will sponsor a kids’ Christmas party, Saturday, Dec. 18 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and Santa arrives at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
