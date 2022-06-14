Local student named to honor roll at Lawrence Tech
Marriya Henry from Jeffersonville has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2022 semester at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan. Marriya is majoring in Const Engr Tech & Mgmt. To be named to the honor roll a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Dean's List at Cedarview University
Cedarville University in southwest Ohio has released the spring 2022 Dean's List. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Local students honored were Noah Lukinovich of Floyds Knobs and Kaylee Probst of Charlestown.
The university is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
Dr. Robert Barriger joints Baptist Health
Robert Bryan Barriger, MD, has joined the radiation oncology team at the Baptist Health Floyd Cancer Center, 2210 Green Valley Road in New Albany.
His services include diagnosis and special treatment of cancer using radiation therapy. Some of his specialties include proton therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image guided radiation therapy and stereotactic body radiation therapy.
Dr. Barriger is board certified by the American Board of Radiology and a peer reviewer for clinical journals in his field.
He is a graduate of and completed radiation oncology residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine.
He was chief resident at the Indiana University School of Medicine Radiation Oncology from 2009-2010. He is a member of the American College of Radiology, American Radium Society and the American Society for Radiation Oncology. To schedule an appointment call 812-981-6246.
Crocheting Basics
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a crocheting class on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Clarksville Library. Whether you are an experienced crocheter who needs help with a certain technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this class is for you! Fiber Artist, Kim Lillis, is the class instructor. For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
COVID Screening and Vaccines
The Indiana Department of Health will sponsor free COVID screening and vaccines, Friday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Baptist Health Floyd upgrades patient rooms
Baptist Health Floyd patient rooms are now undergoing a complete makeover.
Walls are being painted and old furniture and beds are being replaced. The hospital purchased 155 Stryker ProCuity LEX beds and 75 were recently delivered and placed in rooms.
“It’s an ongoing effort to refresh and modernize the rooms,” said Nick Theohares, vice president of operations at Baptist Health Floyd. “We have been so busy it’s been difficult to take rooms out of service.”
Rooms will continue to receive new furniture and beds throughout the year. New white boards have also been installed in patient rooms and the emergency department is getting new stretchers.
The hospital hosted a bed fair last November where staff chose the bed they preferred.
“We based our decision on staff feedback,” said Vice President of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer Kelly McMinoway.
Baptist Health Floyd is becoming one of the first hospitals in Indiana to standardize its bed fleet with the industry’s first and only wireless bed.
“Our nurses and other team members are excited to be using ProCuity as it will go a long way toward making their jobs more efficient, while enhancing patient safety,” McMinoway said. “We are always looking to adapt the best and latest technology to improve patient safety and help prevent falls, and when it comes to bed technology.”
McMinoway said the hospital partnered with a third party to repurpose the old beds to keep them out of the landfill.
