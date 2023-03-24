D.I.A.P.E.R. Project Fun Night
If you are looking for a fun night out for a great cause consider the JPAR Aspire Real Estate Spirit Night Fundraiser benefiting the D.I.A.P.E.R. Project. The special night will be Tuesday, March 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Chick-Fil-A Jeffersonville at 3549 E 10th Street. At the fundraiser event, 15% of product sales will be donated to the local Southern Indiana charity, the D.I.A.P.E.R. Project. Be sure to mention to the Chick-fil-A staff in the drive-thru or inside counter that you are there to support the "Spirit Night" so your dining sales will help the charity. The D.I.A.P.E.R. Project helps families in need residing in Clark County, by providing essentials to their infants and toddlers.
Since the organization is dependent on donations from the community, JPAR Aspire will also be collecting needed supplies for the D.I.A.P.E.R. Project during the event. Bring baby diapers, wipes or baby cleaning supplies to the display table in the restaurant dining room during your visit.
The D.I.A.P.E.R. Project operates out of the Charlestown Community Presbyterian Church and is at 1370 Monroe Street, Charlestown, and can be contacted at 812-256-5428. Every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. they open their doors and help people with their diaper bank. “D.I.A.P.E.R” stands for Diapering Infants And Providing Emergency Resources and they service children from birth to 3 years old. Everything is free to the Clark County parents in need. The organization distributes diapers, wipes, wash, lotion, ointments, bottles, food items, and some first aid supplies. For more information on the D.I.A.P.E.R Project and how you can help, go to their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/Diaper-Project-1754456531465086
Floyd County Historical Society
The March meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be Tuesday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. at New Albany’s City Hall, 142 East Main Street, New Albany. Please note this is a change in location from the regular monthly meeting.
The program, “History and Preservation of New Albany’s City Hall,” will be presented by Shane Gibson and Brandon Denton. Gibson is the New Albany City Attorney and Denton is the co-founder of Denton-Floyd Real Estate Group.
The program and tours are open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Wilderness Explorer SPARK Club
Join The Floyd County 4-H for a day of outdoor fun. Participants will get to learn hands-on with animals and plants gaining knowledge about the ecosystems right here in your backyards. The special day will be Wednesday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 7-12, at Purdue Extension Office, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. Program fee is $15. Come dressed to be outside all day and wear appropriate footwear.
The Working Hungry: Film Screening and Discussion
The Floyd County Library and Purdue Extension will host a film screening and discussion in the Central Library Auditorium on Wednesday, March 29 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. This screening will feature the newly released documentary "The Working Hungry." In the 30-minute film, you will hear the stories of three families, and through them, the voices of more than 700,000 people across the state of Indiana who are food insecure. Most of these are working families, and their hunger is hidden from those around them.
Following the film, there will be a discussion on food insecurity in our community, and ways the community can help. This film is brought to you by The Indy Hunger Network, and registration is appreciated. Interested individuals can register for this film screening event by going to nafclibrary.libcal.com.
Spring Crafternoon
The Clarksville Library will host Spring Crafternoon on Thursday, March 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Join Mrs. Q for an hour of creative crafting. Enjoy all things Spring as you create one-of-a-kind water bead stress balls and dragonfly magnets, and learn how to weave a rainbow. This program is for youth in grades K-5, and a parent must accompany youth in grades K-2. Registration is required. To register or for more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar
Chef University: Breakfast Edition
Youth will prepare a recipe designed to help them learn a new cooking technique, science skill and learn about nutrition during a program sponsored by Floyd County 4-H. After working as a team to prepare their recipe, youth will taste their creations. All participants will receive a cookbook. The event will be Friday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 3-8. Program fee is $20.
The event will take place at the Purdue Extension Office, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany
For more information and to register for any of the programs, contact the Purdue Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1 at
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, will sponsor an Evening of Music with Canyon Wolf Band, 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, March 31, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Youth Master Gardener Classes
The Georgetown Optimist Club Youth Master Gardener classes still have a few openings, $30, ages 8-12 years, meets Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon, June 5-July 17.
Sign up at www.sunnysidemg.org/ymg or contact Kathy Strecker for more information at 502-593-6027.
