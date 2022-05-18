FRIDAY EVENTS
Kentucky Shakespeare presents 'Julius Caesar'
Kentucky Shakespeare will present a performances of "Julius Caesar," 6:30 p.m., May 20, at Chapel Lake Park, 5801 New Chapel Rd., Jeffersonville
Proper COVID-19 protocol is highly encouraged to protect your fellow playgoers, the actors, and you. This includes 6 feet for social distancing, masks to be worn throughout the show, and the use of the provided sanitization stations.
Clarksville Library hosting crocheting basics
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a crocheting class on Friday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at the Clarksville location. This class is for you, whether you are experienced at crocheting and need help with a particular technique or if you are new to the world of crocheting. Fiber Artist, Kim Lillis, is the class instructor.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5640. The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Floyd County Relay for Life
Floyd County Relay for Life 2022 will be from 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, May 20, at Scribner Middle School, 910 Vincennes Rd., New Albany. The evening will begin with the survivor lap. All luminaries will be activated at 8:45 p.m. and at 9 p.m. there will be a ceremony in which all names will be read of both those honored and those in memory.
Summer Car Cruise-IN
Owners of Classic Cars, Muscle Cars, Hot Rods and others are invited to display their rides in the parking lot of Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The free event will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 20.
Sponsored by the Clarksville Parks Department.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Annual Plant Sale
Terrace Garden Club's annual plant sale will be Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at WesBanco Bank back parking lot, 201 West Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
In celebration of World Turtle Day
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will celebrate World Turtle Day on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue. Special guest will be Milo the Sulcata Tortoise and his human parents.
World Turtle Day was started in the year 2000 by American Tortoise Rescue. It is an annual event on May 23, and its goal is to bring attention, knowledge, and respect to turtles and tortoises. At least 365 species of turtles and tortoises exist in the world. The most significant difference between them is where they live. Turtles love the ocean and water, while tortoises live exclusively on land. They are both reptiles. All tortoises are turtles, but not all turtles are tortoises.
Milo’s human mother, Ludim Cuevas, will tell the story of Milo and how he became a part of their family. Milo is a Sulcata tortoise, also known as the African spurred tortoise, and is considered one of the world’s largest tortoise species. They can live to be over 100 years of age and weigh between 79 and 110 pounds. Milo is a mere 15 years old and weighs 70 pounds.
This event is for all ages, and pre-registration will be required. The first 30 minutes will be a talk, and the second 30 minutes will be an opportunity for those in attendance to meet and greet Milo.
Lewis and Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., May 21, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Jeffersonville Library hosts feature film series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Feature Film on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. The film will feature new and familiar faces from the quiet town of Woodsboro, CA, a town that was shaken by a string of brutal murders 25 years ago. The town is being haunted by the ghost face killer again, but who dons the mask this time?
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640.
Clark County Relay for Life
Clark County Relay for Life 2022 will be Saturday, May 21, 4 to 11 p.m. at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., downtown Jeffersonville.
Schedule for the day
• 4 p.m. — Opening ceremony with team laps
• 5 p.m. — Survivor ceremony with survivor and caregiver laps
• 5:45 p.m. — Survivor dinner for survivor and a caregiver
• 7 to 9 p.m. — Theme laps
• 10 p.m. — Luminaria ceremony
• 11 p.m. — Closing ceremony, walk final lap together
SUNDAY EVENTS
America's Largest Salamander
America's Largest Salamander, 3 p.m. May 22, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
The Summer/Fall Farmers Market will open June 4 and continue through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market, June 7 through Oct. 25, will be from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, Allison Lane, Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer season will continue through Oct. 1.
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs, next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald's. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, May 28 through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information, contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Form, Not Function: A Quilt Art exhibit
Form, Not Function: A Quilt Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, through July 16 at the Carnegie Center for Arts and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany.
Every year more than 25 fiber artists submit incredible quilted creations for this exquisite competition and exhibit.
Library seed giveaway
Jeffersonville Township Public Library once again has seeds available to the public at both our Jeffersonville and Clarksville locations. During each trip to the library and while supplies last, visitors may select one packet of vegetable or flower seeds to take home and grow. The Jeffersonville Library encourages returning saved seeds at the end of the growing season to help stock the library next year, but no return is required. Donations of seeds and plant starts are accepted.
This year, the seed cabinets feature fresh new designs by local artists. With generous financial assistance from the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission, the Jeffersonville Library selected artist Jesse Mo to paint a design of flowering vines on its cabinet, now located near the library entrance. Artist Marie Britt painted the Clarksville Library seed cabinet with a design featuring a bright, colorful garden scene.
The library invites prospective gardeners to visit either location, choose some seeds, pick up some gardening tips, and check out the collection of gardening books or our gardening program series. Gardening is a wonderful way to incorporate gentle exercise into your life and provides the opportunity to improve your health with loads of fresh fruits and veggies.
To learn more about the seed library and other services offered at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, please call the Jeffersonville Library at 812-285-5630, the Clarksville Library at 812-285-5640, or check out the library’s website at jefflibrary.org.
Charlestown Library Summer Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registrations for the Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years old) and K-5th Grade Summer Art Programs. These programs will be for four weeks in June beginning June 6.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041.
Floyd County Historical Society
The May meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Mansion on Main, 1420 East Main Street, New Albany. Please note this is a change in location from the regular monthly meetings.
The program titled “Restoration and Preservation of the Historic M. Fine and Sons Building,” will be presented by Brandon Denton. Denton is co-founder of Denton Floyd Real Estate Group. During the 2008 housing crisis, he honed his eye for identifying and rehabilitating distressed properties and began to build the foundation for Denton Floyd Real Estate Group.
The program and tour are open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Retired Federal Employees
The New Albany Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany.
All active federal employees, retired federal employees, their spouse or their survivor are welcome to attend. For more details, contact Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
JHS Alumni
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni luncheon will be Thursday, May 26, 11 a.m. at Frankie's General Store and Restaurant, Utica.
All classes are welcome. The group meets on the fourth Thursday of the month.
Abbey Road on the River
Abbey Road on the River will be May 26-30 at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
The 2022 Abbey on the River will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the festival.
World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, May 27, at Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing hour begins at 9 a.m. Cliff Burnstein will talk about "Okinawa and the end of World War II."
All are invited to attend. For more information call 812-246-4983.
Sellersburg American Legion evening of music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, will sponsor an evening of music with Matt Williams, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, May 27, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Star Valley Strawberry Festival
Star Valley Strawberry Festival will be from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at Borden Community Park, E. Main St., Borden. A family friends event with something for everyone.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., May 28, Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Outdoor Music Concert
Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a free outdoor music concert, 7 to 8 p.m., Saturday, May 28 on the Community Music Alliance lawn. Guest will be Joann Bellanova. (Rain date is June 4)
Memorial Day Celebration in Sellersburg
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a Memorial Day program, Monday, May 30 beginning at 11 a.m. at Wilkerson Park in downtown Sellersburg.
Following the program an afternoon celebration will be at the Sellersburg American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. A free lunch will be served. All are invited to attend.
