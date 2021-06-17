JHS Alumni Lunch
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni lunch will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Garrett's General Store and Restaurant in Utica. All JHS Alumni and spouses are invited to attend. Any questions? Call Peggy Mode Metzger '55 at 502-931-0190.
Wofford College Dean's List
Lillian Ashton Hatton of Georgetown has been named to the Wofford College Dean's List for the 2021 spring semester.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
University of Alabama Academic List
A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
• Drew Cromwell of Floyds Knobs was named to the President's List.
• Sydney Palmer of Floyds Knobs was named to the Dean's List.
• Dylan Walter of Georgetown was named to the Dean's List.
• Amanda Pasierbowicz of Jeffersonville was named to the President's List.
• Boyd Carter of Sellersburg was named to the Dean's List.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA offers nearly 200 degree programs on a student-centered campus.
Master Gardener's Virtual Meeting
The Sunnyside Master Gardener’s Virtual monthly meeting will be July 6 at 6:30 pm. Speaker will be Stephen Brown, co-founder of Native Plants Swap and recently manager of People for Pollinators, installing native plant gardens in schools. Stephen will be presenting the benefits of native plants and converting a yard into a native plant sanctuary.
Go to the website www.sunnysidemg.org for the link that will be published closer to the date of the meeting and to the club's Facebook page for more information and gardening tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.