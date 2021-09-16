Judy Brohm Caregiver of the Year
Judy Brohm, RN, was awarded the Douglas J. Leonard Indiana Caregiver of the Year Award by the Indiana Hospital Association at its 2021 annual meeting, which was held virtually.
The award recognizes individuals in the health care industry whose performance in the delivery of care is considered exemplary by patients and peers.
Brohn began her nursing career in 1976 and worked at Clark Memorial for 19 years. She started as a night shift bedside critical care nurse at Clark and later became director of Critical Care. She was quickly identified by her peers and physician team as being an expert nurse at the bedside who loved to teach not only her mastered clinical skills but more importantly how to demonstrate empathy for the patient and family. In 2017, she was given the opportunity to start Clark’s Nurse Residency Program. The first class graduated in 2018. Her leadership over the years has helped countless patients and co-workers.
“We are proud of Judy and her accomplishments and recognize her efforts on behalf of our patients and community,” said Martin Padgett, CEO at Clark Memorial Health. “Judy exemplifies our mission of making communities healthier.”
“IHA is extremely proud to honor Judy Brohm,” said IHA President Brian Tabor. “Judy’s contributions are vital to Clark Memorial Health and to advancing health care in the Hoosier state.
“This year has been one of the most difficult as we’ve learned to navigate through a global pandemic,” Tabor said. “COVID-19 affected everyone in health care, from frontline workers to administrative staff, to our patients and their families. I commend her efforts over not only the past year, but throughout her entire career in health care.”
Displays at the New Albany Floyd County Library
In observance of Constitution Week, Sept 17-23, the Piankeshaw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in New Albany placed a display on the first floor of the library.
Created by Mary Jo Gohmann, a member of Piankeshaw Chapter, the Constitution Week display will be at the library through Sept. 30 for public viewing.
Retired Federal Employees to meet
The New Albany Chapter of National Association of Retired Federal employees will meet Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. outside in the Shelter House #4 at Sam Peden Community Park, 3037 Grant Line Road, New Albany.
All active and retired federal employees are welcome. For details, call Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
National Underground Railroad
Second Baptist Church presents three days of celebrating “The National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom,” Wednesday Sept. 22, Thursday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 26. All services will be at Second Baptist Church, 300 East Main Street, New Albany.
• Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. — New Albany Ecumenical Association of Churches Present Underground Railroad Prayer service.
• Thursday Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. — Digging for a Promised Land: An evening of discovery connecting archaeological digs from two countries to local history and regional ties to the Underground Railroad. Participants will hear from Anne Bader, principal archaeologist with Corn Island Archaeology and Karolyn Smardz Frost, an archaeologist living in Canada and author of “I’ve Got a Home in Glory Land,” which shares the story of freedom seekers Thornton and Lucie Blackburn. Special thanks to the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County for its generous support of the program. Seating is limited and advance registration is required. To learn more, or to make reservations, go to Fraziermuseum.org or email education@fraziermuseum.org
• Sunday September 26, at 3:30 p.m. — Underground Railroad Musical Celebration featuring guest speaker Pamela Peters, historian and author of “A History of the Underground Railroad in Floyd County.” The Second Baptist Church in downtown New Albany was a part of the Underground Railroad during the mid-19th Century. The church, also known in those days as the Town Clock Church, was built in 1852. It was a resource for slaves who were searching for freedom. During slavery, which happened between 1619 and 1865, Indiana was a free state that bordered Kentucky, a slave state. If slaves could make it across the Ohio River, they were one step closer to freedom. The church was originally a Presbyterian church but was sold to a Baptist congregation in 1889.
Musical director will be Dr. David K Lamb, director of music, Trinity UMC in New Albany and a graduate of IU Jacobs School of Music. Students assisting him will be Lillie Weber, a New Albany graduate who also recently received a music theatre degree, Jimmy Gibson, senior tenor, and Chad Sloan, U of L professor of voice who lives in New Albany.
New Albany Photo Biennial Gallery Hop
Oct. 1: New Albany Photo Biennial Gallery Hop, 5:30 – 8 p.m., at Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, Brick Street Gallery, Kleinhelter Gallery, The Root
Oct. 2: Halo ArtSeed Gallery, Chestnuts and Pearls Gallery, Jennifer Dunn Studios, Arts Alliance
Showcasing the powerful forces of nature featuring images of waterfalls, the natural erosion caused by the ocean, the power and strength of horses, Kimara Wilhite, a resident of Southern Indiana, will be at the Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery on Oct. 1 to showcase her exhibit. She draws her inspiration for her powerful images from nature. Her work displays dynamic moments frozen in time, using the appropriate shutter speed and a discerning eye. Light is featured prominently as a subject in her work, which includes wild horses, waterfalls, sunrises, sunsets, and nature’s beauty.
One very important aspect of the Photo Biennial is that almost all of the exhibits and activities may be enjoyed free, both in-person and virtually.
For more information: https://www.bourne-schweitzergallery.com/photo-biennial
Jeff High Alumni luncheon
JHS Alumni luncheon will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23 at Garrett’s General Store and Restaurant in Utica.
The group gets together the fourth Thursday of each month to chat with old JHS friends and catch up on what is going on in their lives.
For more information, call Peggy Mode Metzger at 502-931-0190.
New Albany Class Reunion
NAHS Class of 1959 is having its 62nd class reunion Oct. 9, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the American Legion on Paoli Pike. RSVP by Sept. 25 to wshofner6@twc.com.
St. Marks UCC Flea Market
St. Marks United Church of Christ, 222 E. Spring St., New Albany, will have its annual Harvest Homecoming Flea Market. They will be open two weekends this year — Friday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The following week the Flea Market will be open Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New items will be put out each day. Bargains galore with thousands of items from antiques, jewelry, watches, toys, dolls, games, puzzles, cookware, pictures, lamps, housewares, purses, cameras, small appliances, linens, rugs, baskets, luggage, tools, office supplies, holiday items, baby items, books, records, DVD’s & CD’s. More details can be found online at Facebook/St. Marks UCC Harvest Homecoming Flea Market.
IUS Business School Golf Scramble
The IU Southeast School of Business will host its annual 4-person golf scramble on Friday, Oct. 1, at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the event will tee off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Prizes will be awarded for the top three teams, the longest drive, the longest putt and the closest to the pin. There will also be multiple prize drawings after the event has concluded.
The cost for a 4-person team is $460, with $120 tax deductible. The cost for an individual is $125, with $40 tax deductible. This cost includes green fees, a golf cart, a pre-packaged breakfast and a boxed lunch. Sponsorships are available at each level: $660 for Platinum, $310 for Gold and $250 for Silver Hole sponsorships.
Proceeds will benefit the IUS Business and Economics Program and Enhancement Fund, which provides funding for various business programs, the startup of new programs and undergraduate scholarships. If interested in participating in the scramble or interested in sponsoring the event, go to www.ius.edu/bus-golf. For additional information, contact Brittany Schmidt at britmurr@ius.edu or 812-941-2664.
New Friends and Neighbors
The New Friends and Neighbors of Southern Indiana welcomes interested newcomers or those who just want to meet new people to attend the next meeting, which will be Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. at the home of Connie Hotmer, 7005 HighPoint Circle, Sellersburg.
For more information call 502-548-5825.
Five area students named to Dean’s List
Stephanie Helton and Monika Henderson, both of New Albany; Cheyenne Hammill of Lanesville and Tara Fambrough and Benjamin Jones of Jeffersonville have been named to the summer 2021 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, it offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.
Summer graduate from APSU University
Savannah Powell of New Albany was one of nearly 500 graduates to receive degrees at the summer commencement ceremony at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN.
Sunnyside Master Gardeners
Sunnyside Master Gardeners’ monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 5 , at 6:30 p.m. online. Connect to the meeting through the Sunnyside website: Sunnysidemg.org.
The guest speaker is Sheri Crabtree, a horticulture research and extension associate at Kentucky State University in Frankfort. She will present a program on “Paw Paw’s. “
