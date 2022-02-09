Finding your ancestors
Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Family and Local History Librarian, Diane Stepro, will describe her quest to find her granddaughter’s African American ancestors in Indiana and Kentucky. This presentation will be Thursday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd. and is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Let’s learn about weddings at the library
Just in time for St. Valentine’s Day, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program on Friday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue, for an hour devoted to weddings. Special guest will be Author Robert “Bob” J. Mueller, whose most recent book is “Weddings: Love, Beauty & Laughter.”
Bob Mueller wears several hats, such as the presiding bishop for the United Catholic Church and the pastor of a house church in Louisville. In addition, he served for over 30 years as a chaplain, a volunteer, and a fundraiser at Hosparus Health. For more information about Bob, his ministry, motivational speaking, and much more, go to his website: www.bobmueller.org.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call (812) 285-8609.
K of C Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Due to Lent, there will be no chicken dinner in March or April. The next scheduled chicken dinner is May 13.
America’s Largest Salamander
America’s Largest Salamander, 1 p.m., Feb. 12, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Town of Clarksville clothing drive
The Town of Clarksville is launching a new effort to help those most at risk, a “Warmth for Winter” clothing drive. On Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon, staff from various Town of Clarksville departments will be accepting donations of new blankets, coats, hats, gloves, and scarves. The clothing drive will be at the Clarksville Police Department at 1970 Broadway Street next to Sam’s Club. Residents will be able to simply pull up and drop off their donations. Monetary donations will not be accepted at this event.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Feb. 13, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Valentine’s Day at Vintage Fire Museum
Enjoy a special date with your Valentine’s sweetheart at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Monday, Feb. 14. Couples will be served champagne for toasting each other, will be able to pose for a photo taken on a vintage fire truck, will receive a package of Schimpff’s heart-shaped red hots, and can explore the museum in a softly-lit, “romantic” atmosphere.
The hours for the event will be 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $7 per person for non-members and $4 per person for members.
Backyard Birding
Come to the library to learn all about the birds in your yard with this fun, informative program. Join interpretive naturalist Jeremy Beavin from Charlestown State Park for this program all about birds. What can you do to encourage a variety of birds to visit your yard? Tips on landscape design and bird identification will be discussed. Register from our calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
The class will be at the Sellersburg Library, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an in-person Balanced Living Health Class with Frances Hunter, Thursday, Feb. 17, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Main Branch, 211 East Court Avenue.
Hunter, who works closely with Pastor Joseph Quiles, will discuss two topics: Taming Metabolic Fires (Inflammation and Sudden Heart Attack), and Depression: The Way Out. Hunter will provide timely tips for reducing inflammation and the risk for sudden heart attacks while improving heart health, naturally. She will also talk about depression and ways to get yourself out of its grip.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
February is Heart Month
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an afternoon of health screening, Thursday, Feb. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. Alicia Rousseau with Clark Memorial Hospital will have a booth set up in the North Lobby of the Main Branch, 211 East Court Avenue. She will give free blood pressure screenings and heart-healthy information and resources.
Heart Disease is usually associated with older individuals, but it is escalating across all age groups. Heart Month is so important as it allows everyone to learn the warning signs and symptoms before it is too late.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Health Fair
The City of Charlestown is hosting a Health Fair on Friday, Feb. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown.
The event will feature 25 different vendors. The American Red Cross will be taking blood donations and the Clark County Health Department will be giving COVID vaccines. Those wishing to give blood are encouraged to sign up in advance.
Patoka Lake full moon hike
Join an interpretive naturalist Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Beach 2 Shelter House at Patoka Lake for a three-fourths-mile guided hike along a paved trail overlooking the lake.
The journey will begin with a talk about the moon and nature at night. Hiking will begin at 8:35 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. Plan to wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring refreshments. There will be stone benches to rest on.
Participation is limited, and advance registration is required by phone at 812-685-2447 by 2 p.m. Feb. 17. For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN.
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
The 2022 Special Olympics Polar Plunge is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at Deam Lake State Park, 1217 Deam Lake Rd., Borden.
The plunge is the trademark, signature fundraiser for Special Olympics. The funds raised from these events statewide will support Hoosiers who are Special Olympics athletes.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. the plunge will be at noon.
Love Your Heart and Your Health
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to the library on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. for an hour devoted to learning about heart and cardiovascular disease and how it affects African Americans. Guest speaker will be Dr. Giavonne Rondo.
Dr. Rondo, the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GobileMD, has practiced in Kentuckiana for almost 20 years. Her specialty is internal medicine. This will be an in-person program, unless it needs to be changed due to the virus situation, and become a Zoom program. For this reason, everyone is asked to pre-register.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library welcomes adults 18 and older to join a Feature Film Series. On Saturday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 4:30 p.m., the film screening is a 2013 film starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal as they hunt down a dangerous child abductor. While the police investigation drags on, find out just how far a father may go to protect his family.
The Feature Film Series takes place monthly every third Saturday at the Jeffersonville Library at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8598.
‘Poor Farm’ topic of February meeting
The February meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring St.
Victor Megenity will present the program “Floyd County Poor Farm.” Megenity is a retired educator of the New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation and now is vice president of the Floyd County Historical Society. Megenity has been a strong advocate for the preservation of the Floyd County Home.
Due to COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended. The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
The Chili & Brew Bonanza will be Feb. 22, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Jeffersonville.
The evening will consist of chili and brew samples, silent auction, and lots of fun. Tickets are $20 each. Contact Jeffersonville Main Street for more information. (jeffmainstreet.org)
A Pass for African American Life and Culture
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation is sponsoring an evening of exploration and history as you take a look at the Ohio River and the Falls of the Ohio area’s connection to African American life and culture. From the Underground Railroad to the influence of music, hear from three local historians as they walk us through impactful moments of time that our river acted as a passageway for life and culture. The program will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Guests will be Pam Peters, author of The Underground Railroad in Floyd County; Jeanne Burke, historian and director of the Clark County History Museum and Michael Jones an award-winning journalist, author, and music historian.
After the panel discussion, you’ll be able to enjoy a cocktail social hour and the Interpretive Center’s exhibits. Registration for this event is only $15 and free for members of the Falls of the Ohio Foundation.
RSVP at www.fallsoftheohio.org or call 812-283-4999.
Invasive Species workshop
Purdue Extension Floyd County and the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District are hosting a four-part Invasive Species workshop starting on Feb. 28. During this four-night event there will be an introduction to invasive species, talk about reporting, recording, and tracking invasive species, learning about native plants for Indiana Landscapes, and finding out which invasive species we will find in our home landscapes.
This program is in-person on Feb. 28, March 2, March 7, and March 9 from 6-8 p.m. at The Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County, 3000 Technology Ave.
Space is limited to the first 15 people to sign up. Participants in the program will receive a surprise tool for helping prevent the spread of invasive species.
To register for this free event, call the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson by Feb. 21 at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
Art Sessions at Falls of the Ohio
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation in collaboration with Art Alliance of Southern Indiana is sponsoring March art sessions, held in the Falls of the Ohio museum classroom, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
The March session, wine glass painting, will be on Tuesdays, March, 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $65 for the four sessions. Artists will learn the skills and techniques of using enamels to paint on wine glasses. Each artist will get to paint a fossil of their choice and gain a bit of knowledge about that fossil. Classes are held at the Falls of the Ohio State Park Museum.
Register on the website at www.fallsoftheohio.org
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
“GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels.” says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among our selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com, or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Miami University Dean’s List
Alex Cox of Jeffersonville was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2021-22 fall semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
Cox is earning a B.A. in Architecture, Bachelor of Arts in Architecture, Urban and Regional Planning.
Kindergarten Round-up and Open House
Kindergarten Round-up and Open House for the 2022-2023 school year for New Albany Floyd County Schools will begin March 1 and end March 10.
If you have a child that will be 5 years old by August 1, 2022, they are eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2022-2023 school year. All potential students are invited to attend special Kindergarten Round Up and Open House. Parents are asked to bring your child’s original birth certificate and immunization records.
If you can’t make it to the Open House, you may pre-register at the school the week of March 7-11, between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Open House schedule
• March 1, Greenville Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 3, Floyds Knobs Elementary, 5 p.m.
• March 3, Georgetown Elementary, 5:30 p.m
• March 8, S. Ellen Jones Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 8, Slate Run Elementary, 5:30 p.m.
• March 9, Fairmont Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 10, Grant Line Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 10, Green Valley Elementary, 6:30 p.m.
• March 10, Mt. Tabor Elementary, 6 p.m.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
After a two year hiatus, Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, is ready to welcome back audiences for the two shows during the 2022 season. Now that the staff and crew a better understanding of how to navigate the challenges of living in a pandemic, they have a great plan to safely rehearse and invite audience members to once again enjoy top-notch live theatre in downtown New Albany.
The season will start with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. However, their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30, April 10 at 2 p.m. and tickets are now available.
The second show this season will be Theatreworks’ first co-production with Faith Works Studios and their Artistic Director, Rush Trowel, on the classic hit musical “Ragtime.” This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th Century America, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. The Tony-winning score by Ahrens & Flaherty is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles, from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Ragtime is truly a unique and powerful portrait of America.
Performances will be Sept. 7 through Sept. 18 at TheatreWorks. Tickets will be available soon.
For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in-person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson prior to the meeting at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu by April 15.
