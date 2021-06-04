Essential Oils Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library offer a Zoom program on essential oils and how to use them in your garden from noon to 12:40 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Topics to be covered include the basics of using Essential Oils plus tips on attracting pollinators, cleaning tools, getting rid of pests, and more. The class itself will be about 30 minutes, with about 10 minutes for Q&A.
The instructor is Sarah Lundy who has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness for many years. To register for the class, email Sarah Lundy: sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. After registration, a Zoom link will be sent via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Indiana Connections Academy Grads
More than 600 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school. Class of 2021 local graduates include:
• Lacy Santiago from Jeffersonville
• Geral Badger, Micah Clark and Samuel Doering from New Albany
• Kalista Redden from Sellersburg
• Alexis Lawton, Anjel Smith and Kathryn Sutton from Charlestown
• Hannah Lawson and John Neuling from Clarksville
For more information about the Indiana Connections Academy, go to IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com.
DePauw Dean's List
DePauw University Spring 2021 Dean's List recipients include Karson Cecil of Corydon and Grant Gohmann of Floyds Knobs.
The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a top-ranked private liberal arts university in Greencastle.
Austin Peay Dean's List
Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN recognized Savannah Powell from Charlestown as one of the students named to the Dean's List for academic achievement during the Spring 2021 semester.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Southern Arkansas President's List
Anna Marie Dietrich of Greenville earned a 4.0 GPA in the spring 2021 semester and was named to the Southern Arkansas University's President's List.
Dietrich is a senior Agricultural Education major.
Cumberlands Dean's List
Five area students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg KY.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Area students who made the spring 2021 Dean's List at Cumberlands include:
• Haley Baxter and Philip Stratton from Sellersburg
• Anneliese Hale from Corydon
• Jennifer Lester from Utica
• Caitlyn Thompson from New Albany
Tennessee Martin Honor Roll
Sianna G. Malone of New Albany was awarded highest honors on the Chancellor's Honor Roll with a 3.8 to 4.0 grade point average at the University of Tennessee at Martin for Spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the Chancellor's Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor's Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
Juneteenth Celebration
Enjoy an outdoors Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring St., New Albany. This free event will feature live music and entertainment, activities for children and food for all ages.
The event will kick off at 10:30 a.m. in the Library's parking lot with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a mural painted by nationally renowned artist Jaylin Stewart, whose work highlighting the lives and experiences of African Americans has been featured in numerous publications. Guests will have an opportunity to meet Stewart and discover the inspiration behind her works.
Learn about the history of Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery, through re-enactments and spoken word performances combining storytelling, drama, and songs.
Guests can enjoy live music from Kuvebo, a West African drumming group, who will perform songs in traditional languages using flutes thumb pianos and djembe drums. A kalimba, a type of African thumb piano, will be given away as a door prize, along with gift cards to local businesses.
Fun activities for children include creating musical rain sticks and designing freedom flags. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for all guests. All ages are welcome.
July 4th Parade Meeting
The downtown Jeffersonville July 4th parade committee will meet at 2 p.m., June 10, at Jeffersonville Main Street, 401 Pearl St., Jeffersonville. All are invited.
The parade will be Saturday, July 3 beginning at 10 a.m. at Riverside Drive by the Overlook and travel along Spring Street to the Warder Park area.
For more information call, Jim Ford at 502-939-9392.
Grief Group Meeting
Grief Group at 7 p.m. on June 22, at Colgate Baptist Church, 125 Montgomery Ave, Clarksville. Please bring picture of your child.
For more information contact Claudia Walter, 502 -939-6579 or 812 948-9007
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.