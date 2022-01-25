Underground Railroad Town Clock Church tours
Black History month provides an opportunity to learn about the Underground Railroad in Floyd County. For those interested in this history, public tours of the Town Clock Church will be Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, each hour, on the hour, beginning at 10 a.m. with the last tour at 4 p.m. The location is Second Baptist Church, 300 East Main St., New Albany.
Tour the historic church and learn how the congregation was involved in the Underground Railroad before, during and after the Civil War. The tour is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear masks and be vaccinated against COVID and boosted if eligible.
The community is welcome to attend this free event. Parking is available in the lot across from the church at 3rd and Main Street.
The tour is sponsored by the Friends of the Town Clock Church, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the ongoing maintenance, beautification, fundraising, and long-term planning for the historical building. To contribute to the ongoing restoration of the church and gardens, contact Jerry Finn, Treasurer of the Friends of the Town Clock Church, 502-645-2332, jerry@townclockchurch.org. Information about the Friends group and the history of the Town Clock Church and the role it played in the Underground Railroad in the Metro area is available at TownClockChurch.org.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to Feel the LOVE essential oils class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, Feb. 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue.
An optional $5, Make & Take activity will be available.
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she shares her love of essential oils and natural remedies. Her heart and passion for helping others is a true delight as they discover healthy and affordable options for both themselves and their furry companions.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a conversation about books, 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue.
Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg will lead a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading, what genres you especially like, and if the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things besides books, then we will go with the flow. This one hour each month is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Backyard Birding
Come to the library to learn all about the birds in your yard with this fun, informative program. Join interpretive naturalist Jeremy Beavin from Charlestown State Park for this program all about birds. What can you do to encourage a variety of birds to visit your yard? Tips on landscape design and bird identification will be discussed. Register from our calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
Charlestown Library: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 6-7 p.m.
Sellersburg Library: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m.
Let’s learn about weddings at the library
Just in time for St. Valentine’s Day, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program devoted to weddings on Friday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue. Special guest will be Author Robert “Bob” J. Mueller, whose most recent book is “Weddings: Love, Beauty & Laughter.”
Bob Mueller wears several hats, such as the presiding bishop for the United Catholic Church and the pastor of a house church in Louisville. In addition, he served for over 30 years as a chaplain, a volunteer, and a fundraiser at Hosparus Health. For more information about Bob, his ministry, motivational speaking, and much more, go to his website: www.bobmueller.org.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call (812) 285-8609.
Bird Feeder Craft
Come to the library to make a bird feeder out of popsicle sticks and take home some bird feed to enjoy birds from your backyard! Adults 18 and older. All materials will be provided. Registration is required. Register from the library calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
Charlestown: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 6-7 p.m.
New Washington: Thursday, Feb. 17, 6-7 p.m.
Borden: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6-7 pm
Sellersburg: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6-7 pm
Henryville: Thursday, Feb. 24, 6-7 p.m.
Patoka Lake full moon hike
Join an interpretive naturalist Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Beach 2 Shelter House at Patoka Lake for a three-fourths-mile guided hike along a paved trail overlooking the lake.
The journey will begin with a talk about the moon and nature at night. Hiking will begin at 8:35 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. Plan to wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring refreshments. There will be stone benches to rest on.
Participation is limited, and advance registration is required by phone at 812-685-2447 by 2 p.m. Feb. 17. For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN.
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
The 2022 Special Olympics Polar Plunge is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at Deam Lake State Park, 1217 Deam Lake Rd., Borden.
The plunge is the trademark, signature fundraiser for Special Olympics. The funds raised from these events statewide will support Hoosiers who are Special Olympics athletes.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the plunge at noon.
University of Alabama academic list
A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama. Six students from Clark and Floyd counties were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
• Drew Cromwell of Floyds Knobs was named to the Presidents List.
• Alexander Nash of Floyds Knobs was named to the Deans List.
• Sydney Palmer of Floyds Knobs was named to the Presidents List.
• Emily Chestnut of Henryville was named to the Presidents List.
• Amanda Pasierbowicz of Jeffersonville was named to the Presidents List.
• Boyd Carter of Sellersburg was named to the Presidents List.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.