Concert in Warder Park
Concert in Warder Park, 109 East Court Ave., Jeffersonville, will be Friday, Aug. 13, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Sonny Brewster Bandstand. Music will be by the Clark Band. Bring a lawn chair.
Local Farmers Markets Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, corner of Bank and Market Streets (downtown square), New Albany.
Floyds Knobs
Floyd County Farmers Market, located in Floyds Knobs and New Albany, has something for everyone.
Join the group Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next to Landmark Dental Care at 411 Lafollette Station off of Lawrence Banet Rd./Hwy. 150, Exit 119 or catch the group at the additional location at the OPTUM Health parking area at 4101 Technology Ave., New Albany, on Thursdays from 2:30-6 p.m.
A drive-thru Covid vaccination will be available, courtesy of Floyd County Health Department, Thursday Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Floyd County Farmers Market located at Optum Health parking area behind Zaxbys.
Charlestown
Charlestown Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Sellersburg
Sellersburg Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wilkerson Park, 316 E. Utica St., Sellersburg.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, just for kids, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville. The program will be the World of Birds with a $2 program fee.
Fall Conservation Field Day
The Washington County Soil & Water Conservation District and partners will host the 2021 Fall Conservation Field Day on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the farm of Beth and Monty Sanders, 9580 S Voyles Rd., Pekin.
Check-in will begin at 4:30 p.m. Dinner, award presentations and the program will start at 5 p.m. and tours will start at 5:45 p.m. This event will cover conservation topics including: Farm Ponds and Watering Facility Options, Controlling Pasture Weeds and Invasive Plants, Protecting Your Farm from Detrimental Wildlife Species, and a Producer Experience and Program Information Panel featuring the landowner.
Guest speakers for this program include Robert Zupancic (Natural Resource Conservation Service Grazing Specialist), Jason Tower (Southern Indiana Purdue Agriculture Center Superintendent), Marian Wahl (Graduate Research Assistant at Purdue University) and Travis Buckel (Wildlife Biologist with USDA and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service). This event will also be a time to celebrate the annual conservation award winners and the 75th Anniversary of the Washington County district and its commitment to “Helping others, help the land!”
There are a limited number of spots available, and RSVPs will be required to attend. Please call the Washington County district (812-883-3006 ext.3) by Friday, Aug. 20 to register or for more information. The field day will occur rain or shine and transportation will be available to each of the tour stops while on the farm. Local guidance pertaining to COVID will be followed. Event details are subject to change. Any persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this event should contact the district one week before the event.
The field day is made possible by the following: NRCS, Beth and Monty Sanders, Washington County SWCD, Washington County Cattlemen’s Association, Washington County Purdue Extension, Farm Service Agency, APHIS, South Fork-Blue River Watershed Project, and the Clean Water Indiana program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.