Nominations for Clark County Farmer Recognition
Nominations are now being accepted for Clark County Farmers Appreciation recognition.
Applications are due July 19 and are available at the Purdue Extension Office, 9608 Highway 62 Suite 111, Charlestown or online at https://www.facebook.com/ClarkCountyAGCouncil.
Award categories are Heritage Farm, Heritage Farmer, Young/Beginner Farmer, Next Generation and Urban Farmer.
The awards are to highlight the dedication of the Clark County farmers. Nominees may include but are not limited to crop and animal husbandry, aquaculture, agroforestry, beekeeping or horticulture. Award categories and descriptions are:
1.) Heritage Farm: A farm that has been in production in the same family for 100 years or more
2.) Heritage Farmer: A farmer who has been in commercial agricultural business for 20 or more years
3.) Young/Beginner Farmer: A farmer who has been in commercial agricultural business for 10 years or less
4.) Next Generation Farmer: A farmer who has been in commercial agricultural business for 10 years or less continuing a commercial agricultural operation that was started by a relative before the nominee
5.) Urban Farmer: A farmer who practices urban agriculture or gardening to produce or supply agricultural product that has direct link to local food production or consumption; may include agritourism, agroforestry, beekeeping or horticulture
Award recipients will be notified in August. Each recipient will receive a personalized plaque and will be interviewed by a committee representative for a video production that will be shared on social media. Awards are sponsored by Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service Clark County and its Farmers Appreciation volunteer committee, which receives financial support from local businesses/organizations.
2020 recipients were:
Tom and Toni Allen — Heritage Farm
Ronald Dickey — Heritage Farmer
Young/Beginner Farmer — Jarrod Poore
Next Generation Farmer — Charles and Ed Sanders
Urban Farmer — Doris Book
Each was recognized in a personalized video that can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/ClarkCountyAGCouncil. Recipients were also featured on large canvas banners placed throughout the county.
The Clark County Farmers Appreciation is an outreach program of the Clark County Purdue Extension Services and its Ag Council, which is community volunteers. Funding is from local business/organization sponsors and a one-time grant from the Spriestersbach Farm Corporation.
Residential Appreciation Days
Jeffersonville Housing Authority Resident Appreciation Days is scheduled on Saturdays from 4 to 8 p.m. from July 17 to Aug. 14.
Schedule
• Greenwood Apartments (Families): July 17
• Greentree Village (Seniors): July 24
• Clark Arms (Seniors): July 31
• Fulton Terrace (Families): Aug, 7
• Northtown Terrace, AKA National (Families): Aug, 14
If you are a non-profit service organization and would like to have a booth at the events, contact the Jeffersonville Housing Authority at 812-206-9810 or email ebrkic@jeffhousing.net
University of Alabama Academic List
Five area students were among the spring 2021 semester students at The University of Alabama who made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
• Drew Cromwell of Floyds Knobs was named to the President’s List.
• Sydney Palmer of Floyds Knobs was named to the Dean’s List.
• Dylan Walter of Georgetown was named to the Dean’s List.
• Amanda Pasierbowicz of Jeffersonville was named to the President’s List.
• Boyd Carter of Sellersburg was named to the Dean’s List.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA offers nearly 200 degree programs on a student-centered campus.
Master Gardener’s Virtual Meeting
The Sunnyside Master Gardener’s Virtual monthly meeting will be July 6 at 6:30 p.m. The speaker will be Stephen Brown, co-founder of Native Plants Swap and recently manager of People for Pollinators, installing native plant gardens in schools. Brown will present the benefits of native plants and converting your yard into a native plant sanctuary.
Join the meeting by going to the website www.sunnysidemg.org for the link that will be published closer to the date of the meeting. Go to the Master Gardener Facebook page for more information and gardening tips.
LifeSpan Reopening Congregate Senior Centers
LifeSpan Resources, Inc. announced that all senior congregate meal site centers will reopen Monday, July 12, 2021. The centers have been closed since March, 2020 because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“We are thrilled to be reopening our congregate centers after being closed for over a year,” said Ramona Miller, LifeSpan Resources’ Director of Nutrition. “Our senior citizens can’t wait to get back into the centers to see their friends and enjoy meals and social activities together again.”
LifeSpan Resources, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Clark, Harrison, Scott and Floyd counties, operates six congregate centers in the four-county area. They are at Joe Rhoads Senior Center in Corydon; the Palmyra Senior Center in Palmyra; the Bacala Center in Scottsburg; Yellowwood Terrace in Clarksville; and Mark Elrod Towers and Peggy’s Place in New Albany. The program offers a weekday hot lunch, social activities, nutrition education and health and wellness programs Monday–Friday each week. Participation requires completing a free registration at the center and is available for adults age 60 and older, and their caregivers. The program is also available to disabled individuals of any age. A $2.50 donation is suggested for the hot meal each day.
“We anticipate a robust reopening with our returning participants, as well expecting an influx of new people who may have felt very isolated over the pandemic,” said Miller. “All are welcome and we encourage anyone age 60 and up who wants to meet new people and could benefit from a hot daily nutritious meal to sign up.”
The menu for Monday, July 12 is roast turkey, cornbread stuffing, California vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, oatmeal cookie and ½ pint milk. Pre-registration and meal orders for the opening on July 12 must be made no later than Wednesday, July 7. More information is on the LifeSpan Resources website: www.lsr14.org or call Ramona Miller, Director of Nutrition at 812-948-8330.
For more information, go to the agency’s website at www.lsr14.org
