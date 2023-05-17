Mommy and Me Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, May 19, from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children from 6 to 36 months to develop socialization skills. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends while moms and caregivers connect and socialize. Mrs. Q provides a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play, making this storytime ideal for small children not yet exposed to new people, places, and events.
Advanced Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Advanced Crochet Club on Friday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Do you have the basic skills needed to crochet and want to go to the next level? If so, this crochet program is for you. Instructor Kim Lillis, will lead the group on how to make a hexagon blanket. Please bring the following supplies to this class: a 5 mm (US H-8) crochet hook, a yarn needle, and 5 colors with 3 or more plies of Hobby Lobby Value Craft, We Love Yarn Megaball, or DK/Light yarn.
No Place Like Home Art Exhibit
Opening reception for No Place Like Home Art Exhibit will be Friday, May 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harrison County Arts at 113 E. Beaver Street, Corydon
The event is a display of artworks by HCA artist members that presents their unique ways of identifying “home. ”This group exhibition reconsiders the attachment to home in all its complexities — from memories of childhood to reflections on spending the pandemic years largely at home to stories of migration and the need for safe and secure housing.
All exhibits are free and open to the public. Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, Noon – 4 p.m.
Summer Car Cruise
Summer Car Cruise, Friday, May 19, at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
Fresh Start Festival
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana will sponsor a Fresh Start Festival, May 20 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army, 2300 Green Valley Rd., New Albany. Tickets are $45 online at www.SAnewalbany.org Mini taco bowls. Tres Leche French Toast, chocolate fountain with fruits and gourmet lemonade are just a start to the menu as 20 local vendors offer sample portions of dozens of items.
Shredding event in Georgetown
Destination Georgetown invites all residents of Georgetown who have stacks of old papers just sitting around, to come to Copperfield Center in Georgetown on Saturday, May 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. and have them shredded. The event is presented and sponsored by Destination Georgetown, A Main Street Organization. Take advantage of the free paper shredding and win door prizes. Additionally for a $5 fee, there are hard drive and cell phone disposal services.
Shoot Like a Girl
The Shoot Like A Girl mobile range is headed to Bass Pro Shops, 951 E. Lewis & Clark Pkwy., Clarksville, for its 2023 15-Year Expansion Tour. This free, interactive event introduces women and their families and friends to shooting sports in a fun, safe and comfortable atmosphere. Shoot Like A Girl travels to cities across the country with their state-of-the-art mobile range, certified female instructors and quality gear to empower women to participate in shooting sports and the great outdoors with confidence. As gun sales have been at all-time highs over the past few years, the need for gun owners to gain education for themselves and their families on firearm safety is a top concern. Shoot Like A Girl presents these valuable safety lessons and messages directly to the public.
The event will be Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Plant a Victory Garden
Learn about the history of Victory Gardens and how to plant them. The Floyd County Master Gardeners will be offering a Plant a Victory Garden event on Saturday, May 20th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Galena Digital Library at 6954 Highway 150, Floyds Knobs.
This program will highlight the historical significance of victory gardens, which were vegetable gardens planted during the world wars in order to ensure an adequate food supply for civilians and troops. Promoted with colorful posters during World War I, American citizens were encouraged to produce their own food, planting vegetable gardens in their own yards.
Master Gardeners will discuss how victory gardens have been making a resurgence in recent years, as people have discovered the benefits of growing their own food, and then provide tips on how to create a victory garden in modern times.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10570487 or call (812) 949-3060.
Poppy Day Event
Poppy Drive celebration will conclude Saturday May 20, 10 a.m. to noon at American Legion Post, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs. Vote by donation to your favorite service branch. A bake sale will he held and free hot dogs will be available for those interested.
Children’s Concert
New Albany High School’s Silken Strings ensemble will perform a children’s concert at The Floyd County Library featuring music selections from popular movies. This free concert will take place on Saturday, May 20 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s upper level area at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Enjoy inspired renditions of songs from movies including Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, James Bond, Star Wars, Coco, The Greatest Showman, and more. Kids will feel right at home with toys, coloring pages, kid-friendly seating, and a dance area.
All ages are welcome. Registration is recommended. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10612921 or call (812) 944-8464.
Louisville’s Cultura Philippines
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you on Saturday, May 20, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a special dance performance by Louisville’s Cultura Philippines! Their performance is in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, observed throughout May.
Cultura Philippines was formed to pass on traditional and modern Philippine dance while sharing the significant historical and diverse cultures of the Philippines. They love to perform at various events in the Louisville area, and the Library is pleased to host this amazing performance.
The dancers range in age from approximately 9 to 18 years and older. This program is intended for all ages.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Feature Film
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, May 20, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. This month’s film is a 2022 comedy that turns social hierarchy upside down on a luxury cruise ship for the uber-rich.
Sikes returns as ‘Elvis’
Jason Sikes as “ELVIS” returns to American Legion Post #28, 1930 McDonald Lane, New Albany on May 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. NO reserved seating, snacks and door prizes. Tickets are $20 each available in post lounge. See the bartender for tickets while they last.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. (Opening day for the Summer Farmers Market at Big Four Station Park will be Saturday, June 3.)
New AlbanyNew Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer/fall Farmers Market is through Oct. 28.
Charlestown Farmers MarketCharlestown Farmers Market will be every Wednesday, May 17 through Oct. 25 at Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown. This is a community outreach program of the church. All products sold at the market are farm-raised, hand-crafted or home-baked.
Charlestown Pop-Up Market
The Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown at Main and Market Streets will continue through Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the City Square. A record number of vendors are slated to set up on Saturdays, offering a variety of crafts, baked goods, food, arts, and more. Go to www.CharlestownParks.com to learn more.
Floyds KnobsThe Floyds Knobs Farmers Market, every Sunday through October 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Location is Lawrence Banet Road/Hwy 150 (parking area next to Landmark Dental Care), Floyds Knobs in Highlander Point Shopping Center.
New Vendors this season and your favorites locally raised meat, juice and shakes, honey, produce, holistic, jams and jellies, crafts, goat milk soaps and much more.
For more information email: floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
OTHER EVENTS
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will have its May meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany,
Kraig McNutt will present the program entitled “In the Hollow of His Hand: The Civil War Experience of the Shaker’s of Pleasant Hill, KY.” He is a graduate of Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University Southeast (B.A. Philosophy). McNutt is a historian, author, and frequent speaker and presenter for historical societies, Civil War Round Tables, and local history groups. Due to a scheduling conflict, Mr. McNutt is presenting his program this month, rather than in June as originally scheduled. The June 27, 2023, meeting will have retired Judge Glenn Hancock, presenting the program, “New Albany Automobile Dealerships,” originally scheduled for May.
The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet May 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany.
The featured speaker for the meeting will be Melissa Richardson, Director of Development for LifeSpan Resources. Richardson will review the general services offered in this area through LifeSpan and update attendees on the senior games to begin in June.
For details, call Vickie Fessel, Chapter President, at 812-364-6950.
Karaoke Night
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a Karaoke Night, Wednesday, May 24, 6 to 10 p.m. at the club. The event is held every Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 25, 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited. Enjoy the summer afternoon under the outdoor shelter house or if you prefer air-conditioning, indoor seating is also available. Top your day off with dessert from Frankie’s Ice Cream Shop.
Abbey Road on the River
Abbey Road on the River will be Thursday, May 25 through Monday, May 29, at Big Four Station Park. 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
The 2023 Abbey Road on the River will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the festival. To purchase single and multi-day tickets, go to www.arotr.com
Clarksville Library to host poet
On Saturday, May 27, from noon to 1 p.m., the Clarksville Library will host poet Vince Gotera who will read a selection of his poems to a live library audience. Gotera has been described as among the “leading Filipino-American poets of this generation.” The child of Filipino immigrants, Gotera was born in San Francisco and served in the U.S. military during Vietnam. He now teaches at the University of Northern Iowa. He has published three collections of poetry, the most recent of which is Fighting Kite, released in 2007. He is noted for editing The North American Review, one of America’s oldest literary magazines.
This program will meet in the Clarksville Library’s Meeting Room C. This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Clarksville library hosts Kids Create
The Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, May 27, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s program is all about engineering. Youth will work in groups to create the tallest, longest, and most ingenious marble mazes. This program is perfect for children who like building or strategy games. The program is for grades K – 5 and requires registration. Children in grades K-2 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Family Fun Night
First Southern Baptist Church of Clarksville at 215 E. Ettels Lane is hosting a family open gym and family game night on Saturday, May 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The church will provide snacks and board games or people are welcome to bring their own. This is for families, it is not a drop-off children event. For more information, call the church office at 812-288-8217. Additional nights are planned on June 24 and July 29.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to attend a Housing Stability Clinic on Tuesday, May 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
Schroyer to update Baptist Floyd construction
Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer will give an update on all the new construction projects underway at the hospital, as well as provide information on recent health care legislation passed by the Indiana Legislature, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., May 30, upstairs at the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
A $65 million construction project continues to move forward, which will include new operating rooms and surgical waiting area. The ongoing project will wrap up in 2024. The hospital also recently opened its new Level II NICU and the surgical robotics program continues to expand.
The event is open to the public.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Award-winning singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m.
Daryl is a three-time Songwriter of the Year with eight #1 songs and three Song of the Year awards to his credit. Among them is the classic “(Ask the Blind Man) He Saw It All,” the signature song of the southern gospel trio the Booth Brothers. He is from Waverly, Tennessee, and started singing at the age of 15 at Loretta Lynn’s Dude Ranch. He was a member of the Brothers Osborne and The Farm Hands before starting his solo career.
This is event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.indiancreekbc.org or call 812-951-2196. Indian Creek Baptist Church is at 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road, Georgetown.
Baptist Health Floyd offering student volunteer program
Baptist Health Floyd is offering a student volunteer program for teens ages 14-18 in the spring, summer and fall. This program aims to provide opportunity for students, who are considering a career in health care.
Applications are available online. Students will also need to complete the counselor reference form.
Students will be contacted to discuss their application and to set up an interview. During the interview, we will discuss the position and schedule that would be the best match. Students must commit to volunteering for at least six weeks of the session. All new volunteers must complete the pre-volunteer requirements including a TB test, health screening record, and completion of the hospital orientation program, which will be set up by Volunteer Manager Miranda Zimmerman. The summer 2023 dates are June 12-July 28 with an orientation on June 9.
Summer Food Service Program
The New Albany Floyd County School District will sponsor a Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals will be available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger. The meals will be served June 5 through July 21 with site closed June 19 and July 4.
The location is Hazelwood Middle School (Door #8, Beeler Street), 1021 Hazelwood Ave., New Albany. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
All meals must be consumed on site in the cafeteria.
Clark County Farm Bureau Inc Scholarships
The Clark County Farm Bureau Inc has open applications for two $1000 scholarships. Scholarships are available to Clark County seniors and returning college students. The applicants or parents must be members of Clark County Farm Bureau Inc to apply. Deadline to apply is June 15th.
For details and an application call 812-256-3348 or email dktrotter1157@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.