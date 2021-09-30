Home decorating contest
Entry deadline for a home decorating contest, sponsored by Pat Harrison Enterprises (Remax Broke) is Friday, Oct. 8. The contest is open to all homes in Floyd County. The homes may be owned or rented by the person who enters the contest. An apartment building will be a single entry.
Entries will be judged on originality, use of color and overall appearance and use of the 2021 theme for Harvest Homecoming "Roaring Twenties." The decisions of the judges are final.
Prizes will be:
First: Plaque and a free home spraying by Black Diamond & Pest Control of New Albany.
Second: Plaque and five gallons of paint provided by Sherwin Williams of New Albany
Third: Carpet cleaning by ALL IN 1 (John Buckel.)
Entry forms can be picked up at 4209 Charlestown Road, New Albany or by calling Pat Harrison at 812-989-4663.
Ohio University graduate
Lindsey Edwards from New Albany graduated with a Master of Arts in Speech Language Pathology from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University during the Summer 2021 semester.
More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2021.
Charlestown High Alumni dinner/dance
Charlestown High School Alumni will hold the 135th annual dinner/dance reunion on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The reunion will be at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville. Reservation deadline is Saturday, Oct. 2. There will be no tickets sold after that date or at the door.
If you did not receive a reservation form, you can pick one up at the Charlestown Township Trustee's office at 322 Main Cross Street, Charlestown. Reservation forms can also be downloaded from the Charlestown Alumni website https://charlestownalumni.online/invitation/
Jeffersonville/Clarksville libraries events
ZOOM Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual Let’s Play BINGO! Essential Oils Class on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. about the benefits of essential oils while having fun. The instructor, Sarah Lundy, will provide prizes for the winners.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy: sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, Lundy will send a Zoom link and Bingo card to the participants.
Virtual Puppeteer
From puppets to Spooky STEAM experiments, the Clarksville Library offers various programs for youth ages 17 and younger. Enjoy some virtual family fun on fall break, making puppets, crafts and participating in storytime.
Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. families are invited to Virtual Puppeteer, where they will craft multiple types of puppets, including finger puppets, minion puppets and stick puppets. This event is for children in grades K-5.
Thursday, Oct. 7 at 10:30 a.m., families with children ages 4 and younger are invited to join Virtual Storytime. Children will join Mrs. Q for songs, stories, and a craft.
Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 1:30 p.m., families are invited to join us for a spooky afternoon of Halloween crafting. We will make scary spider webs, mummy pinatas and that’s just the spooky start of it.
Youth programming continues after fall break with Virtual Kids Create Club, Virtual Teen Science and a Snack and Virtual Toddler Storytime.
Saturday, Oct. 23, children in grades K-5 are invited to join for an hour of Spooky STEAM experiments at Virtual Kids Create at 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to join for a virtual hour of scary science experiments.
Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m., families with children 4 and younger are invited to join for another session of stories, songs, and a craft at Virtual Storytime.
All events are virtual via Zoom. Register on the library’s online calendar at the website: jefflibrary.org;
Louisville Photo Biennial Art & Music reception
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will recognize and celebrate the art of photography by the gifted Larry Basham on Friday, Oct. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Basham’s first Biennial show is entitled VISIONARY.
As a graduate of Indiana University Southeast (IUS), Basham has had a vibrant and exciting life that includes working as a Newscaster at WLKY-32 and as a Broadcast and Print Journalist for the U.S. Navy. The Navy awarded him the opportunity to study at the University of Southern California (USC) Film School.
Julie Schweitzer, the Southern Indiana Coordinator with the Louisville Photo Biennial, is sponsoring the music for the evening’s library event, which is being held in conjunction with the SOIN Gallery Hop in the downtown Jeffersonville area at the same time.
The Art & Music Reception will take place on the second floor of the main library building, both in the art gallery area and outside on the terrace. Photographer Basham will be in attendance.
If you cannot attend the event, note that this exhibit will be available in the second-floor gallery of the main library building during regular hours of operation from now until Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
The Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, will sponsor a fun afternoon of family-friendly activities to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and The Big Read, Saturday, Oct. 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Big Read is a community-wide reading event. The book chosen this year is The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros. Published in 1984, it tells the story of 12-year-old Esperanza Cordero growing up in Chicago. Day-by-day, she watches her great-grandmother sitting by the window and watching life pass by her. Esperanza, whose name means ‘hope’ in English, is named after her great-grandmother, but she refuses to become like her. She refuses to give up hope for a better future, not only for herself but for others just like her. Growing up a Chicana (Mexican-American) in Chicago, she represents the females in her poverty-stricken neighborhood who still cling to hope and the burning desire to better themselves against all odds.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Foundation approved the funds to purchase 200 copies of this book to be given to interested readers. After reading the book, it can be kept or shared with a friend. These copies will be available during the celebration and afterward until they have run out. Fifty of the two hundred books will be in Spanish. A book discussion will take place via Zoom on Friday, Nov. 19, after everyone interested has had a chance to read this remarkable book. More information will be available as we get closer to that date.
During the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, one of the games we will be playing is El Sapo, a coin toss game popular in South America, especially in Peru, Argentina, and Uruguay. Crafts, pastries, more games, and prizes for the winners will also be available. This event is for the whole family, and there will be something for everyone to enjoy, regardless of age.
Adult events at Clarksville Library
October is Family History Month, and that is the topic of the Clarksville Library’s monthly Topic Tuesday program. The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville.
Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m., adults are invited to join Jeffersonville Library’s Local Historian and Genealogist Diane Stepro for a family history session called “Ask Granny.” This seminar is designed to help adults get information written down about their families and is an excellent session for beginners in genealogy and anyone interested in recording their family history. The library will provide the packets needed for participants to create their family tree.
Also, in October, the Clarksville Library will be hosting two book clubs. The Literary Ladies book club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., and discuss All the Missing Girls by Megan Miranda. The Clarksville Library Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m., and discuss the book, Big Fish by Daniel Wallace.
All events are virtual via Zoom. Register on the library’s online calendar at our website: jefflibrary.org
The Archaeology of Indiana Jones
The Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Rd., Charlestown, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark with an evening with Dr. David West Reynolds, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Reynolds is an archaeologist, a New York Times #1 best-selling Star Wars author and a former Lucasfilm employee. Learn about how he tracked down the original filming locations and the places the “real” Indiana Jones was supposed to have been.
Space is limited, registration is required. Register online: www.clarkco.lib.in.us or by calling the library at 812-256-3337.
A History of Floyd County
The Floyd County Historical Society with the support of the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation, Society and community members, has delivered the 2021 edition of “This is Our Community” to all third-graders in the county. This is a teaching aid for local history. The Society has supplied similar materials since 1956. A limited number of copies are available to the public at a cost of $6.
The Floyd County Historical Society presents informational programs the fourth Tuesday of each month, except July, December and January. See the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for the schedule of meetings or call 812-590-2798. These meetings are free to the public.
The Floyd County Historical Society also operates the Padgett Museum at 509 West Market Street. The museum is open every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment through Dec. 14. Admission is free. The Society is a non-profit organization. Donations welcome.
Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society
The October meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society, will be Thursday Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
The program, entitled "Chaplin John J. Hight," will be presented by Jim Munford, President of the Friends of Fairview Cemetery, Civil Engineer, Historian.
The meeting is free to the public. Refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m. during a brief social interaction period.
Go to the society’s website at https://FallsGenealogy.org where there is membership information, a meeting schedule and access to past meeting programs.
K of C Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Chili, Brats & Brew at The Vintage Fire Museum
The annual Fire Museum’s “Chili, Brats, & Brew" event will be Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors with social distancing at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring St., Jeffersonville.
• The brats, chili, hot dogs, and beverages will be on sale beginning at 11 a.m.
• Craft beer from OLPH (Our Lady of Perpetual Hops).
• Live music from “The 3rd Street Garage Band” and “Jesse and the Hogg Brothers.”
• Rides offered on a vintage fire truck.
* Tour the Museum (half price) in its new location with special fire safety exhibits and displays of equipment dating back as far as 1756.
The museum’s regular hours are Tuesday thru Saturday 10-4 or go to the website at vintagefiremuseum.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.