Clarksville Movie in the Park
Clarksville Movie in the Park, Friday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie being shown this Friday is “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
All movies (rated PG) are free and shown on the event lawn at Clarksville’s Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. Movies are shown on the first Friday of each month (June-Aug.) and all movies begin at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
Jeffersonville Riverstage Friday Concert
Jeffersonville Riverstage, 100 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville, free concerts every Friday through Aug. 12. The lawn opens at 6 p.m., opening bands start at 7 p.m. and the headliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Playing this Friday, July 1, will be “The Rumors.”
Concert in Warder Park
Concerts in the Park, at 7 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 26 at Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville. In concert Friday, July 1, Cloigheann Irish Band playing Irish folk songs.
New Albany park concerts
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series will be every Friday night through August in New Albany’s historical, downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring Street and Pearl streets. Each show is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. These events are free and open to music lovers of all ages.
Free Community Walk
One Holistic Living will host the Give Greatness Walk 2022, scheduled for July 2 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Richard L. Vissing Park, 2728 Vissing Park Rd., Jeffersonville. Research shows that when individuals incorporate nature walks into their daily routine they increase their mental, emotional and physical health. This walk will allow for individuals, families and the community to make a pledge showing their oneness to come together to give greatness to all. Participating in this walk means making a pledge for the following:
• Promoting a healthy and holistic lifestyle of going outside in nature
• To take part in visiting local parks in the community
• Creating a grassroots community by building and strengthening relationships
At the walk One Holistic Living will announce the recipient of a $500 scholarship. To register for the walk or apply for the scholarship, go to www.oneholisticliving.com
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Thursday Night Salon
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, is sponsoring Thursday Night Salon, 6 to 8 p.m. July 7 at the center. The program will feature an artist talk by Kacey Slone and music by local synth jam artists William Lamkin and Zah William. Refreshments will be served and a hands-on-art-making station will be in the main galleries.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 8 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity. The next dinner will be Friday, Aug. 12.
Vacation Bible School
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 301 Gospel Rd., Charlestown, will sponsor Vacation Bible School with the theme “Mystery Island,” 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15. For registration information call 812-256-3053 or go to prbaptistchurch.org
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Conversation about Books, Tuesday, July 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue.
Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 he Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
9th Annual Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards Seeking Nominations
Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services, Inc. will host the 9th Annual Jamey Aebersold Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards Dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Calumet Club in New Albany. Our Place is seeking nominations from Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Washington, and Scott Counties. Please consider nominating someone. The nomination can come from an individual or a group nominating an individual within their group or organization. Submissions need to be received by July 22. Nominations forms are available online at www.ourplaceinc.org.
While Red Ribbon Week is celebrated in October, the Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards will acknowledge those who have made a significant contribution toward the education, prevention, intervention and treatment of drug and alcohol abuse in our community year-round. This is a devastating problem for many families and while the tragedies often get acknowledged, the everyday work of those trying to prevent and intervene with this issue is often overlooked. The awards are given in honor of Jamey Aebersold and his continued commitment in this area. If chosen for this award, recipients will be honored by their peers and friends at a dinner and ceremony.
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be July 16. The special Saturday night will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m. Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Floyd County Parks Department Summer concerts
Outdoor concert, 7 p.m. at Sam Peden Park, 3037 Grant Line Rd., New Albany, Saturday, July 23.
