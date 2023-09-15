Beech Grove Cemetery
Beech Grove Cemetery Trustees are planning a Homecoming for 2023. The date is set for Sunday, Sept. 17. All friends and families of Beech Grove Church and Cemetery are encouraged to join in a pitch-in dinner at 1:30 p.m. Drinks and tableware will be provided. After the dinner, there will be a brief business meeting, music and a time of reminiscing.
Any questions, contact Chris Carter, chairman, at 812-820-3797 or Karen (Mull) King, secretary/treasurer, at 812-786-1520 or karen.teddy.king@gmail.com
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
The program will be “Journey Along Blue River” presented by Karen Schwartz, president of the Historical Society of Harrison County. She will highlight the many small towns, bridges, churches, and other points of interest as we meander through Washington, Harrison and Crawford Counties. For more information: Sue Koetter, President, H: 812-294-4080; Cell: 502-386-8885.
Sellersburg Community Food Pantry
Sellersburg Community Food Pantry and Clothes Closet is open Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at Kingdom Life Church, 11515 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
The Food Pantry/Clothes Closet is open every Tuesday at the church.
Teen Program at Floyd County Library
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a dedicated time for people to join their voices and share that there is hope, help is available, and healing is possible. In observance of this month, The Floyd County Library will offer a special Teen Scene event Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the library’s teen area. During this event, featuring guest speaker Wade Thaxton from Brandon’s House Counseling Center, teens will learn how to support their friends, peers, and themselves.
Participants will also create a fun affirmation jar craft designed to uplift and encourage with positive messages and helpful mantras. This program is for teens 12 to 18 years old and no registration is required.
Taste of Jeffersonville
Taste of Jeffersonville will be Wednesday, Sept. 20, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Foundry, 200 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville. Twenty-nine restaurants will participate in the event, plus a silent auction and cash bar. For ticket information, go to tasteofjeffersonville.com
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for the Balanced Living Health Class with Pastor Joseph Quiles.
The first topic will be Chronic Pain Roots and Remedies. Millions of individuals suffer from chronic pain, and we should ask ourselves if there is a way to remedy this. This program will explain the roots of chronic pain and offer some simple natural remedies.
The second topic is Superfoods that Fight Cancer. An important weapon in combating cancer can be found in the produce section at one’s grocery store or in one’s garden. This class will explain in detail what foods can be found in a cancer-fighting diet, along with other equally important tips.
Concert by the Creek
The Star Valley Concerts by the Creek final concert of the season will be Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Borden Community Park. Dean Heckel will be performing. Food Truck starts at 6 p.m.
