Tailgate dinner
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will have a Tailgate Dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 5 to 7p.m.
The menu includes meat loaf, macaroni and cheese, green beans, dessert, and a drink. The cost is $8, and carryout meals will be available.
Retired Federal Employees to meet
The New Albany chapter of NARFE will meet Feb. 23 in the party room at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. All active and retired federal employees, spouses or survivors are welcome to attend. Reservations are not required. For more details, call President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Pass for African American life and culture
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation is sponsoring an evening of exploration and history as you take a look at the Ohio River and the Falls of the Ohio area’s connection to African American life and culture. From the Underground Railroad to the influence of music, hear from three local historians as they walk us through impactful moments of time that our river acted as a passageway for life and culture. The program will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Guests will be Pam Peters, author of "The Underground Railroad in Floyd County;" Jeanne Burke, historian and director of the Clark County History Museum, and Michael Jones an award-winning journalist, author, and music historian.
After the panel discussion, you’ll be able to enjoy a cocktail social hour and the Interpretive Center’s exhibits. Registration for this event is $15 and free for members of the Falls of the Ohio Foundation. RSVP at www.fallsoftheohio.org or call 812-283-4999.
Invasive Species workshop
Purdue Extension Floyd County and the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District are hosting a four-part Invasive Species workshop starting on Feb. 28. During this four-night event there will be an introduction to invasive species, talk about reporting, recording, and tracking invasive species, learning about native plants for Indiana Landscapes, and finding out which invasive species we will find in our home landscapes.
This program is in person on Feb. 28, March 2, March 7, and March 9 from 6-8 p.m. at The Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County, 3000 Technology Ave.
Space is limited to the first 15 people to sign up. Participants in the program will receive a surprise tool for helping prevent the spread of invasive species.
To register for this free event, call the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson by Feb. 21 at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
Art Sessions at Falls of the Ohio
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation in collaboration with Art Alliance of Southern Indiana is sponsoring March art sessions in the Falls of the Ohio museum classroom, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
The March session, wine glass painting, will be on Tuesdays, March, 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $65 for the four sessions. Artists will learn the skills and techniques of using enamels to paint on wine glasses. Each artist will get to paint a fossil of their choice and gain a bit of knowledge about that fossil.
Register on the website at www.fallsoftheohio.org
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
“GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels.” says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among our selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com, or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Miami University Dean’s List
Alex Cox of Jeffersonville was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2021-22 fall semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
Cox is earning a B.A. in Architecture, Bachelor of Arts in Architecture, Urban and Regional Planning.
Kindergarten Round-up and Open House
Kindergarten Round-up and Open House for the 2022-2023 school year for New Albany Floyd County Schools will begin March 1 and end March 10.
If you have a child that will be 5 years old by August 1, 2022, they are eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2022-2023 school year. All potential students are invited to attend special Kindergarten Round Up and Open House. Parents are asked to bring your child’s original birth certificate and immunization records.
If you can’t make it to the Open House, you may pre-register at the school the week of March 7-11, between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Open House schedule
• March 1, Greenville Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 3, Floyds Knobs Elementary, 5 p.m.
• March 3, Georgetown Elementary, 5:30 p.m
• March 8, S. Ellen Jones Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 8, Slate Run Elementary, 5:30 p.m.
• March 9, Fairmont Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 10, Grant Line Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 10, Green Valley Elementary, 6:30 p.m.
• March 10, Mt. Tabor Elementary, 6 p.m.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
After a two-year hiatus, Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, is ready to welcome back audiences for the two shows during the 2022 season.
The season will start with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. However, their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30, April 10 at 2 p.m. and tickets are now available.
The second show this season will be Theatreworks’ first co-production with Faith Works Studios and their Artistic Director, Rush Trowel, on the classic hit musical “Ragtime.” This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th Century America, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. The Tony-winning score by Ahrens & Flaherty is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles, from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Ragtime is truly a unique and powerful portrait of America.
Performances will be Sept. 7 through Sept. 18 at TheatreWorks. Tickets will be available soon.
For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson prior to the meeting at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu by April 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.