Jeffersonville Concert In the Park
The public is invited to a free concert Friday, Aug. 6 beginning at 7 p.m. at Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park at Court Avenue and Spring Street. Music will be provided by Moonlight Big Band.
Bicentennial Park Concert
The final concert of the season will be Friday, Aug. 6, featuring Jacob Resch. The free concert will be from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the outdoor concert.
Jeffersonville RiverStage
The Juice Box Heroes will play the final concert of the season at Jeffersonville RiverStage at the Overlook and Terraced Lawn. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
Twilight Cinema
Movie will be "Sonic the Hedgehog," Saturday, Aug. 7 at Jeffersonville RiverStage, 101 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville. Lawn opens at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m.
Local Farmers Markets
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m.. to noon, corner of Bank and Market Streets (downtown square), New Albany
Floyds Knobs
Floyd County Farmers Market in Floyds Knobs and New Albany has something for everyone.
Join the group Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next to Landmark Dental Care at 411 Lafollette Station off of Lawrence Banet Rd/Hwy 150, Exit 119 or catch the group at the additional location at the OPTUM Health parking area at 4101 Technology Ave., New Albany, on Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Charlestown
Charlestown Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown
Sellersburg
Sellersburg Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wilkerson Park, 316 E. Utica St., Sellersburg
Movie in the Park
The Clarksville Parks Department will sponsor Movie in the Park, Friday, Aug. 6 at sundown, at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold due to COVID concerns.
The movie will be "The Mighty Ducks."
The movie on Sept,. 3 will be "Raya and the Last Dragon" at about 8:15 p.m. and the final movie of the season "Jurassic Park" will be Friday Oct. 1 at about 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill Christian Church
Chapel Hill Christian Church, 6940 Chapel Hill Rd., Borden, will celebrate the 155th anniversary of the church Sunday, Aug. 8.
The homecoming and memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend the special celebration.
Local grad of New York Institute of Technology
Jonathan Koenig from Charlestown was one of more than 1,100 students who received degrees as spring graduates of the New York Institute of Technology Class of 2021. Koenig studied in the BS Mechanical Engineering program.
New York Institute of Technology offers 90 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs in more than 50 fields of study.
