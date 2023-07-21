Bingo Night
Bingo Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will be Tuesday, July 25, 6 to 10 p.m. at the clubhouse, For those wanting a snack, food will be available to purchase.
Karaoke Night
Karaoke Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, Wednesday, July 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. Food and drinks are available to purchase.
NARFE Meeting
National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at Tucker’s American Favorites Restaurant, 2441 State St. in New Albany.
Guest speaker will be State Senator Chris Garten. Sen. Garten represents Indiana District 45 which includes part of New Albany in Floyd County, part of Scott County, and most of Clark County.
Federal employees and federal retirees are encouraged to attend, to meet Sen. Garten, to hear an update on local issues, and to share state and community representation concerns.
Reservations are not required. For details, please call Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Jamey Aebersold’s Jazz Quartet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quarter on Wednesday, July 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a live jazz performance.
Jamey Aebersold attended Indiana University, received a master’s degree in saxophone, and was awarded an honorary doctorate. Aebersold also plays the piano, bass, and banjo. An internationally-known saxophonist and authority on jazz education and improvisation, we are honored to have Aebersold perform at the library. In 2007, he was awarded the Indiana Governor’s Arts Award by Mitch Daniels, the governor of Indiana from 2005 to 2013.
Clarksville Library Hosting Kids Create
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting Kids Create on Wednesday, July 26, from 3 to 4 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s program is all about electricity. Participants will delve into the science of electricity by making working circuits that light up, play music, and more! The program is for grades K – 5 and requires registration. Children in grades K – 2 must be accompanied by an adult.
Clarksville Library hosting Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Toddler Storytime on Thursday, July 27, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning, fun, and movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. This program is for children 4 and younger and their caregivers.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 27, 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited. Enjoy the summer afternoon under the outdoor shelter house or if you prefer air conditioning, indoor seating is also available
Wine Walk
The 14th Annual Wine Walk & Shop event on Friday, July 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. This event features 15 wine-tasting stations and a variety of hors d’oeuvres located at the downtown shops. There will be live music acts on the sidewalks, trolley rides, and special sales at our locally-owned shops.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 day of the event.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music, Friday, July 28 from 7 to 11 p.m., featuring The Canyon Wolf Band. The event will be at the post home.
Hampton Inn Car Show
The Hampton Inn New Albany first annual car show will be July 29 and July 30 at the Hampton Inn New Albany Louisville West, 411 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Each year they plan to do a different charity and this year it is Breast Cancer Awareness working with Pat Harrison’s Cancer Foundation. A portion of the proceeds will go to this charity Vendors spots are available for $25 per spot.
Registration fee is $20 until July 7 and after that it is $40 on Eventbrite
For more information, contact Michelle Morris at 812-945-2771 or michelle.morris@hilton.com
Ice Cream Supper
Blue Lick Christian Church, 16113 Memphis-Blue Lick Rd., Henryville, will sponsor an Ice Crem Supper, Saturday, July 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.
The menu includes barbeque, hot dogs, cheesy potatoes, green beans, slaw and a variety of homemade cakes, pies and ice cream, served with tea or lemonade to drink.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.