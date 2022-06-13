Evening with NYT #1 best-selling author
How did a Hoosier kid go from haunting used book stores in New Albany to writing Star Wars best-sellers at George Lucas’ Skywalker Ranch? By following the path of inspiration.
Enjoy an evening with New York Times #1 best-selling author Dr. David West Reynolds, a native of New Albany, on Thursday, June 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Mickey’s Coffee Shop, 614 Vincennes St., New Albany.
He grew up without connections and was told that his interest in Star Wars was a foolish waste of time but mentors taught him how to live the hero’s journey in his own life and he experienced incredible dreams for real.
In this informal talk he shares the story and discusses the lessons that gave him courage and got him through serious, crippling challenges. Once you hear this tale you’ll believe that anything is possible, no matter where you start or where you are in life.
His story began in a local book store. Authentic movie props from my Star Wars adventures will make the galaxy far, far away feel much closer.
Flag retirement ceremony
American Legion Post 35, Jeffersonville, will sponsor a flag retirement ceremony, 2 p.m., Saturday, June 18, at the Legion Post, 801 Main St., Jeffersonville.
Flag retirement is the term used to define the proper, dignified way of destroying United States flags that are no longer fit to serve the nation. The preferred and most dignified way to destroy old, worn, frayed and or faded U.S. flags is to burn them. The Jeffersonville High School JRROTC members will carry out the ceremony.
The ceremony will be followed by a luncheon. Please RSVP by June 15 at 502-751-2886 if you plan to attend the luncheon.
Franklin College academic recognition
Franklin College has announced the president’s and dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
Students named to the president’s list have achieved academic distinction by earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours during a semester. Dean’s list recognition is for students with a 3.5 to 4.0 average.
President’s List
Anna Perkins a senior from Floyds Knobs and Landon Tak, a senior from Greenville.
Dean’s List
Colin Higdon, a junior from Georgetown, Taylor James, a junior from Nabb and Erin Perkins, a sophomore from Floyds Knobs.
Franklin College is a residential liberal arts and science institute 20 miles south of Indianapolis in Franklin.
Local student named to honor roll at Lawrence Tech
Marriya Henry from Jeffersonville has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2022 semester at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan. Marriya is majoring in Const Engr Tech & Mgmt. To be named to the honor roll a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Dr. Robert Barriger joints Baptist Health
Robert Bryan Barriger, MD, has joined the radiation oncology team at the Baptist Health Floyd Cancer Center, 2210 Green Valley Road in New Albany.
His services include diagnosis and special treatment of cancer using radiation therapy. Some of his specialties include proton therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image guided radiation therapy and stereotactic body radiation therapy.
Dr. Barriger is board certified by the American Board of Radiology and a peer reviewer for clinical journals in his field.
He is a graduate of and completed radiation oncology residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine.
He was chief resident at the Indiana University School of Medicine Radiation Oncology from 2009-2010. He is a member of the American College of Radiology, American Radium Society and the American Society for Radiation Oncology. To schedule an appointment call 812-981-6246.
Crocheting Basics
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a crocheting class on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Clarksville Library. Whether you are an experienced crocheter who needs help with a certain technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this class is for you! Fiber Artist, Kim Lillis, is the class instructor. For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
COVID Screening and Vaccines
The Indiana Department of Health will sponsor free COVID screening and vaccines, Friday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Baptist Health Floyd upgrades patient rooms
Baptist Health Floyd patient rooms are now undergoing a complete makeover.
Walls are being painted and old furniture and beds are being replaced. The hospital purchased 155 Stryker ProCuity LEX beds and 75 were recently delivered and placed in rooms.
“It’s an ongoing effort to refresh and modernize the rooms,” said Nick Theohares, vice president of operations at Baptist Health Floyd. “We have been so busy it’s been difficult to take rooms out of service.”
Rooms will continue to receive new furniture and beds throughout the year. New white boards have also been installed in patient rooms and the emergency department is getting new stretchers.
The hospital hosted a bed fair last November where staff chose the bed they preferred.
“We based our decision on staff feedback,” said Vice President of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer Kelly McMinoway.
Baptist Health Floyd is becoming one of the first hospitals in Indiana to standardize its bed fleet with the industry’s first and only wireless bed.
“Our nurses and other team members are excited to be using ProCuity as it will go a long way toward making their jobs more efficient, while enhancing patient safety,” McMinoway said. “We are always looking to adapt the best and latest technology to improve patient safety and help prevent falls, and when it comes to bed technology.”
McMinoway said the hospital partnered with a third party to repurpose the old beds to keep them out of the landfill.
