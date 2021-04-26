May Blood Drives
This spring as COVID-19 vaccines become more available and people resume some of their favorite activities, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood remains.
Blood drives ahead:
• May 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Christian Church, 3209 Middle Road, Jeffersonville
• May 3, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Calvary Christian Church, 605 Norman Drive, Sellersburg
• May 3, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville
• May 4, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., One Community Church, 1810 Blackiston Mill Road, Clarksville
• May 4, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Prosser Career Education Center, 4202 Charlestown Road, New Albany
• May 5, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Christian Church, 3002 Murphy Road, Memphis
• May 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany
• May 10, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Georgetown Elementary, 8800 High Street, Georgetown
• May 10, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus New Albany, 809 E. Main St., New Albany
• May 12, 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 2605 West Saint Joe Road, Sellersburg
• May 13, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Green Tree Mall, 757 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
• May 13, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Padgett Inc., 901 E. 4th St., New Albany
A Night of Ives
Jeffersonville High School Theatre presents “A Night of Ives,” playing May 7 – 9 in the Auditorium at Jeffersonville High School, 2315 Allison Lane. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m.
The world according to David Ives is a very odd place, and his plays constitute a virtual stress test of the English language — and of the audience’s capacity for disorientation and delight. Directed by Derrick Ledbetter in an evening of eight one-act plays Ive’s characters plunge into black holes, where the simplest desires are hilariously thwarted: Chimps named Milton, Swift, and Kafka are locked in a room and made to re-create Hamlet; a con man pedals courses in a dubious language in which “hello” translates as “velcro” and “fraud” comes out as “freud,” and two mayflies on a date realize they have only 24 hours to live.
The cast includes Sam Broady, Hannah Dickens, Dylan Rose, Gwen Monroe, William Monroe, Emma Nattrass, Joryn Burns, Evelyn Minton, Madison Osborne, Jasmine Fondrisi, Cooper Sanders, Emma Posey, Ben Broady, Disney Mullins, A’Chante Brown, Gavin Van Fleet, Alex Seifert, and Kennedy Smith.
The production team includes Derrick Ledbetter (director), Brad Murphy (technical direction), Johanna Pierce-Polk (costume design), Bridgett Hanlon (public relations), and Georgianna Martin (stage manager), Ava Morrow (assistant stage manager). Fulfilling other crew positions are Nate Garner and Zoe Ottinger.
Tickets for A Night of Ives are on sale now and can be purchased for $10 at OnTheStage.com/show. Students and Seniors (65+) can purchase tickets for $5. Due to social distancing guidelines, seating will be limited for each performance; it is recommended that tickets be purchased early. For more information go to the Facebook page for Jeffersonville High School Theatre.
Community Yard Sale
The 21st annual Clarksville Community Yard Sale will be at Gateway Park, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday Aug. 28. You provide the used goodies and the parks department provides the space and advertising. $20 gets you two parking spaces in Little League Park’s parking lot (one space for your booth and one space to park a car by your booth). Vendors may purchase more than one space. If you would like to be close to another vendor, please register together. Food vendors or commercial vendors not permitted. Tables and chairs not provided and the event will go on rain or shine. Participants may set up at 7 a.m. No early shoppers will be allowed. Registration opens May 3.Scholarship Celebration
Jackson Kruer of Clarksville, was one of more than 800 students at Central College who would have been honored at the college’s annual Scholarship Celebration on Thursday, April 22. The event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Scholarship Celebration in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. Kruer received the Journey Scholarship. Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college.
Coronavirus Food Assistance
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency announced that signup has reopened for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) as part of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. The initial CFAP 2 signup ended on Dec. 11, 2020, but USDA has reopened sign-up for CFAP 2 for at least 60 days beginning April 5, 2021, for producers to apply or make modifications to existing CFAP 2 applications.
CFAP 2 program provides direct financial relief to producers due to market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
“Most of the crops and livestock raised in Indiana, including many of them raised in our area, are eligible commodities for this program,” said Jennifer Blair, County Executive Director for FSA in Harrison, Floyd and Crawford counties. “If you missed getting an application in last fall, you now have the opportunity to apply for assistance. Our staff will help you through the application process, or if you need to make any modifications to your existing application.”
Row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture and more are eligible for the CFAP 2, including the recent addition of pullets and turfgrass sod. Producers are encouraged to go to farmers.gov/cfap to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each. CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first iteration of the program (CFAP 1) and interested producers must complete a new application to be eligible for payment for CFAP 2.
Blair said producers are encouraged to call the Harrison/Floyd/Crawford County FSA office at (812) 738-8121, ext. 2, for guidance on the process to complete an application. Producers also have the option to go to farmers.gov/cfap and access the online application portal or learn about other application options. A call center is available for producers who would like additional one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process. Call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorizes an increase in CFAP 1 payment rates for cattle. Cattle producers with approved CFAP 1 applications will automatically receive these payments and do not need to submit a new application since payments are based on previously approved CFAP 1 applications. Producers may be asked for additional information depending on how they filed the original application. Information on the additional payment rates for cattle can be found on farmers.gov/cfap.
This act also authorized additional CFAP assistance of $20 per acre for producers of eligible CFAP 2 flat-rate or price trigger commodities. FSA will automatically issue payments to eligible producers based on the eligible acres included on their CFAP 2 applications. Eligible producers do not need to submit a new CFAP 2 application.
FSA has also begun payment processing applications filed as part of the CFAP Additional Assistance program in the following categories:
• Applications filed for pullets and turfgrass sod
• A formula correction for row-crop producer applications to allow producers with a non-Actual Production History (APH) insurance policy to use 100% of the 2019 Agriculture Risk Coverage-County Option (ARC-CO) benchmark yield in the calculation
• Sales commodity applications revised to include insurance indemnities, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program payments, and Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus payments
Additional payments for swine producers and contract growers under CFAP Additional Assistance remain on hold and are likely to require modifications to the regulation as part of the broader evaluation and future assistance; however, FSA will continue to accept applications from interested producers.
Service Center staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools. Because of the pandemic, some USDA Service Centers are open to limited visitors. Contact your Service Center to set up an in-person or phone appointment. Additionally, more information related to USDA’s response and relief for producers can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Trinity Learning Ministry Accreditation
Trinity Learning Ministry in New Albany has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) — the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.
NAEYC accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments. The mission through Trinity United Methodist Church is to provide high-quality early education and enriching opportunities in a Christian environment for children 2 years old and up to entering kindergarten during the school year. Trinity Learning Ministry has worked since 1980 to provide high quality play based learning, earning NAEYC accreditation four times since 1999. The facility is also an Indiana Paths to Quality Level 4 program. All children are unique and learn best by doing!
To earn NAEYC accreditation, Trinity Learning Ministry went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the ten program standards and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria. NAEYC-accredited programs are always prepared for unannounced quality-assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for five years.
For more information about NAEYC Accreditation, go to the NAEYC website: http://www.naeyc.org.
