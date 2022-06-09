Gardening Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program with Jo Ann Hughes and Jett Rose on Growing Herbs in Containers on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to noon. If you love the fragrance of lavender or the taste of fresh basil in homemade spaghetti sauce, this program is for you.
Hughes and Rose, members of the Kentuckiana Herb Society, will present this program. The KYANA Herb Society was formed in 1983 by gardeners from Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky to further their studies and share their knowledge of herbs. Pre-registration for this event is required.
To pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Give a Plant/Get a Plant
Through Saturday, June 18, at 4 p.m. Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Give a Plant/Get a Plant. The event will be outdoors on the library’s 2nd floor terrace. From the beginning of June until the end of the event, you are invited to drop off excess houseplant starts and garden seedlings that might otherwise go to waste.
Best of all, you can browse the plants others have dropped off and take some home, with no obligation to bring an item.
While at the library drop by the seed library for a seed packet and check out the garden programs. The library will provide a limited number of containers and plant labels for participants in the plant swap. To find more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Art Reception for Hawk Alfredson
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join library staff on Saturday, June 11, from 2 to 4:30 p.m., at the Jeffersonville location for a reception in honor of International Artist Hawk Alfredson. Light refreshments will be served. Alfredson’s newest art exhibit, “Nostradamus’ Last Words,” will be on display through Thursday, June 30, 2022, in the second-floor gallery.
Swedish-born Alfredson’s painting style has been labeled as Surrealism, Magic Realism, Symbolist and Fantastic art, and even Pansurrealism. The medium of this particular exhibit is oil on canvas.
Alfredson moved to New York City in 1995 and lived and painted there in the historic Chelsea Hotel. In addition to Alfredson, it has been the home of numerous artists, writers, and musicians through the years. In early 2018, Alfredson and his wife, Photographer Mia Hanson, arrived in Louisville and now call Kentuckiana their home.
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be June 11, July 16 and Aug. 13. The three special Saturday nights will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m. Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind., 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11 on Trail 1. Gate fee is $7 for Indiana cars and $9 for out of state vehicles.
Floyd County Summer concerts
The Floyd County Parks Department is sponsoring a free outdoor concert at Hammersmith Park, 4400 Lewis A. Andres Pwky., New Albany, Sunday, June 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. featuring the Corydon Dulcimer Society.
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event. The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs. Located next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
