First Friday Concert
Experience a free First Friday Concert featuring Kassandra Phelan and Owen Heritage on Friday, Aug. 4 from noon. to 12:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Channeling legendary voices such as Patsy Cline, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday with striking clarity and power, Kassandra Phelan presents a program of standards old and newer, accompanied by Owen Heritage on piano.
Registration is recommended, but not required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10564919 or by phone at 812-944-8464.
The First Friday Concerts are sponsored by the Community Music Alliance and Dahmke Piano Technicians.
Back-to-School Fish Fry
Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany will sponsor a Back-to-School Friday Fish Fry on Aug. 4. Deanery schoolteachers/staff eat free at dinner. Lunch drive-thru-only service is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. All your seafood favorites plus homemade desserts. Proceeds to fund back-to-school efforts for marginalized students. For more information call 812-944-0891.
Music at the Legion
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany Street will sponsor an evening of music with Dean Heckel, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4 at the Post Home.
Blood Drive
American Legion Post 42 at 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a blood drive, Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Legion Post. For appointments contact: 1-800-RED CROSS or log into: RedCrossBlood.org using code: ALPost42
Food Drive Drive-Thru and Dropoff
Tracy Patton Ministries and Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church will sponsor a Reach Food Drive Drive-Thru and Dropoff, Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church, 4725 Charlestown Rd., New Albany. Food donations will be used to support local area hungry kids and families.
Open House for Ensembles
A new music and art nonprofit, Ensembles, will have an open house on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 1120 Monroe Street in Charlestown. Ensembles will begin group classes in piano, guitar, ukulele, voice, band instruments, percussion, hand chimes, a fun general music class with recorders and rhythm sticks as well as art drawing classes.
Several of the teachers at Ensembles have a master’s degree in music or art education and are excited to offer quality art opportunities for the entire community young and old!
Classes begin the week of Aug. 22 and registration is now available at CharlestownEnsembles.com
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Award-winning vocalist, Alan Harris, will be a special guest of Indian Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 6 through Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Alan will also deliver the message on Sunday morning, Aug. 6 at 10:45. This will be Indian Creek’s 102nd Homecoming Celebration.
Alan recently received a Diamond Award nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year. He has toured nationally with many of the Gaither Homecoming artists. He has performed at the Creekside Gospel Music Convention and the National Quartet Convention. He is a frequent guest speaker on syndicated radio and television programs. He has a unique speaking experience that touches the heart using biblical depth and refreshing wit along with inspiring music. His wife, Angie, will be performing with him.
Visitors are welcome to these three-night events and Sunday morning service. For more information, call 812-951-2196. The church is at 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road in Georgetown.
Fried Chicken Lunch
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany Street will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fried chicken lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Post Home. The cost is $11 per person.
Gospel Concert in Landsden Park
Archie Dale and the Tones of Joy, the award-winning Gospel music group from Louisville, will perform in concert in Jeffersonville’s Landsden Park, 201 East 15th Street, on Sunday, Aug. 6. Performing with Archie Dale and the Tones of Joy will be the Pimpleton Singers, the Community Choir, under the direction of Deon Norris, and Marcie Williams and the Indiana Mass Choir. Rev. Phil Ellis, the executive director of Community Action of Southern Indiana will lead a brief memorial service in honor of community members who have recently passed away.
The concert is free and will begin at 2 p.m. A food truck will be available and free water will be provided. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
For more information, contact Phil Ellis, executive director, Community Action of Southern Indiana, 812-288-6451 or pelleis@casi1.org.
