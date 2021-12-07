Mark J. Hublar book signing
A book signing by Mark J. Hublar for his book "A Miracle Named Mark" will be Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Walmart Store on Grant Line Road in New Albany. Mark worked for Walmart for over five years as a greeter and credits his success as a motivational speaker to the experience he received while working as a greeter.
He speaks nationally to businesses, educational institutions, religious organizations, self-advocates, and parents about the importance of ROI — Giving individuals with disabilities Respect, Opportunity, and Inclusion.
He has been a resident of New Albany since he was 4 years old and has lived on his own since he was 24. Mark, now 57, was born with Down Syndrome on Sept. 1, 1964 to Alfred T. Hublar Jr. and Mary Linda Hublar. The book was written by his younger brother, Gregory S. Hublar, and has received 5-star ratings. He has two other brothers, Mike and Todd.
Area author earns EQUUS Film and Arts Festival award
Southern Indiana author, Janet Wolanin Alexander, won her second literary award last month at the 2021 EQUUS Film and Arts Fest.
Her craft book, Braiding Horsehair Bracelets: Your Beginner’s Guide, placed first place in the Equestrian How-To Category and won a Winnie award. Her memoir/testimonial, At Home on a Horse in the Woods: A Journey into Living Your Ultimate Dream, won a Winnie last year in the Equine Healing Category.
The festival's Facebook page says it started in 2013, and is “…the world’s premier showcase for domestic and international Equestrian Content feature films, documentaries, shorts, music videos, commercials, training and education materials, art, and literature.”
Usually a live event, the festival has been virtual for the past two years due to COVID-19. In 2019 the event was live at the Lexington Horse Park. Next year, attendees plan to celebrate the 10th anniversary live in Ocala, Florida.
“They validate my passion for writing, one of the ways I am enjoying my retirement,” Alexander said of the awards. She taught school for 30 years in Ohio and Kentucky, and then worked part-time for 10 years at a dog kennel in Floyds Knobs.
Braiding Horsehair Bracelets is especially for horse owners and riders who enjoy crafts. It is a comprehensive, color-illustrated guide that teaches how to legally obtain horsehair, prepare it for braiding, plait three braids (a 4-string, a 6-string, and an 8-string), make measurements, and attach the findings (metal end caps, rings, and clasp). The tutorial comes in paperback and hardback.
At Home on a Horse in the Woods tells of Alexander’s long and winding path to horses. Just as she was about to give it up for good, a minister said something profound and horses came quickly in her life in an unexpected way and have been in it ever since. No matter what your dream, she reveals its source and the importance of following it. The book comes in audiobook, e-book, paperback, and hardback.”
Besides writing and trail riding with her horse Highlander at Deam Lake and the Clark State Forest, Alexander also braids horsehair jewelry. She and her husband live with their cats and dogs in New Albany.
