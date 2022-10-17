Craft Auction
The Wesleyan Circle of Charlestown First United Methodist Church will host its Annual Craft Auction on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The auction will begin at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The church is at 423 Main Cross Street in Charlestown. Come out for a great evening of fellowship and shopping. Proceeds go toward Wesleyan Circle projects and missions.
Clarksville Library hosting Mommy and Me Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, Oct. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children 6 – 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will also have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
Clarksville Library hosting Crocheting Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you. Learn to work on projects and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach the very basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter bring your projects with you.
Kitties and Cocktails at Black Cat Ball
Animal Protection Association invites all to get in the Halloween spirit and attend the Kitties and Cocktails Black Cat Ball. The event will be 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 at the Calumet Club, 1614 E. Spring St., New Albany.
The cost is $45 per person of $320 for a table of eight. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.apapets.lrg under the shop tab. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information call 502-438-3699.
Clark County Clerk public information forum
The Clark County Clerk’s Office will have a public information forum Wednesday Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center, 300 Corporate Drive in Jeffersonville.
During the forum, the Clerk’s Office will highlight the new vote tabulation equipment recently purchased by the county, review the voter registration and absentee ballot process, and answer questions about how local elections are administered.
“This will be a great opportunity for the public to see and learn how our elections work in Clark County. We are proud of our professional, bipartisan, and open process and the improvements our office made to improve voting for the citizens of Clark County,” said Susan Popp, Clark County Clerk of the Circuit Court.
Clark County recently purchased new vote tabulation equipment. While the public will notice no difference in the voting process, the new equipment provides improved functionality and backups in case a recount is necessary or requested. One of the new voting tabulators, the ES&S M200, will be on hand for the public to view, along with a demonstration.
Popp and her staff will answer questions from the public during the session. We request that questions be emailed in advance to vote@clarkcountyvoters.com.
Bridget Cantrell joins Church, Langdon, Lopp, Banet
Bridget Cantrell joins the experienced legal team at Church, Langdon, Lopp, Banet Law in New Albany.
Originally from Georgetown, Cantrell earned her Juris Doctor from Michigan State University College of Law in 2021. She joins CLLB Law as an associate attorney, and she is licensed to practice in Indiana and Kentucky.
“I look forward to investing in my clients’ successes and working closely with the top-notch attorneys at Church, Langdon, Lopp, Banet Law,” she said.
Outside of the practice of law, Bridget enjoys cooking and traveling. She is also an avid student of local history. Bridget and her husband live in Corydon, and they both love being involved in their community.
The attorneys at Church, Langdon, Lopp, Banet Law are committed to client success, practicing in regions throughout Indiana and Kentucky. With attorneys specializing in business law, family law, elder law, nursing home/Medicaid asset protection, dispute resolution, personal injury, criminal defense and estate law, the firm offers services for businesses and individuals alike.
Louisville Zoo temporarily closes some areas
With recently confirmed cases of avian flu discovered in a Fayette County backyard poultry flock, the Louisville Zoo is taking precautionary measures to keep its bird ambassadors safe and healthy. The Zoo has temporarily closed its public walk-through aviaries and is moving some birds to protected areas out of an abundance of caution. None of the Zoo’s birds are currently showing clinical signs of the disease.
Avian flu or Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, can be contagious in birds and can affect several species, including domestic chickens and turkeys, both in backyard flocks and commercial flocks. Avian flu viruses can be harbored in wild waterfowl and shorebird populations.
The chances of humans becoming infected with this virus is extremely low. There has only been one confirmed case of human infection in the U.S., and that person was involved with culling thousands of infected poultry.
“As always, our highest priority is animal safety and welfare,” said Dan Maloney, Executive Director of the Zoo. “By temporarily closing public access to the aviaries, and moving some birds to indoor areas, we will help ensure the birds’ health for as long as the situation requires. These measures are intended to expressly protect the Zoo birds. Zoo guests are not at risk. Your Zoo continues to be one of the safest places to visit anywhere.”
Until the threat clears, areas closed to guests in the Louisville Zoo include the Forest Bird Trail and the African penguin exhibits in the Islands Pavilion, Steller’s Sea Eagle Aviary in Glacier Run, and Lorikeet Landing in Australia. To prevent co-mingling with wild native waterfowl, the Zoo will be relocating some birds to protected areas including the Chilean flamingos, Dalmatian pelicans, black swans, and bald eagle.
“We’ve been following these developments closely and have a plan to minimize the risk to the Zoo’s birds” said Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, Zoo Senior Veterinarian. “Closing walkthrough aviaries is prudent at this time given the uptick in avian influenza cases in our region”
The Zoo will continue to monitor avian flu findings and update protocols accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.