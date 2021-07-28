Job Fair at WorkOne Office
Southern Indiana Works is hosting a Southern Indiana Advanced Manufacturing Pipeline Job Fair on Thursday Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WorkOne office, 2125 State St., New Albany.
Companies in attendance will include American Fuji Seal, Inc., Niagara, Graphic Packaging International, Cimtech, Silver Creek Leather, KCC Manufacturing, Amatrol, and GKN.
As part of the recent Southern Indiana Advanced Manufacturing Pipeline initiative, participating employers all have immediate hiring needs and will offer Earn & Learn career pathways. Individuals with job offers can expect to start working and earning wages immediately and receive free training leading to a nationally recognized MSSC CPT+ Skill Boss credential. After successfully completing training, employees are guaranteed pay raises and an upward career pathway in advanced manufacturing.
For more details on the event, contact Kathy Erdman at kerdman@dwd.in.gov or call 812-641-6440.
Brick Street Gallery
Brick Street Gallery, 428 East 6th St., New Albany, announce its new exhibition, Transitions Eriko Whittaker's Reflections, opening Aug. 27 and running through Sept. 25. The opening reception will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
All are invited to meet the artists and enjoy this dynamic exhibit featuring the work of six Kentuckiana artists. Exhibiting artists include: Diana Taylor, Eriko Whittaker, Katherine McCadden, Ali Wine, Irene Reed and Shamia Gaither. The show brings together a diverse group of local artists to explore the idea of creating while in flux.
The artists selected, including three alum of the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts, have studio practices that embody the process of change, whether it be personal or creative transformations. While connected through the theme of the show, the artists explore a wide variety of themes, in a range of materials.
Website: brickstreetartstudios.com
Grind 5K Sept. 18
The eighth annual Grind 5k will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 at historic Beck’s Mill, 4433 S. Beck’s Mill Rd. in Salem.
Online registration is now available at www.runreg.com and mail in paper registration is available at www.friendsofbecksmill.com event page (must be postmarked by Aug. 31). Same-day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 8:30 a.m.
The cost is $25.00 and includes breakfast by Shady Patch, snacks and drinks before and after the race. Grind T-shirts will be available to purchase on race day.
All proceeds support the 213-year-old mill site's upkeep and maintenance.
Both run and walk will have a 9 a.m. start time. Awards will be given to both runners and walkers. Awards for runners will be based on top three male/female age groups finishers and male and female overall will receive an award. Walk awards will be the top three overall male and female finishers. Door prizes will be given away as well from many local businesses. Results will be posted on the Grind 5k facebook event page. For questions, call 812-883-5147.
