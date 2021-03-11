Hidden Hare Challenge
This weekend starts the beginning of the Hidden Hare Challenge, sponsored by the New Albany Parks Department and Develop New Albany.
Visit businesses in downtown and uptown New Albany along with New Albany Parks. Find the wooden bunny and take a selfie with it. Tag your photos on social media with @NEWALBANYPARKS and @DEVELOPNEWALBANY
Do five businesses and five parks to be entered into a giveaway. After you complete your selfies... head to Silver Street Park Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to collect your prize.
Prepare for agriculture environmental spills
Farmers, agricultural-related businesses, consultants, spill contractors and other stakeholders are invited to attend a free webinar March 16 at 10 a.m. about the preparation and handling of environmental spills and emergencies in agriculture.
Experts from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), Office of the Indiana State Chemist (OISC), Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), and Purdue Extension will share information on how to properly respond to environmental spills. Jerry Boger from Premier Ag also will share a risk manager's perspective during the webinar.
"What keeps an emergency from becoming a catastrophe? Planning! Manage the situation from becoming worse than it is," said OISC's Fertilizer Administrator Matt Pearson.
For this training, IDEM has partnered with Purdue Extension so farmers can receive Pesticide Applicator Recertification Program (PARP) credit for attending this webinar. The Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council are sponsoring the $10 fee for PARP credits per private applicator who signs up and attends the training.
Registration is open and farmers, agricultural-related businesses, consultants, and spill contractors that would benefit from an overview on spill prevention and response are encouraged to attend. For more information on environmental education opportunities and to register for this program, go to https://www.in.gov/idem/ctap/2471.htm.
Virtual Showcase of Schools
Clarksville Community Schools' Showcase of Schools is going virtual for the first time. In its sixth year, this event usually brings the community into Clarksville School's four buildings over three nights and allows staff the chance to showcase the great work that students accomplish throughout the school year.
Because of the timing in the 2019-20 school year, CCSC was unable to host this event in 2020 – originally scheduled for March 16th, 17th, and 18th. CCSC closed its campus on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each building will have its own dedicated night this year so that families with multiple children will be able to participate in multiple buildings. Clarksville Elementary School's Showcase will be Monday, March 22, Clarksville Middle School's on Tuesday, March 23 and Clarksville High School and Renaissance Academy will have a joint Showcase Wednesday, March 24.
On each day, a webpage dedicated to that building will go live at 8 a.m. featuring interviews with teachers and the principal, building tours, and student artwork. At 6 p.m. that evening, the school will host a live Q & A session with a principal, teacher, parent, and student. There will be giveaways during the Q & A, including Clarksville spirit wear and local gift cards. To view the webpage, go to Clarksvilleschools.org on the day of your showcase.
ServSafe food manager class
Indiana law requires certification of one food handler per food establishment. To help meet this requirement, Purdue Extension Service is offering the ServSafe Food Manager One-day Class and Examination.
ServSafe is a nationally recognized program developed by the food-service industry dedicated to helping the restaurateur prevent food-borne illness potentials. ServSafe is the most universally recognized and accepted course by state, county and municipal health authorities that require sanitation training of food-service managers. ServSafe brings together best practices in food safety, as well as best practices for instruction to meet the industry's changing needs.
The one-day class is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Purdue Extension Office in Harrison County, 247 Atwood St., Corydon. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Class time is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with exam at 4:45 p.m.
The cost is $165 for training, book and exam; $115 for training and exam (no book); or $65 for exam only with proctor.
Pre-register by March 23 to ensure timely delivery of your study manual. Register at https://www.cvent.com/d/fjqz2z. More information is available at extension.purdue.edu or by calling Harrison County Extension Office at 812-738-4236.
Golf scramble
Come join the Southern Indiana Senior Golf League's first scramble at Covered Bridge, 12510 Covered Bridge Road, Sellersburg, Wednesday, March 31. Players should arrive at 8 a.m. for a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
The annual membership fee is $5. The league plays many area golf courses during the season. Due to the COVID-19 restaurant restrictions, there will be no kickoff breakfast this year.
For additional information, call John at 812-280-8720.
Jeffersonville library awarded grant
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has been awarded a Community Read grant from Indiana Humanities to participate in a statewide One State/One Story reading of Jean Thompson's book "The Year We Left Home." Twenty-eight other communities and students at four Indiana colleges will be participating in the reading of this book.
Jean Thompson's 2011 novel offers a sweeping multigenerational look at life in the Midwest over the past several decades. The story follows the Erickson family through the many changes affecting American life at the end of the 20th century, asking readers to consider the enduring, uniting power of place — why we choose to leave and when we decide to come home.
In April 2021, the library will offer a series of four programs based on the book “The Year We Left Home,” most notably on April 14, 19, 21, and 28. More information about these programs will be coming soon. As part of the grant, the library received a substantial number of copies of the book; they are available now for pickup at either library location, while supplies last.
“One State/One Story: The Year We Left Home” is an initiative designed by Indiana Humanities, in partnership with the Indiana State Library and Indiana Center for the Book, to encourage Hoosiers to read and engage deeply with a book as part of a statewide conversation tied to Indiana Humanities' current theme. Learn more at www.IndianaHumanities.org/OneStateOneStory.
The Indiana Center for the Book is a program of the Indiana State Library and an affiliate of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress. It promotes interest in reading, writing, literacy, libraries, and Indiana's literary heritage by sponsoring events and serving as an information resource at the state and local level. Learn more at www.in.gov/library/icb.htm.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville.
