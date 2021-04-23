CFSI welcomes new staff
The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana has announced three new staff members: Melanie Douglas, Kelsey Eilers Lynn and Wes Scott.
Douglas joins the Foundation as the Asset Development Manager. Her previous roles include as Business Development Manager for Commonwealth Engineers, Inc. in Indianapolis and as the Regional Director for the Office of U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly in Jeffersonville. She also was Director of Marketing and Communications for One Southern Indiana in New Albany.
Lynn will be the Donor Services Specialist and Office Administrator. Before joining CFSI, Lynn was the Database Administrator for Mount St. Mary’s Seminary & School of Theology in Wickliffe, Ohio. Before that, she was Events and Development Coordinator for People Working Cooperatively, a housing nonprofit in Cincinnati, as well as Event Manager at 21c Museum Hotels in Cincinnati.
Scott joins the Foundation as Marketing and Communications Officer. He was Marketing Content Developer at Amatrol, Inc. in Jeffersonville. Before Amatrol, Scott taught English and Journalism at Jeffersonville High School and worked with the Boys and Girls Club in New Albany.
“We are thrilled to round out our team with Melanie, Kelsey, and Wes,” said Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “They bring a great deal of knowledge and experience to the Foundation, and their efforts will help us serve our donors and community partners even better than before.”
Coronavirus Food Assistance
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency announced that signup has reopened for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) as part of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. The initial CFAP 2 signup ended on Dec. 11, 2020, but USDA has reopened sign-up for CFAP 2 for at least 60 days beginning April 5, 2021, for producers to apply or make modifications to existing CFAP 2 applications.
CFAP 2 program provides direct financial relief to producers due to market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
“Most of the crops and livestock raised in Indiana, including many of them raised in our area, are eligible commodities for this program,” said Jennifer Blair, County Executive Director for FSA in Harrison, Floyd and Crawford Counties. “If you missed getting an application in last fall, you now have the opportunity to apply for assistance. Our staff will help you through the application process, or if you need to make any modifications to your existing application.”
Row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture and more are eligible for the CFAP 2, including the recent addition of pullets and turfgrass sod. Producers are encouraged to go to farmers.gov/cfap to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each. CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first iteration of the program (CFAP 1) and interested producers must complete a new application to be eligible for payment for CFAP 2.
Blair said producers are encouraged to call the Harrison/Floyd/Crawford County FSA office at (812) 738-8121, ext. 2 for guidance on the process to complete an application. Producers also have the option to go to farmers.gov/cfap and access the online application portal or learn about other application options. A call center is available for producers who would like additional one on one support with the CFAP 2 application process. Call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorizes an increase in CFAP 1 payment rates for cattle. Cattle producers with approved CFAP 1 applications will automatically receive these payments and do not need to submit a new application since payments are based on previously approved CFAP 1 applications. Producers may be asked for additional information depending on how they filed the original application. Information on the additional payment rates for cattle can be found on farmers.gov/cfap.
This act also authorized additional CFAP assistance of $20 per acre for producers of eligible CFAP 2 flat-rate or price trigger commodities. FSA will automatically issue payments to eligible producers based on the eligible acres included on their CFAP 2 applications. Eligible producers do not need to submit a new CFAP 2 application.
FSA has also begun payment processing applications filed as part of the CFAP Additional Assistance program in the following categories:
• Applications filed for pullets and turfgrass sod
• A formula correction for row-crop producer applications to allow producers with a non-Actual Production History (APH) insurance policy to use 100% of the 2019 Agriculture Risk Coverage-County Option (ARC-CO) benchmark yield in the calculation
• Sales commodity applications revised to include insurance indemnities, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program payments, and Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus payments
Additional payments for swine producers and contract growers under CFAP Additional Assistance remain on hold and are likely to require modifications to the regulation as part of the broader evaluation and future assistance; however, FSA will continue to accept applications from interested producers.
Service Center staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools. Because of the pandemic, some USDA Service Centers are open to limited visitors. Contact your Service Center to set up an in-person or phone appointment. Additionally, more information related to USDA’s response and relief for producers can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Clarksville student honors
Jackson Kruer of Clarksville was one of more than 800 students at Central College who would have been honored at the college’s annual Scholarship Celebration on Thursday, April 22. The event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Scholarship Celebration in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. Kruer received the Journey Scholarship. Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college.
Trinity Learning Ministry Accreditation
Trinity Learning Ministry in New Albany has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) — the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.
NAEYC accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments. The mission through Trinity United Methodist Church is to provide high-quality early education and enriching opportunities in a Christian environment for children 2 years old and up to entering kindergarten during the school year. Trinity Learning Ministry has worked since 1980 to provide high quality play based learning, earning NAEYC accreditation four times since 1999. The facility is also an Indiana Paths to Quality Level 4 program. All children are unique and learn best by doing!
To earn NAEYC accreditation, Trinity Learning Ministry went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the ten program standards and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria. NAEYC-accredited programs are always prepared for unannounced quality-assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for five years.
For more information about NAEYC Accreditation, go to the NAEYC website: http://www.naeyc.org.
