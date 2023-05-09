Form, Not Function, A Quilt Art Exhibit
Opening reception for Form Not Function, A Quilt Arts Exhibit, 6 to 8 p.m., May 11 at Carnegie Center for Arts and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany
The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until July 22.
Army Ammunition Plant or ICI Americas Inc. Reunion
Anyone who has ever worked at the old Indiana Army Ammunition Plant or ICI Americas Inc. in Charlestown is invited to attend a reunion luncheon at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the Golden Corral, 1402 Cedar St., Clarksville.
For more information, call Pat Akins at 502-727-8928 or e-mail at greenfield9194@yahoo.com.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a chicken dinner, Friday, May 12, 5 to 7 p.m., at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Terrace Garden Club Plant Sale
The Terrace Garden Club of Jeffersonville will sponsor a plant sale, Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at WesBanco Bank parking lot, corner of Court Avenue and Pearl Street in downtown Jeffersonville.
Rain date will be May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Junior Police Academy
The Clarksville Police Department will sponsor Junior Police Academy, Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to noon at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
The Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Indiana Natural Resources Commission
The Indiana Natural Resources Commission (NRC) will conduct its next bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at Fort Harrison State Park.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. ET at the park’s Garrison Ballroom, 6002 North Post Road, Indianapolis.
The agenda and downloadable related materials are posted at nrc.IN.gov/meetings-and-minutes/current-meeting-agenda.
The NRC is an autonomous board that addresses topics pertaining to the DNR.
Summer Car Cruise
Summer Car Cruise, Friday, May 19, at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will have its May meeting on Tuesday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m.,, in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany,
Kraig McNutt will present the program "In the Hollow of His Hand: The Civil War Experience of the Shaker's of Pleasant Hill, KY." He is a graduate of Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University Southeast (B.A. Philosophy). McNutt is a historian, author, and frequent speaker and presenter for historical societies, Civil War Round Tables, and local history groups. Due to a scheduling conflict, Mr. McNutt is presenting his program this month, rather than in June as originally scheduled. The June 27, 2023, meeting will have retired Judge Glenn Hancock, presenting the program, "New Albany Automobile Dealerships," originally scheduled for May.
The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society's website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Abbey Road on the River
Abbey Road on the River will be Thursday, May 25 through Monday, May 29, at Big Four Station Park. 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
The 2023 Abbey Road on the River will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the festival.
Family Fun Night
First Southern Baptist Church of Clarksville at 215 E. Ettels Lane is hosting a family open gym and family game night on Saturday, May 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The church will provide snacks and board games or people are welcome to bring their own. This is for families, it is not a drop-off children event. For more information, call the church office at 812-288-8217. Additional nights are planned on June 24 and July 29.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Award-winning singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m.
Daryl is a three-time Songwriter of the Year with eight #1 songs and three Song of the Year awards to his credit. Among them is the classic “(Ask the Blind Man) He Saw It All”, the signature song of the southern gospel trio the Booth Brothers. He is from Waverly, Tennessee, and started singing at the age of 15 at Loretta Lynn’s Dude Ranch. He was a member of the Brothers Osborne and The Farm Hands before starting his solo career.
This is event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.indiancreekbc.org or call 812-951-2196. Indian Creek Baptist Church is at 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road, Georgetown.
Baptist Health Floyd offering student volunteer program
Baptist Health Floyd is excited to offer a student volunteer program for teens ages 14-18 in the spring, summer and fall. This program aims to provide opportunity for students, who are considering a career in health care.
Applications are available online. Students will also need to complete the counselor reference form.
Students will be contacted to discuss their application and to set up an interview. During the interview, we will discuss the position and schedule that would be the best match. Students must commit to volunteering for at least six weeks of the session. All new volunteers must complete the pre-volunteer requirements including a TB test, health screening record, and completion of the hospital orientation program, which will be set up by Volunteer Manager Miranda Zimmerman..
The summer 2023 dates are June 12-July 28 with an orientation on June 9. For more information contact Zimmerman at at Miranda.Zimmerman@bhsi.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.