Mommy and Me Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host “Mommy and Me Storytime” on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. This program is perfect for children from 6 months to 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills.
Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This story time is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will also have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
Apple Pruning Workshop
Purdue Extension Floyd County will host an Apple Pruning Workshop on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at a local farm in Floyd County. The workshop will cover how to prune apple trees and what tools to use.
This workshop is free, but you will need to RSVP by Feb. 14 to receive the address of the workshop.
To RSVP, call the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu. This workshop is limited to 15 participants.
The impact of climate change
The Green Team of First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville invites the public to a panel discussion of, “How Climate Change Impacts Indiana Agriculture,” Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.
Hans Schmitz will be lead panelist. He has worked with Purdue Extension in five southern Indiana counties, and is presently Lead Conservation Cropping Systems Agronomist for Purdue Extension and the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative.
Schmitz serves on the leadership team of the North Central Climate Collaborative and as steering committee member and professional development chair of the National Extension Climate Initiative. He lives in Posey County and in his “spare time” assists in the grain and cattle operation of a sixth-generation family farm.
Gary Book, an underwriter for Farm Credit, will be another panelist. In addition to working with young farmers, Gary also works with his brother on an 86-acre family farm near Corydon, raising corn and soybeans.
Kent Yeager, who was agricultural liaison for former U. S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, will be the third panelist. Yeager is affiliated with the Indiana Barn Foundation and also does some farming near Corydon.
Each will speak on the challenges posed by climate change in southern Indiana and will speak from personal experience.
After a break for refreshments, those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask the panelists questions they have about climate and agriculture in the state.
First Presbyterian Church is at 222 Walnut St. in downtown Jeffersonville. Parking and the church entrance are located on the east side of the church.
Wine & Cheese” Event with Live Jazz Music
The Vintage Fire Museum thanks all 2023 Museum members with a free wine and cheese event on Thursday, Feb. 23, 6 to 8 p.m. at the museum. Music will be provided by the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Ensemble.
Those who have not yet purchased or renewed their 2023 membership may do so at the event.
Further information on the Vintage Fire Museum may be found at www.vintagefiremuseum.org.
