University of Evansville Dean's List
The following students from Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties were among nearly 800 named to the The University of Evansville Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester:
Isaac Bates of Charlestown, studying Archaeology; Elizabeth Milholland of Sellersburg, studying Creative Writing; Annabelle Faith of Elizabeth, studying English Education; Haley Dreyer of Sellersburg, studying Music Education; Grace McGuire of Underwood, studying Neuroscience and Psychology; Kayejuan Forte of New Albany, studying Theatre; Hannah Tarr of Floyds Knobs, studying Theatre; Allison Hodgson of Jeffersonville, studying Elementary Education; Elizabeth Siverly of Corydon, studying Exercise Science; Macy Campbell of Georgetown, studying Accounting, and Daniel Setton of Corydon, studying Marketing.
To be placed on the Dean's List each semester, a student must carry a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Dean's List at Olivet Nazarene University
Kathryn Allison of Lanesville, Lydia Coyle of Corydon and Matthew Stepp of Greenville were named to the Dean's List at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL. A student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Down Syndrome of Louisville Car Show
Down Syndrome of Louisville, serving Kentucky and Indiana, will sponsor a car show, Saturday, May 22 at Jim Butner Auto, 125 W. Lewis & Clark Pkwy., Clarksville.
Registration will be from 8 a.m. to noon with judging starting at 10 a.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Registration fee is $25. The owners of the first 100 vehicles will receive a show T-shirt, dash plaque and a goody bag.
The free event is open to the public. Rain date will be June 26.
BMV to close Memorial Day Holiday
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, June 1.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV
