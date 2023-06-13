Clarksville Library Storytime
Clarksville Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, June 16, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children from 6 to 36 months to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This storytime is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends while moms and caregivers connect and socialize.
Juneteenth Celebration Weekend
A Juneteenth Festival will be June 16 and 17 at the NoCo Arts District in downtown Jeffersonville. The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days.
Juneteenth Jazz Concert
On Friday, June 16, the Carnegie Center for Art and History will host a free, all-ages Jazz Concert presented by the Jamey Aebersold Jazz quartet from noon to 1:15 p.m. celebrating Juneteenth. The audience will be invited to consider “what is jazz?” and participate in a conversation about how Juneteenth and jazz go hand in hand.
The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet consists of Jamey Aebersold on sax, Wade Honey on piano, Tyrone Wheeler on bass, and Jonathan Higgins on drums. Registration for this event is encouraged, patrons may reserve their seat by going to the events page of the Carnegie Center’s website: carnegiecenter.org
Cornhole Tournament at Shrine Club
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 16 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Outdoor Book Sale
Find incredible deals on books at the Friends of the Library’s upcoming Outdoor Book Sale. This book sale will take place on Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to noon in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
Discover thousands of fiction books, mysteries, and classics. The Collector’s Corner will feature hundreds of unique literary treasures. New books will be brought out throughout the sale.
All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library. Only cash or checks is accepted. Rain date, Saturday, June 24.
Learn About Medicare
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to learn about Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Tuesday, June 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who would like a refresher.
There will be a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Join us for one or both sessions!
For more information on these or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clarksville Library will host a feature film
The Clarksville Library will host a feature film on Saturday, June 17, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s film is about the epic quest of a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m.at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road; Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
Program Title: “Mary Todd (Lincoln), Henry Clay, and a Pony”
Come join award-winning historian and author Donna McCreary as she shares an in-depth look at one of the stories from Mary Lincoln’s childhood. True? Fiction? McCreary will explain the research process that enabled her to answer many questions in her new book, “Mary Lincoln Demystified: Frequently Asked Questions about Abraham’s Wife,” which recently won a Superior Achievement Award (Scholarly Book Category) from the Illinois State Historical Society.
Donna has portrayed Mary Lincoln in hundreds of performances and lectures over more than 30 years. Her intimate and devoted research will offer a new and unique portrait of this most tragic First Lady.
The Clark Grant Historical Society can still use some donations for installing the two front doors for the historic Thomas Downs House.
For more information, contact Sue Koetter, president, at 812-294-4080 or 502-386-8885.
