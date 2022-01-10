Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, will host toddler story times in January on Thursdays, Jan. 13 and 27 at 10:30 a.m. This event is for children 4 and younger and their caregivers. Children will enjoy stories, songs, dancing, crafts, and an activity with Mrs. Q that could be games, finger painting, crafts, or even play dough.
These story times will also be offered virtually through Zoom on the same days at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 812-285-5640 or stop by the library.
Balanced Living Health class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an in-person Balanced Living Health Class with Frances Hunter, Thursday, Jan. 20 from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the library, 211 East Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
Hunter, who works closely with Pastor Joseph Quiles, will discuss two topics: These Doctors Still Make House Calls and Healthy Weight Helps. With health-care costs soaring, you will learn easy, inexpensive tips for reducing illness, improving mental and physical health, and lowering your risk for chronic disease.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Spring Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registration for the 2022 Spring Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) and Story Hour (ages 3-5 years) programs. These programs will be for seven weeks in February and March beginning Jan. 31.
Go to the library’s website — www.clarkco.lib.in.us — for dates and times or call your local branch library: Charlestown Library — 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library — 812-246-4493, Henryville Library — 812-294-4246, New Washington Library — 812-293-4577 and Borden Library — 812-258-9041.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
The Chili & Brew Bonanza will be on “TWOS-DAY,” Feb. 22, 2022 (2.22.22) at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Jeffersonville.
The evening will consists of chili and brew samples, silent auction, and lots of fun. Table sponsorships for businesses and organizations available. Tickets go on sale soon. Contact Jeffersonville Main Street for more information.
