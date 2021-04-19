Shakespeare in the Parks
Kentucky Shakespeare announces the return of the free SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS tour this spring. The seven-actor, 90-minute production of ROMEO AND JULIET will tour multiple parks in Indiana and Kentucky through May.
The production will be at Big Four Station Park, 215 W. Chestnut Street, Jeffersonville on Saturday, April 24 at 7 p.m. The presentation will be sponsored by the City of Jeffersonville, Mayor Mike Moore, Jeffersonville Public Art Commission and Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana.
The production will be at Riverfront Amphitheatre, 201 E. Water St., New Albany, Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. This presentation is sponsored by the City of New Albany, Mayor Jeff Gahan and Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana.
The production is directed by Amy Attaway, Kentucky Shakespeare’s Associate Artistic Director.
“We’re telling this timeless story of Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers at the breath-taking pace of falling in love, with the super-charged stakes of ancient feuds in the modern day.” She added, “We programmed this play before anyone had heard of COVID-19, but the play resonates remarkably well in the present moment. It turns out a play about two smart and fearless young people being kept apart for reasons no one quite understands is the perfect story for the time.”
Audience members are required to adhere to mask mandates and are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets for this free, socially-distanced, family-friendly community event.
Tacos and Trivia Night
The LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana is hosting its 10th Tacos and Trivia Night on Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. This will be the first time the event is virtual.
This event will be interactive with teams using Zoom Breakout rooms to answer trivia questions from all sorts of categories. There will be prizes for first, second and third place as well as for best team name (voted on by the audience).
New this year will be taco party packs and margarita bundles available for purchase and pick up.
Help support LifeSpring Foundation’s community health care initiatives across southern Indiana, such as the vaccine education campaign, furnishings for apartments for homeless individuals and families, nature therapy and outdoor activity therapy programs in Scott and Dubois counties, scholarships for high school seniors and middle schoolers and many more.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.lifespringtrivia.com or contact Shelley Dewig, fundraising and development coordinator, at 812-206-1209.
ServSafe food class, exam
Indiana law requires certification of one food handler per food establishment. To help meet this requirement, Purdue Extension Service is offering the ServSafe Food Manager One-day Class and Examination.
ServSafe is a nationally recognized program developed by the foodservice industry dedicated to helping the restaurateur prevent foodborne illness potentials. ServSafe is the most universally recognized and accepted course by state, county and municipal health authorities that require sanitation training of foodservice managers.
The one-day class is scheduled for Friday, May 21, 2021 at Purdue Polytechnic Bldg., 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany and is hosted by Purdue Extension Floyd County. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Class time is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with exam at 4:45 p.m.
The cost is $165 for training, book and exam; $115 for training and exam (no book); or $65 for exam only with proctor.
Pre-register by May 13 to ensure timely delivery of study manual. Register at https://www.cvent.com/d/cjqcv8. More information is available at extension.purdue.edu or by calling Floyd County Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
New Albany Youth Triathlon
A Youth Triathlon will be at 3:30 p.m. July 25 at New Albany YMCA and the Greenway for ages 6-15. The New Albany Seventh-day Adventist Church will host the event in conjunction with sponsoring businesses and clubs. Register for the Youth Triathlon at YouthTriathlon.net.
There will be a free six-week triathlon training leading up to the race day, in which young people will build healthy friendships, practice swimming, biking, and running, and have a short health lifestyle talk. Those who complete the training will receive a free new bike to continue the habit of exercise they started during the training time. Registration is free for the first 50 participants to sign up and participate.
Registration is now open. If you would like to sponsor a child, volunteer or participate, go to YouthTriathlon.net or call Jenni 706-936-1795 for more information.
The free six-week training begins June 6 with registration deadline May 31. Deadline to register for the July 25 race is July 18.
For more information, e-mail jenni@youthtriathloh.net or call 706-936-1795.
Hawk Alfredson artwork at Jeff library
The artwork of International Artist Hawk Alfredson is now on display at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library and will continue until Monday, May 31, 2021.
Swedish-born Alfredson’s painting style has been labeled as Surrealism, Magic Realism, Symbolist and Fantastic art and even Pansurrealism. The Tim Faulkner Gallery in Louisville, KY exhibits his work on an ongoing basis.
Alfredson moved to New York City in 1995 and lived and painted there in the historic Chelsea Hotel. In addition to Alfredson, the hotel has been the home of numerous artists, writers, and musicians through the years. The Chelsea Girls, which can be found at the library, is a work of historical fiction released in 2019 and written by nationally bestselling author Fiona Davis. Her novel brings the Chelsea Hotel to life for Alfredson and the artistically creative ones who settled there before him.
The exhibit will be available during normal hours of operation in the second-floor gallery of the main library at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Invasive Plant Tool Share Program
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District recently received $500 from the Indiana Forestry Educational Foundation to create a “bucketful” of resources to help homeowners remove invasive plant species from their properties.
The District’s Harmful Invasives Removal Project Tool Share Program will make tools accessible to landowners who may put off treating their invasives because they lack the equipment or tools to do the work. Now they can easily borrow the equipment they need and get the job done!
The District was able to purchase an extensive collection of equipment with the funds from the forestry foundation. Each bucket kit includes dabbers, a handsaw, loppers, spray bottle for herbicide mixing (herbicide not included), safety glasses, and disposable gloves. A Calendar of Control is also included to detail best method of control, herbicide recommendation and application rates, and best season for control.
Anyone in Clark County is eligible to borrow a bucket! Contact the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District office at 812-256-2330, ext. 3, to reserve your bucket. A deposit of $20 is required at time of checkout (refunded when buckets are returned). Once checked out, buckets need to be returned clean.
Not sure what kind of invasive species you have on your property? No problem! Request a free landowner survey by contacting Kaila Knies at 812-631-7913 or by email at Kaila@sicim.info.
Clark County Homemakers Scholarship
The Clark County Extension Homemakers are offering two scholarships of up to $500 each to any qualified Clark County resident. One will be given to a high school senior (boy or girl); and one to any other person who would like to complete their education or upgrade their vocational skills.
Preference will be given to a person studying at an undergraduate level. Scholarships will be awarded with regard to academic and extra-curricular activities such as community involvement.
Applications may be picked up at the Purdue Extension-Clark County Office at the 4-H fairgrounds, 9608 Highway 62, Charlestown, Indiana or downloaded at http://www.ag.purdue.edu/counties/clark/ or contact Lori Rice at loririce@purdue.edu to have one emailed to you.
All applications must be postmarked or delivered to the address below by May 15, 2021.
Metro Manufacturing Alliance
The Metro Manufacturing Alliance of One Southern Indiana will present a morning of industry thought leadership, peer-to-peer networking and practical take-aways prepared and presented exclusively for manufacturers by manufacturers. The event will be from 7:30 a.m. until noon, Wednesday, May 12, at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
The featured keynote speaker will be Matt Havens, founder of Matt Havens Speaking, who brings simple yet profound solutions to companies, associations, and small businesses across North America. His stated mission is to put perspective into action — both professionally and personally — by helping audiences focus less on what divides us and focus more on the bonds that pull all humans together.
Also on the speaker’s stage will be Rami Goldratt, CEO of Goldratt Group, the leading organization in Theory Of Constraints implementations. With his father, Dr. Eliyahu Goldratt, he developed the Theory of Constraints Insights, a self-learning product for applications in Operations, Finance & Measurements, Project Management & Engineering and Distribution and Supply Chain.
In addition to Havens’ keynote and Goldratt’s presentation will be a session by Douglas Kent, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Alliances, Association for Supply Chain Management. Kent oversees ASCM’s global partners and is responsible for growing and strengthening global strategic alliances. His areas of expertise include SCOR®-based transformations, supply chain strategy and segmentation, supply chain planning, enterprise risk optimization and supply chain visibility.
The Title And MMA Founding Sponsor for the 2021 Manufacturing Summit is Harding Shymanski. The Speaker And MMA Gold Sponsor is PNC. The Venue Sponsor is the KFC Yum! Center. The CEO Luncheon Sponsor is German American Bank, and the Breakfast Sponsor is Ivy Tech Community College. Silver Sponsors include PayFWDs, Northern Continental Logistics, KYANA Packaging, Superb IPC and Makarios Consulting, LLC. The Koetter Group is MMA Presenting Sponsor, and Mariner Wealth Advisors is MMA Platinum Sponsor.
The Metro Manufacturing Alliance is a forum through 1si in which manufacturing owners and managers meet with their peers, discuss common issues and successes and listen to timely presentations on topics that apply exclusively to manufacturers.
Coronavirus Food Assistance
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency announced that signup has reopened for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) as part of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. The initial CFAP 2 signup ended on Dec. 11, 2020, but USDA has reopened sign-up for CFAP 2 for at least 60 days beginning April 5, 2021, for producers to apply or make modifications to existing CFAP 2 applications.
CFAP 2 program provides direct financial relief to producers due to market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
“Most of the crops and livestock raised in Indiana, including many of them raised in our area, are eligible commodities for this program,” said Jennifer Blair, County Executive Director for FSA in Harrison, Floyd and Crawford Counties. “If you missed getting an application in last fall, you now have the opportunity to apply for assistance. Our staff will help you through the application process, or if you need to make any modifications to your existing application.”
Row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture and more are eligible for the CFAP 2, including the recent addition of pullets and turfgrass sod. Producers are encouraged to go to farmers.gov/cfap to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each. CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first iteration of the program (CFAP 1) and interested producers must complete a new application to be eligible for payment for CFAP 2.
Blair said producers are encouraged to call the Harrison/Floyd/Crawford County FSA office at (812) 738-8121, ext. 2 for guidance on the process to complete an application. Producers also have the option to go to farmers.gov/cfap and access the online application portal or learn about other application options. A call center is available for producers who would like additional one on one support with the CFAP 2 application process. Call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorizes an increase in CFAP 1 payment rates for cattle. Cattle producers with approved CFAP 1 applications will automatically receive these payments and do not need to submit a new application since payments are based on previously approved CFAP 1 applications. Producers may be asked for additional information depending on how they filed the original application. Information on the additional payment rates for cattle can be found on farmers.gov/cfap.
This act also authorized additional CFAP assistance of $20 per acre for producers of eligible CFAP 2 flat-rate or price trigger commodities. FSA will automatically issue payments to eligible producers based on the eligible acres included on their CFAP 2 applications. Eligible producers do not need to submit a new CFAP 2 application.
FSA has also begun payment processing applications filed as part of the CFAP Additional Assistance program in the following categories:
• Applications filed for pullets and turfgrass sod
• A formula correction for row-crop producer applications to allow producers with a non-Actual Production History (APH) insurance policy to use 100% of the 2019 Agriculture Risk Coverage-County Option (ARC-CO) benchmark yield in the calculation
• Sales commodity applications revised to include insurance indemnities, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program payments, and Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus payments
Additional payments for swine producers and contract growers under CFAP Additional Assistance remain on hold and are likely to require modifications to the regulation as part of the broader evaluation and future assistance; however, FSA will continue to accept applications from interested producers.
Service Center staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools. Because of the pandemic, some USDA Service Centers are open to limited visitors. Contact your Service Center to set up an in-person or phone appointment. Additionally, more information related to USDA’s response and relief for producers can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
