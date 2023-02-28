University of Maryland Global Campus
More than 9,800 University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC, located in Adalphi, MD.
Two of the students include Olivia Cloutier of Floyds Knobs and Brittany Moore of Charlestown.
UMGC was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, the university enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.
Middle Tennessee State University
Local scholar Lois Endris of Floyds Knobs is among more than 5,920 Middle Tennessee State University students recognized on the latest dean’s list for their academic achievements for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours. Endris is majoring in Nursing at the Murfreesboro university.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime
The Clarksville Library will host Beyond Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, March 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. This month the speaker will examine the tragic case dubbed the “Texas Love Triangle” by ABC’s 20/20. Learn about a local high school football coach from Katy, Texas, twice convicted of his pregnant wife’s murder.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime is a monthly program that examines notorious true crime cases in the United States. The group will explore how the criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in discussions and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content discussed, this program is for adults 18 and older.
Kentucky Shakespeare offers Stage Combat Workshop
The Floyd County Library will host a free Stage Combat Workshop led by Kentucky Shakespeare on Saturday, March 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the library’s auditorium at 180 West Spring St., New Albany. This workshop is open to all youth in grades 5-12 and will teach participants how to safely perform a staged fight using hand-to-hand combat and swordplay.
Through the class, students will learn the fundamental techniques to protect the actor and the instrument when engaged in dramatic physical encounters, while also developing their own artistic exploration. Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call 812-944-8464.
This session is part one of a four-part series, which will include an additional night to watch “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The final workshop will involve creating favorite scenes of a chosen play, using props, staged combat, and dances. Participants will also receive a free copy of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (No Fear Shakespeare edition).
Full Moon Hike
Full Moon Hike, Saturday, March 4, 8 p.m. at Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown. The hike will be on Trail 3.
Falls of the Ohio Exhibit
Interpreting “A history of Life” exhibit, 3 p.m., Sunday, March 5, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville. This temporary exhibit will be in the River Room.
