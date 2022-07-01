Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 8 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity. The next dinner will be Friday, Aug. 12.
Double H Square Dance Club
Double H Square Dance Club welcomes visitors, couples and singles to the following free square dances: July 9, July 23 and July 30 and Aug. 13, all starting at 7 p.m. at Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall St., Jeffersonville. Come experience the exercise and social activities of Square Dancing. For more information, contact Paul at 740-441-5050 or just come.
Vacation Bible School
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 301 Gospel Rd., Charlestown, will sponsor Vacation Bible School with the theme “Mystery Island,” 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15. For registration information call 812-256-3053 or go to prbaptistchurch.org
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Conversation about Books, Tuesday, July 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds in the Food Stand Building, 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
Clark County 4-H Fair
The Clark County 4-H Fair is July 15-23 at the Clark County 4-H Center, 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The nine-day event has something for everyone.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, July 16, beginning at 10 p.m. on Trail 3.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 3 p.m., July 16, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., July 17, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Vacation Bible School
Vacation Bible School is returning to Calvary Christian Church, 605 S. Norman Dr., Sellersburg. The five-day, time-travel blast is for kids age four to entering seventh grade. Dates are July 17-21, 6:30-9 p.m. Don't miss this no-cost week of music, funny skits, games, snacks, crafts, and deep lessons from God's Word.
For more information, call 812-246-4383 or send an email to: inquire@calvarychristianchurch.com
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., July 23, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
9th Annual Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards Seeking Nominations
Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services, Inc. will host the 9th Annual Jamey Aebersold Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards Dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Calumet Club in New Albany. Our Place is seeking nominations from Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Washington, and Scott Counties. Please consider nominating someone. The nomination can come from an individual or a group nominating an individual within their group or organization. Submissions need to be received by July 22. Nominations forms are available online at www.ourplaceinc.org.
While Red Ribbon Week is celebrated in October, the Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards will acknowledge those who have made a significant contribution toward the education, prevention, intervention and treatment of drug and alcohol abuse in our community year-round. This is a devastating problem for many families and while the tragedies often get acknowledged, the everyday work of those trying to prevent and intervene with this issue is often overlooked. The awards are given in honor of Jamey Aebersold and his continued commitment in this area. If chosen for this award, recipients will be honored by their peers and friends at a dinner and ceremony.
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be July 16. The special Saturday night will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m. Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Floyd County Parks Department Summer concerts
Outdoor concert, 7 p.m. at Sam Peden Park, 3037 Grant Line Rd., New Albany, Saturday, July 23.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., July 31, Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
