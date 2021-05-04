IU Southeast Commencement
Indiana University Southeast will award 874 degrees at its 53rd Commencement ceremony next week. Commencement will be at 10 a.m., Monday, May 10, at the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County Amphitheater on the IU Southeast campus.
In-person attendance at the ceremony will be limited to graduates only, while family and friends are invited to attend commencement virtually.
In addition to spring 2021 graduates, members of the Class of 2020 are also invited to participate in the ceremony.
The Class of 2021 is made up of 856 candidates, including 734 bachelor’s degrees, 134 master’s degrees and six associate degrees.
The Class of 2021 ranges in age from 19 to 65 and is from 35 Indiana counties, 15 U.S. states and 19 countries of origin. Thirty-one percent of these candidates will become the first in their families to attain an undergraduate degree, and 49 are graduating with 4.0 grade point averages.
More than 35,000 IU Southeast degrees have been awarded since 1968. Nearly 80% of graduates remain in Indiana and the Louisville metropolitan area.
A livestream of the 2021 commencement ceremony will be available on May 10 at commencement.iu.edu. The video will also be available for viewing after the ceremony.
Movies in the Park next week
Movies in the Park are the first Friday of the month, May through October, at Clarksville’s Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. All movies begin at sundown. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.
• May 7, Mary Poppins
• June 4, Croods: A New Age
• July 2, The Wizard of Oz
• Aug. 6, The Mighty Ducks
• Sept. 3, Raya and the Last Dragon
• Oct. 1, Jurassic Park
Summer Concert Schedule
Jeffersonville Riverstage at the Overlook and Terraced Lawn, 100 W. Riverside Dr, Jeffersonville. All concerts start at 7 p.m. on Friday evenings, June 4 through Aug. 6. Lawn opens at 6 p.m.
• June 4 — The Crachers
• June 11— From Paris
• June 18 — Sheryl Rouse as Tina Turner
• June 25 — 100 % Poly
• July 2 — Thunderstruck
• July 9 — Fan Fave Friday
• July 16 — Velcro Pygmies
• July 23, A12 — Jimmy Buffett Tribute
• July 30-31 — Jeff Goes Country
(July 30 — Chris Janson and Clayton Anderson)
(July 31 — Timmy Dunn, Robyn Ottolini and Canaan Cox)
• Aug. 6 — Juice Box Heroes
Coca-Cola Twilight Cinema
Coca-Cola Twilight Cinema, Saturdays, June 5 through Aug. 7 at Jeffersonville Riverstage at the Overlook and Terraced Lawn, 100 W. Riverside Dr, Jeffersonville. Lawn opens at 7 p.m. with movies starting at 8:30 p.m.
• June 5 — Trolls World Tour
• June 19 — Dolittle
• July 1 — Throwback Thursday: Viewers Choice
• July 10 — The Croods: A New Age
• July 24 — The Secret Garden
• Aug. 7 — Sonic the Hedgehog
Concerts in Warder Park
Concerts in Warder Park, 109 E.Court Avenue, Jeffersonville. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. on Friday evenings, July 9 through Aug. 17. No food will be served but soda and water will be available to purchase.
• July 9 — Revinylize
• July 16 — River Cities Concert Band
• July 23 — The Wulfe Bros.
• July 30 — Ovation Orchestra
• Aug. 6 — TBA
• Aug. 13 TBA
• Aug. 20, TBA
• Aug. 27 — Cloigheann Irish Band
USDA-Indiana Farm Service Agency
The Harrison/Floyd/Crawford County Service Center, 1855 Gardner Lane NW, Corydon, is now open to limited visitors by appointment only. The staff also continues to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools. Contact the office at 812-738-8121 to make an in-person or phone appointment.
K of C Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a chicken dinner, dine-in or carry-out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 14, at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw. Cost, $9 per person for white meat and $8 for dark meat.
A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Plant sale Saturday
A plant sale will be Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wesbanco parking lot, Court Street in Jeffersonville. The sale is sponsored by Terrace Garden Club of Jeffersonville.
Carnegie Center of Art and History Quilt Art
The Carnegie Center for Art and History presents the 17th annual Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie, featuring art quilts selected by guest jurors Denise Mucci Furnish, Valerie Goodwin and Dan Olfe. The exhibition opens Friday, May 14, 2021 and continues through July 17, 2021.
Since its founding in 2004, this exhibition has become one of the premiere exhibitions of contemporary art quilts in the nation. Form, Not Function is juried each year by a rotating panel of fiber artists & art professionals, who consider the originality, design, technique and craftsmanship of the submitted works. This year, 23 art quilts were selected from 358 works submitted by more than 150 artists from across the United States.
The exhibit will open with a reception on May 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature complimentary wine, individually-packaged appetizers and live music from the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Charlestown Library Summer Programs
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is now registering for the Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17 -35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years-old) and K-5th Grade Summer Art Programs. These programs will be four weeks in June beginning June 7. Go to the library’s website — www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library — Charlestown Library at 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library at 812-246-4493, Henryville Library at 812-294-4246, New Washington Library at 812-293-4577 and Borden Library at 812-258-9041.
Food and Beverage Week
Perfectly Planned Kentuckiana with Board & You Bistro and Wine Bar are excited to bring another food and beverage week to Southern Indiana. With the dates moved to May 31- June 6, 2021 several participating restaurants throughout Southern Indiana will be offering a taco special and cocktail creation with Hornito’s Tequila. Included thus far are Board & You Bistro and Wine Bar, Boomtown Kitchen, The 1894 Lodge, The Exchange, Pints & Union, The Portage House and Pearl Street Taphouse.
The beneficiary of this event will be Develop New Albany and a portion of all sponsorships will go to them. First Savings Bank has joined Taco’s and Tequila week as the supporting sponsor and their support of the community, their employees, their customers and their shareholders are superior. “During the pandemic, our communities felt the impact of not being able to hold events such as Tacos and Tequila. As Southern Indiana begins to open back up, we are happy to support an event that will make an impact on local Floyd County businesses and Develop New Albany,.” said Larry Myers, President & CEO, First Savings Bank.
The deadline for restaurants or sponsors to join will be Monday, May 10, 2021. Patrons who participate in Taco week will be able to submit their map card with stamps to participating restaurants for a chance to win a first and second place prize of gift cards to those restaurants. Like our Facebook page to stay up to date on those participating restaurants and a chance to win a gift card to join in on the fun. A gift card giveaway is done weekly on Facebook @TacosandTequilaAWeekofTuesdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.