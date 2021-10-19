Hallelujah Carnival
Resurrection Life Church, 2804 Blackiston Mill Rd., Clarksville, will sponsor a Hallelujah Carnival, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 on the church grounds. This has been designed to be a safe and fun time for the whole family and everything is free. Lots of candy, games, bouncies, food and prizes.
Free Film Presentation
The Green Team of First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville, invites the public to a free film presentation, “The Story of Stuff,” on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. The film is about getting control of possessions, before “stuff” takes on a life of its own.
The film will be shown at the church, 222 Walnut Street in downtown Jeffersonville. Parking is on the east side of the church where the building entrance is located.
Following the film, Jessica Maudlin Phelps, Associate for Sustainable Living and Earth Care Concerns of the Presbyterian Church (USA), will lead a brief discussion in the sanctuary.
Masking in the church is required to protect everyone’s safety.
For more information, contact the church office, 812-283-8606 or 1stprez@1stprez.org for more information.
Clark County Homemakers
The Clark County Extension Homemakers council meeting was Oct. 12 at the Extension Office. The meeting was called to order by Orelyn Hallows, president. Discussion for the day was finalizing plans for the annual Fall Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Clark County 4-H Center Community Building, 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. There will be food and shopping the booths for handcrafted items.
