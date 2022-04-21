Junior Police Academy
Clarksville Police Department Junior Police Academy will be 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
The Clarksville Police Department is searching for brave young volunteers to participate in the “Junior Police Academy.” During this event, kids 5 to 10 will get the chance to participate in a mini police training camp made up of fun games and activities. They will also learn from Clarksville Police Officers and check out some cool police vehicles and equipment. With pre-registration, all children will receive a T-shirt, and the day will conclude with a ceremony swearing in the newest Junior Police Officers.
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, April 30 at the center. The program will be Derby activities.
This event is the last Saturday of every month
Chocolate Lovers Stroll
The annual Chocolate Lovers Stroll celebrating the small businesses in downtown Jeffersonville will be Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street allows you to sample chocolates while you shop and dine in downtown Jeffersonville. Plus, you’ll get a small box of chocolates at registration to kick off your chocolate tastings.
Get information and tickets online or in person at Schimpff’s Confectionery. Tickets are $12 plus $1.50 fee online or $12 at Schimpff’s.
”Finally!’ to appear at Culbertson Baptist
“FINALLY!” a Gospel Music Celebration presented by Dr. Roosevelt Escalante Jr. and Elevated Praise will be at Culbertson Baptist Church, 4007 Grantline Road, New Albany, at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022. The renowned Dr. Escalante, who is no stranger to Southern Indiana where he has led numerous Gospelfests in area high schools, is associate professor of music and associate director of choral activities at Morehead State University.
Dr. Escalante, an avid conductor, pianist, jazz/gospel vocalist, composer and arranger of Gospel Music, has held numerous music ministry positions and has an extensive international presence conducting concerts and master classes, most recently in Brazil and Costa Rica. Many of Dr. Escalante’s graduates are pursuing successful music careers and his students have appeared as finalists on America’s Got Talent, The Voice, and other talent-search programs. Elevated Praise is an ensemble comprised of Morehead State University students and alumni who sang in MSU’s Black Gospel Ensemble. Elevated Praise began as a select group of Dr. Escalante’s most skilled singers chosen to travel with him to choral engagements.
The group disbanded during the pandemic, but is “FINALLY” reunited for this Gospel music celebration. “FINALLY!” is free to the public; a goodwill offering will be collected.
Sellersburg American Legion dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a chicken dinner, all-you-can-eat fried chicken, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, May 1, at the post home.
Sheep and Goat Health Field Day
Purdue Cooperative Extension Service will conduct a Sheep and Goat Health field day on Saturday, May 7. The Southern Indiana site will be the Purdue Agricultural Center, 11371 East Purdue Farm Road, Dubois, IN.
The program will start at 10 a.m. and conclude by 3 pm. The fee to attend is $40 and that includes lunch and training materials.
This program will feature Purdue Extension Educators discussing one of the major issues of small ruminant care, parasitic worms. This will include a hands-on animal evaluation session. Additionally local veterinarians will present information on first aid for sheep and goats and general health management issues. Purdue Educators will follow with information about pasture management.
Registration is limited to 25 and can be done at least one week prior to the event at this web site: https://cvent.me/N37kAR
Additional information can be obtained from Sara Dzimianski, Extension Educator, Perry County at this e-mail sdzimian@purdue.edu and Mark Kepler, Extension Educator, Fulton County at mkepler@purdue.edu.
Sellersburg American Legion breakfast
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a Mother’s Day breakfast, Sunday, May 8 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the post home. Mothers eat free, all others, $10 each.
Charlestown Alumni Association scholarships
The Charlestown Alumni Association will award at least three scholarships this year to qualified senior members of the Class of 2022. Seniors should go to their “Class of 2022 Power School Learning Page” and follow the link to Charlestown Alumni Scholarship. Please follow the directions found there.
Applications with required documentation are due back to the Alumni Association by May 10, 2022.
Sellersburg American Legion evening of music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music with Willis Tucker and Pat Crawford, Friday, May 13, from 8 to 10 p.m. at the post home.
Blood Drive
American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, May 13 in the lower hall of the Sellersburg American Legion, 412 N. New Albany Street. A free tote will be given to donors.
Army Ammunition Plant or ICI America reunion
The old Army Ammunition Plant or ICI America in Charlestown will sponsor a reunion dinner, 1 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 1402 Cedar St., Clarksville.
For more information call Pat Akins at 502-727-8928 or e-mail greenfield9194@yahoo.com. Each individual will be response for their meal.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carryout, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
LifeSpring Foundation hosting Boots & Bling Gala
The LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana will host its newly revamped gala, Boots & Bling, on Thursday, May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Huber’s Barn #1 at Joe Huber’s Family Farm and Restaurant, 2421 Engle Rd., Borden.
There will be live entertainment and line dancing lessons taught by Artie Dean Harris Band, dream vacation and Bling Bling raffles, wine and bourbon pulls and more. Guests are encouraged to dress for the theme. A buffet will be provided by Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant. Additionally, the 2022 Impact Awards that honor community will be presented. LifeSpring Health Systems is the state-designated community mental health center in 11 Southern Indiana counties and a Federally Qualified Health Center. LifeSpring serves more than 13,000 clients annually by providing a comprehensive spectrum of behavioral health care services. To learn more, go to LifeSpring’s website at www.lifespringhealthsystems.org.
Proceeds from the Boots & Bling Gala will support the work of LifeSpring Health Systems and other organizations that strive to improve and sustain the quality of life in our communities.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.lifespringgala.org or contact Shelley Dewig, Fundraising and Development Coordinator, at 812-206-1209. Tickets are $75 per person, or $750 for a table of eight.
Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance
The 136th annual Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance will be Saturday June 11, 2022. The reunion will be at The Tri County Shrine Club at 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville. Deadline of May 25, 2022 is an absolute. There will be no tickets sold after deadline or at the door.
Any alumni who did not receive a reservation form can pick one up at the Charlestown Township Trustee’s office at 322 Main Cross Street, Charlestown. Reservation forms can also be downloaded from the Charlestown Alumni website at https://charlestown alumni.online/invitation/ or email at chsalumni@aol.com. You may also contact Tammie at 502-424-8354 with questions.
