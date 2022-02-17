Chili & Brew Bonanza postponed
The Chili & Brew Bonanza sponsored by Jeffersonville Main Street, scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Jeffersonville, has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus. The organization still plans to have the event in 2022. Watch https://www.jeffmainstreet.org/ for updates.
Emerson College dean’s list
Emily Geldermann of Henryville is among the students named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
Geldermann is majoring in Design/Technology and is a member of the Class of 2022. Emerson College is located in Boston MA
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will host an opening reception for the upcoming exhibit, Mike Ratterman Sculptures, Friday, Feb. 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the gallery.
His exhibit will continue through April 9. The gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. and also by appointment. For more information call 502-649-3320.
St. Anthony Food Pantry
Open Pantry is held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Intake procedures for the Food Pantry: photo ID, proof of residency (copy of recent bill that shows address) and most recent utility bill (landline phone, gas, water, electric).
The Open Food Pantry is on the second and last Tuesday of each month. For more information, call St. Anthony Parish at 812-283-8447.
Bird Feeder Craft
Come to the library to make a bird feeder out of popsicle sticks and take home some bird feed to enjoy birds from your backyard! Adults 18 and older. All materials will be provided. Registration is required. Register from the library calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
Borden: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6-7 pm
Sellersburg: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6-7 pm
Henryville: Thursday, February 24, 6-7 p.m.
‘Poor Farm’ topic of February meeting
The February meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring St.
Victor Megenity will present the program “Floyd County Poor Farm.” Megenity is a retired educator of the New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation and now is vice president of the Floyd County Historical Society. Megenity has been a strong advocate for the preservation of the Floyd County Home.
Due to COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended. The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
African American life and culture program
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation is sponsoring an evening of exploration and history as you take a look at the Ohio River and the Falls of the Ohio area’s connection to African American life and culture. From the Underground Railroad to the influence of music, hear from three local historians as they walk us through impactful moments of time that our river acted as a passageway for life and culture. The program will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Guests will be Pam Peters, author of “The Underground Railroad in Floyd County;” Jeanne Burke, historian and director of the Clark County History Museum and Michael Jones an award-winning journalist, author, and music historian.
After the panel discussion, you’ll be able to enjoy a cocktail social hour and the Interpretive Center’s exhibits. Registration for this event is only $15 and free for members of the Falls of the Ohio Foundation.
RSVP at www.fallsoftheohio.org or call 812-283-4999.
Retired Federal Employees
The New Albany chapter of NARFE will meet Feb. 23 in the party room at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. All active and retired federal employees, spouses or survivors are welcome to attend. Reservations are not required.
For more details, call President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
JHS Alumni lunch
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni lunch will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
All JHS Alumni and spouses are invited. Any questions, call Peggy Mode Metzger (55) at 502-931-0190.
Invasive Species workshop
Purdue Extension Floyd County and the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District are hosting a four-part Invasive Species workshop starting on Feb. 28. During this four-night event there will be an introduction to invasive species, talk about reporting, recording, and tracking invasive species, learning about native plants for Indiana landscapes, and finding out which invasive species we will find in our home landscapes.
This program is in-person on Feb. 28, March 2, March 7, and March 9 from 6-8 p.m. at The Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County, 3000 Technology Ave.
Space is limited to the first 15 people to sign up. Participants in the program will receive a surprise tool for helping prevent the spread of invasive species.
To register for this free event, call the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson by Feb. 21 at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
Art Sessions at Falls of the Ohio
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation in collaboration with Art Alliance of Southern Indiana is sponsoring March art sessions, held in the Falls of the Ohio museum classroom, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
The March session, wine glass painting, will be on Tuesdays, March, 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $65 for the four sessions. Artists will learn the skills and techniques of using enamels to paint on wine glasses. Each artist will get to paint a fossil of their choice and gain a bit of knowledge about that fossil. Classes are at the Falls of the Ohio State Park Museum.
Register on the website at www.fallsoftheohio.org
Kindergarten Round-up and Open House
Kindergarten Round-up and Open House for the 2022-2023 school year for New Albany Floyd County Schools will begin March 1 and end March 10.
If you have a child that will be 5 years old by August 1, 2022, they are eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2022-2023 school year. All potential students are invited to attend special Kindergarten Round Up and Open House. Parents are asked to bring your child’s original birth certificate and immunization records.
If you can’t make it to the Open House, you may pre-register at the school the week of March 7-11, between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Open House schedule: • March 1, Greenville Elementary, 6 p.m. • March 3, Floyds Knobs Elementary, 5 p.m. • March 3, Georgetown Elementary, 5:30 p.m • March 8, S. Ellen Jones Elementary, 6 p.m. • March 8, Slate Run Elementary, 5:30 p.m. • March 9, Fairmont Elementary, 6 p.m. • March 10, Grant Line Elementary, 6 p.m. • March 10, Green Valley Elementary, 6:30 p.m. • March 10, Mt. Tabor Elementary, 6 p.m.
Basic Sign Language class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Basic Sign Language class on Tuesdays, March 1, 8, 22, and 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for both in-person and Zoom. This class is typically held weekly throughout the year on Tuesdays.
Instructor Dustin Woods taught sign-language classes in person at the library for many years before the pandemic, and we’re so pleased to have him back! Altogether, he has been teaching these classes for seven years. Even though Dustin is well-qualified to teach the class, it must be noted that he is not certified in ASL.
This class is intended for adults, but kids can join with a parent. To register for the class via Zoom, click on the link for it in the program description on the library events calendar. To register for the in-person class, email Dustin at: dwoods132@ivytech.edu.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Virtual D&D for adults
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3, and every subsequent Tuesday and Thursday throughout March from 6 to 8 p.m. for Virtual D&D for Adults. These games will be weekly throughout the year on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Each game session will run about two hours and will be facilitated by D&D Master Chris Driscoll, who is a former educator at both Little Flock Christian Academy in Shepherdsville, KY, and Beth Haven Christian School in Louisville. He is working on his Master’s degree, playing lots of D&D, and taking care of his three children.
To register for these events, email Chris at: shireling51@gmail.com. Once you are registered, a Zoom link will be sent to you to join the game.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Clarksville Community Center Senior Games
The Clarksville Community Center, 2311 Sam Gwin Dr., Clarksville, is sponsoring free games for adults 55 and older every Thursday during March starting at 1 p.m.
Schedule: March 3, Euchre; March 10, Bingo; March 17, Dominoes; March 24, Bunco.
The winner will receive a $5 gift card.
Blood Drive in Floyds Knobs
American Legion Post 42, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5, at the post in the community room. Face masks are required. You can schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org
Spring Rock School Showcase
Maxwell’s House of Music in Jeffersonville will sponsor a Spring Rock School Showcase, 1 to 9 p.m. on March 13 at Parlour, 225 State St., New Albany.
Nine bands from the Maxwell’s House of Music Rock School will be performing throughout the afternoon and evening.
Train your brain at the library
Abbie Ewing with Purdue Extension will sponsor a program about your brain at the Sellersburg and Charlestown libraries. To learn about dementia, the warning signs, benefits of early detection and diagnosis, and steps to better overall brain health, you are invited to attend. You’ll also learn healthy lifestyle choices that may decrease the risks of cognitive decline and dementia.
Registration is required. Register on the library calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
Sellersburg Library — Wed., March 16, 6-7:30 p.m.
Charlestown Library — Thurs., March 24, 6-7:30 p.m.
Democrats announce 2022 scholarship program
The Floyd County Democratic Party has announced it will offer an academic scholarship to graduating high school seniors attending post-secondary education in 2022. Individuals interested in applying for the non-renewable $1,000 scholarship have until Friday, March 18, 2022, to apply.
“Our party believes in the value of a strong education system,” said Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey. “This scholarship, now in its fourth year, is an extension of our commitment to empower local students to continue their academic endeavors.”
The scholarship can be used for tuition, school fees, campus housing, books, or meal plans. The recipient will be announced in May and will be recognized as part of the Party’s annual FDR Legacy Gala in June.
“This scholarship offers students a local opportunity to support their academic success,” said Dickey. “It one of many steps our party is taking to address college and technical school affordability and make education more attainable for all citizens.”
To be eligible for the scholarship, individuals must now reside in Floyd County, have a Grade Point Average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be accepted into a college, university, trade, or vocational school. As part of the application process, individuals must also complete a scholarship application, present two mentor ratings, provide a high school transcript, and complete a two-page essay.
Full details on the scholarship and the application process can be obtained at www.floyddems.org. Individuals can also contact Democratic Party Headquarters at 812-725-2020 to learn more information.
Spring tree sale
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is hosting a spring tree sale. Trees offered in this sale are supplied by Woody Warehouse, Lizton, IN. These trees are 3-gallon, Grade 1 (nursery stock) container trees. Trees can be easily removed from their containers and directly planted.
Species offered are: Allegheny Serviceberry, American Hornbeam, American Basswood, Arrowwood Viburnum, Bald Cypress, Black Walnut, Buttonbush, Common Witchhazel, Elderberry, Fragrant Sumac, New Jersey Tea, Pawpaw, Red Chokeberry, River Birch, Roughleaf Dogwood, Scarlet Oak, and Smooth Hydrangea. Trees are $25 and shrubs are $20 each, plus tax.
Native perennial plants are also offered in the sale. Species available are: Anise Hyssop, Black-eyed Susan, Butterfly Milkweed, Cardinal Flower, Columbine, Lance-leaf Coreopsis, Little Bluestem, New England Aster, Pink Muhly Grass, and Purple Coneflower. Plants are sold in small pots, and are $5 each, plus tax.
Deadline for orders is 4 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022. Orders will be available for pick-up on May 17-19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the SWCD office, 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. For order forms or more information, contact the Clark County SWCD office at 256-2330, ext. 3, or go to www.clarkswcd.org or Facebook (Clark County Soil & Water Conservation District).
Art History IllustratedThe Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, is presenting Art History Illustrated, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., March 24, at the center.
The program is the third Thursday of each month. The program this month will be “Mystic Bulls and Talking Snakes: The Art of Late Antique Mystery Cults.”
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
“GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels.” says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
After a two-year hiatus, Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, is ready to welcome back audiences for the two shows during the 2022 season. Now that the staff and crew a better understanding of how to navigate the challenges of living in a pandemic, they have a great plan to safely rehearse and invite audience members to once again enjoy top-notch live theatre in downtown New Albany.
The season will start with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. However, their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30, April 10 at 2 p.m. and tickets are now available.
The second show this season will be Theatreworks’ first co-production with Faith Works Studios and their Artistic Director, Rush Trowel, on the classic hit musical “Ragtime.” This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th Century America, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. The Tony-winning score by Ahrens & Flaherty is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles, from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Ragtime is truly a unique and powerful portrait of America.
Performances will be Sept. 7 through Sept. 18 at TheatreWorks. Tickets will be available soon.
For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Carnegie Center art program
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a drink and draw program, 6 to 8 p.m., April 7 at the center.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in-person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson prior to the meeting at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu by April 15.
Wall Street United Methodist Church to host Musical Arts Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will host a summer musical arts camp for children ages 6 years to rising 6th graders. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 2022. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
The 2022 Musical Arts Camp, “A Journey of Grace,” is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Camp registration, including a fee of $25, is due by May 1, 2022. For more information or to register online, go to www.wallstreetumc.org. Space is limited for this popular music program; reserve your spot soon. Scholarships are available, when needed. Contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
